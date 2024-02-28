Barbara Dean Gridley

Barbara Dean Gridley

NORFOLK — Barbara Dean Gueinzius Gridley died peacefully on Feb. 14, 2024, nine days shy of her 94th birthday, in her beloved Norfolk home under the loving care of her two children, extended family members, her beloved knitting group, friends of all ages, caregivers and hospice nurses of the Foothills Visiting Nurses Association.

Barbara was born Feb. 23, 1930, in Green Bay, Wisconsin, the daughter of Phyllis Reeke Gueinzius and John Bernard Gueinzius. She was called Barbara Dean. Her sibling, John Bernard Gueinzius, Jr., and her husband of 60 years, William G. Gridley, Jr., predeceased her. Her two children, Katharine Mead Gridley (John Barstow); and William Winslow Gridley (Mary Heller Gridley); four grandchildren, Rebecca, Charles, Angus and Nell; two great grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews and cousins survive her.

Barbara attended public schools in Green Bay, and then went to Connecticut College, where she earned her B.A. in Anthropology. She later earned a M.A. in Education from Bank Street College. Upon graduating college, Barbara moved to New York City, where she worked as a copywriter at the advertising firm Ogilvy & Mather, where her main account was the hip and modern Helena Rubenstein.

A proud Wisconsinite and avid Green Bay Packers fan, she nonetheless never returned to live in the Upper Midwest. In 1950 she went on a blind date with a boy from Yale, Bill Gridley, they fell madly in love and were married on Sept. 4, 1954, in Green Bay. Barbara and Bill lived in New York City in the same Upper East Side neighborhood where Bill grew up. They soon had children, Kate in 1956, and Billy in 1958.

Barbara’s first love was Bill, and her family, on whom she regularly bragged. Then, close behind came learning and teaching. Starting in 1968, she made a 38-year career at the St. Bernard’s School, where she founded the audio-visual program before broadening her scope to become a beloved special subjects and reading teacher. Generations of boys from St. B’s all remember their first research paper on their favorite animal. She was a veritable pioneer and role model for women who sought strong careers and healthy families.

Family and friends described Barbara as “the first to volunteer,” “vividly alive,” a “spark plug,” a fast driver, a life-long learner, an avid reader, and a warm welcoming presence. Throughout Barbara’s long and lively life, a fierce curiosity inspired her to adventure and action, inspiring her to travel the world, and manifesting in her teaching style, where she unconsciously modeled her passion for learning and difference by opening new worlds to her students between the four walls of the classroom. To say that generally she held strong and progressive views was true.

Her volunteer activities included: The Yorkville Youth Council, The Gateway School, and Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City; The Norfolk Historical Society, The Foundation for Norfolk Living, and The Battell Arts Foundation in Norfolk. She was a member of the Cosmopolitan Club in New York, and The Norfolk Country Club, The Doolittle Club in Norfolk. Barbara and Bill were ardent supporters of the Ellen Battell Stoeckel Estate, the Yale Summer School of Music and Art and the Norfolk Chamber Music Festival.

A memorial service will be held June 22, 11 a.m. at The Church of Christ Congregational, Norfolk, CT.

Memorial donations in Barbara’s name may be made to: Planned Parenthood Federation of America, Inc., Attn: Online Services, P.O. Box 97166, Washington, DC 20090-7166 or make your memorial gift online at Memorial Donations: www.weareplannedparenthood.org.

The Foundation for Norfolk Living, P.O. Box 2, Norfolk, CT 06058.

The Kenny Funeral Home has care of arrangements.

Latest News

The Creators: An interview with filmmaker Keith Boynton

The Creators: An interview with filmmaker Keith Boynton

Keith Boynton, left, with Aitor Mendilibar, right, the cinematographer who shot “The Haunted Forest” as well as “The Scottish Play” and “The Winter House.” In the background of is Vinny Castellini, first assistant director.

Submitted

Keith Boynton is a filmmaker who grew up in Salisbury, Connecticut. He attended Salisbury Central School, Town Hill School, and Hotchkiss. He has made numerous feature films including Seven Lovers, The Scottish Play, The Winter House, and is just wrapping up a new film, The Haunted Forest, which is a horror/slasher movie. Boynton has made numerous music videos for the band Darlingside, and for Alison Krauss. He is a poet, a playwright, and comic book art collector.

JA: This series of stories The Creators focuses on artists, their inspiration, and their creative process. Keith, what was the seed that got you started?

Keep ReadingShow less
film

Millerton director is an Oscar nominee

Millerton director is an Oscar nominee

Arlo Washington in a film still from the Oscar-nominated short "The Barber of Little Rock."

Story Syndicate

John Hoffman, a Millerton resident, has been nominated for his film “The Barber of Little Rock,” which he co-directed with Christine Turner, in the Best Documentary Short Film category at the upcoming 96th Academy Awards.

Distributed by The New Yorker and produced by Story Syndicate Production in association with 59th & Prairie, Better World Projects, and Peralta Pictures, “The Barber of Little Rock” explores the efforts of Arkansas local hero Arlo Washington, who opened a barbershop at 19 years old and, with a mission to close the racial inequality gap in his community, went on to found the Washington Barber College as well as People Trust Community Federal Credit Union. Washington’s goal is aiding his primarily Black neighborhood, which has historically been underserved by more prominent banking institutions.

Keep ReadingShow less
film

Gone With The Winsted: The Civil War in The Litchfield Hills

Gone With The Winsted: The Civil War in The Litchfield Hills

President Lincoln by William Marsh, 1860.

The Metropolitan Museum of Art

In 1861, following the election of Abraham Lincoln to the United States presidency on a platform to prohibit the legal slavery of African Americans, seven southern states seceded from the country, and the American Civil War began.

While no battles were fought on the soil of Connecticut, Peter C. Vermilyea has gone to lengths to detail the political climate of Northern communities and military recruitment efforts in the early years of the conflict in a new book from The History Press, “Litchfield County and The Civil War.” Vermilyea, a history teacher at Housatonic Valley Regional High School and the author of “Wicked Litchfield County” and “Hidden History of Litchfield County,” will appear at the David M. Hunt Library in Falls Village for a discussion Saturday, March 2, at 2 p.m.

Keep ReadingShow less
history