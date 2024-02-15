talks
Black History in Connecticut

At 1 p.m. on Feb. 22, the David M. Hunt Library will host the program “Black History in Connecticut” with the Connecticut Museum of Culture and History. Educators from the museum will take participants on a tour of items from their collection representing a spectrum of the Black experience in CT, from artifacts chronicling the black community of Saybrook, which were preserved by writer Ann Perty, to the photo album of a Hollywood actress who became a champion of labor rights for Black entertainers to artifacts documenting the Civil Rights movement in the state. This event is free and open to the public.

Housatonic FFA gives back to local nonprofits

Kayla Jacquier, vice president of Housatonic Valley FFA, thanked the recipient organizations for their dedication to the community.

Riley Klein

FALLS VILLAGE — A successful season at the FFA Holiday Store in December 2023 resulted in surplus funds, which the members of Housatonic Valley FFA donated back to the community Thursday, Feb. 15.

A total of $6,000 was donated to area food banks and support agencies. FFA gave $1,000 to each food bank: Fishes and Loaves Food Pantry, Corner Food Pantry, Cornwall Food and Fuel Fund, Kent Food Bank, and Sharon Food Bank. Additionally, $500 was donated to The Little Guild (animal rescue) and Jane Lloyd Fund (cancer support).

Joan Baez coming to The Triplex

Joan Baez
Frederic Legrand/Shutterstock

The Triplex Cinema in Great Barrington, Massachusetts, is gearing up for an event Saturday, March 2, with a screening of “I Am a Noise” and a talkback featuring two of the film’s directors, Miri Navasky and Karen O’Connor, alongside a special appearance by the subject of the documentary herself — the legendary Joan Baez.

“I Am a Noise” began filming in 2013 and took many years to complete. Navasky and O’Connor, longtime collaborators, paused production for a time to work on another film, “Growing Up Trans,” for the PBS documentary series “Frontline.” They resumed work on the Baez film when she announced her farewell tour in 2017.

Student art show shines with contemporary talent

Gabe Heebner, a senior at HVRHS, was awarded “Best in Show” at the student art show at the KAA on Saturday, Feb. 10.

Leila Hawken

Now well into its 101st year of serving the community, the nonprofit Kent Art Association (KAA) opened its 32nd annual student art show Saturday, Feb. 10, attracting student artists, their teachers and the arts community to celebrate the wealth of young talent being nurtured in area public and private schools.

Participating in this year’s show were students from seven area schools, including Millbrook (New York) High School, Housatonic Valley Regional High School (HVRHS), Forman School, Marvelwood School, The Frederick Gunn School, The Hotchkiss School and The Kent School.

