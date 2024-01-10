Classifieds - 1-11-24

Latest News
Legal Notice
The Planning & Zoning Commission of the Town of Salisbury will hold a Public Hearing to amend the Town of Salisbury Zoning Regulations to add section 207.20- Publicly Accessible Electric Vehicle Charging Stations (EVCS), add section 703.11 “Electric Vehicle Charging Stations” and adopt a new definition “Electric Vehicle Charging Station (EVCS). The hearing will be held on Tuesday January 16, 2024 at 5:45 PM. There is no physical location for this meeting. This meeting will be held virtually via Zoom where interested persons can listen to & speak on the matter. The proposed amendments have been posted, and agenda and meeting instructions for participation will be posted at least 24 hours before the meeting at www.salisburyct.us. Written comments may be submitted to the Land Use Office, Salisbury Town Hall, 27 Main Street, P.O. Box 548, Salisbury, CT or via email to landuse@salisburyct.us. Paper copies of the proposed amendments may be reviewed at the Town Clerk’s Office in the Salisbury Town Hall during regular business hours (9:00AM to 12:30PM and 1:30PM to 4:00 PM) Monday through Friday.
Salisbury Planning & Zoning Commission
Martin Whalen, Secretary
01-04-24
01-11-24
NOTICE OF DEMOCRATIC CAUCUS
To enrolled members of the Democratic Party of the of North Canaan, Connecticut
Pursuant to the Rules of the Democratic Party and State election laws, you are hereby notified that a caucus will be held on January 16, 2024, at 6:30pm, at North Canaan Town Hall, 100 Pease Street, North Canaan, Connecticut to endorse candidates for the Democratic Town Committee and to transact other business as may be proper to come before said caucus. Dated at North Canaan, Connecticut, on January 6, 2024.
North Canaan Democratic Town Committee
Christian P. Allyn
Chairperson
01-11-24
NOTICE OF INSOLVENT ESTATE
ESTATE OF
JOHN W. CLOUSER, SR.,
Late of Falls Village
(22-00437)
The Hon.Jordan M. Richards, Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Litchfield Hills Probate Court, at a hearing held on December 14, 2023, found the above state to be insolvent. Any creditor who fails to present his or her claim to the fiduciary below, on or before May 12, 2024, shall be forever be barred from asserting or recovering on such claim from the fiduciary, the estate of the decedent, or any creditor of the estate.
The fiduciaries are:
Kimberly J. Ketchen and John Clouser, Jr.
c/o Donna D Vincenti
Law Offices of Donna D Vincenti, Atty LLC, 12 Porter Street, PO Box 1399, Lakeville, CT 06039
Beth L. McGuire
Chief Clerk
01-11-24
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF
THOMAS C. JONES
Late of Sharon
(23-00490)
The Hon.Jordan M. Richards, Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Litchfield Hills Probate Court, by decree dated December 28, 2023, ordered that all claims must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to recover on such claim.
The fiduciaries are:
Samuel W. Jones and
Michael W. Jones
c/o Ellen C Marino, Ellen C Marino, 596 Main Street, Winsted, CT 06098
Megan M. Foley
Clerk
01-11-24
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF
ELIZABETH T. HAGEN
Late of North Canaan
(23-00515)
The Hon.Jordan M. Richards, Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Litchfield Hills Probate Court, by decree dated December 26, 2023, ordered that all claims must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to recover on such claim.
The fiduciary is:
Karen H. Tolman
c/o Ellen C Marino, Ellen C Marino, 596 Main Street, Winsted, CT 06098
Beth L. McGuire
Chief Clerk
01-11-24
Legal Notice
The Planning & Zoning Commission of the Town of Salisbury will hold a Public Hearing on Special Permit Application #2023-0237 by owner Lime Rock Park II, LLC for up to 25 private events per year not customary or incidental to a track for racing motor vehicles at 497 Lime Rock Road, Lakeville, Map 4, Lot 16 per Section 221.4 of the Salisbury Zoning Regulations. The hearing will be held on Tuesday, January 16, 2024 at 5:45 PM. There is no physical location for this meeting. This meeting will be held virtually via Zoom where interested persons can listen to & speak on the matter. The application, agenda and meeting instructions will be listed at www.salisburyct.us. Written comments may be submitted to the Land Use Office, Salisbury Town Hall, 27 Main Street, P.O. Box 548, Salisbury, CT or via email to aconroy@salisburyct.us. Paper copies may be reviewed Monday through Thursday between the hours of 8:00 AM and 3:30 PM.
Salisbury Planning & Zoning Commission
Martin Whalen, Secretary
01-04-24
01-11-24
Keep ReadingShow less
Photo by Leila Hawken
SHARON — By a margin of 338 to 171, the proposed solar array project at Sharon Center School was approved by voters at a referendum on Friday, Jan. 5. Nearly 30% of registered voters in Sharon turned out to the polls.
Significant controversy had arisen over whether the project to install multiple solar panels on town-owned property adjacent to Sharon Center School should be allowed to proceed. Opposing the plan were Hilltop Road residents living near the project and others concerned about environmental issues and the condition and fate of the nature trail on site.
A town meeting in the summer of 2022, with 14 in attendance, had authorized entering into a 20-year Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with the Green Bank organization that had proposed the project in collaboration with the Sharon Energy and Environment Commission (SEEC).
Based on a petition submitted by residents calling for a town-wide referendum vote on the project, a town meeting was held in late November of 2023, leading to the early January referendum.
Under the 2022 PPA, Verogy, a West Hartford Solar Energy engineering company, had submitted an application to the Planning and Zoning Commission (P&Z) for project design approval, but ultimately requested a postponement of a P&Z decision until after the referendum vote.
Accordingly, the P&Z was expected to consider the Verogy application at its next meeting, scheduled for Wednesday, January 10.
“It is very gratifying to witness the vote this evening,” said SEEC member Doug Rick, commenting on the referendum results with two-thirds of voters having approved the project.
“I’d like to thank all who came out to vote, despite the controversy,” Rick said. Speaking of the solar project, he added, “It’s a small but important first step for Sharon on the journey to 100% renewable energy.”
First Selectman Casey Flanagan said that he was pleased by the vote count and the strong turnout.
“I applaud the efforts of both sides of the debate,” Flanagan added. “This is a step in the right direction for Sharon in reducing our carbon footprint.”
Resident David Levinson, who represented the efforts of those in opposition to the project, was present on Friday to hear the vote announced, provided a statement the following day in response.
“Although I am disappointed in the results, I would like to thank everyone who came out and voted. Although the majority voted for the project, I think it is very important to recognize that 171 residents (or one-third of the votes cast) asked the town to reconsider the location and the details of the plan,” Levinson said.
Levinson said that he and the group opposing the plan remain hopeful that the P&Z will consider the merits of the data provided by their engineer and an environmental scientist.
“We ask the P&Z to work with the applicant to make sure everything being planned is within the Town and State regulations. We want to make sure any impact on the abutting property / wetlands is avoided, that proper screening is being planned to protect the beauty of the town and the neighborhood, and that the promises made to protect and rejuvenate the Kelemen Nature Trail will be fulfilled,” Levinson said.
Speaking of the nature trail, selectwoman Lynn Kearcher said that she was disappointed that school administration had allowed the trail area to deteriorate and become overgrown, and that “the town did not have the foresight to fortify the school roof to accommodate solar panels.”
“I feel the school needs to engage in a more concerted effort to provide a firm assessment of the true energy costs once their costly new heat pumps are up and running,” Kearcher added.
About the referendum results, Kearcher said, “I am proud of the debate this has inspired, and the people have spoken. I honor their decision.”
Keep ReadingShow less
Region One referendum passes
Jan 09, 2024
FALLS VILLAGE — The Jan. 8 referendum vote on a $5.64 million capital improvement and renovation project at Housatonic Valley Regional High School (HVRHS) passed, 579-206.
North Canaan was the only Region One town to vote against the project, 97 no votes to 80 yes votes.
In Cornwall, the vote was 46-7 in favor. In Kent, the tally came to 102-26.
Falls Village approved by a 65-22 vote. Sharon was overwhelmingly in favor at 114-40, and it was even more lopsided in Salisbury, with 172 yes votes to 14 no votes.
The improvements and renovations are extensive. Included are cafeteria and auditorium renovations, including new seats in the auditorium, new furniture in the cafeteria, and new sound equipment in both venues.
Also included are rehabilitation of the tennis courts located north of the HVRHS campus, installation of a new whole school generator in the southern end of the school, inspection and repairs to all masonry, installation of a new fire alarm system, and replacement of the cupola on the roof of the main building.
Keep ReadingShow less
Heavy rain causes landslide in Cornwall
Jan 03, 2024
CORNWALL — A stormy weekend unleashed five inches of rain on Cornwall from Dec. 16 to Dec. 18. Saturated waterbeds reached a tipping point on Monday, Dec. 18, and resulted in a landslide on Essex Hill Road.
The Board of Selectmen reviewed the damage and plans for repairs at its regular meeting on Dec. 19.
First Selectman Gordon Ridgway said the storm caused “significant infrastructure damage” and will likely take months to remediate.
“[Essex Hill] Road will be closed until we fix it, and I anticipate it would be at least several months,” said Ridgway.
Ridgway noted the inconvenience to residents but made clear that all homes in the area can still be accessed by detouring on drivable roads. Discussions with contractors had already begun as of Dec. 19, and work is expected to start in early 2024.
“I caution people about going to check it out because it is an unstable area there,” said Ridgway, adding that a concrete barrier will be placed to block access to the road.
During the Dec. 19 meeting, the Board set its top 13 goals for the coming year.
1. Housing: Establish Affordable Housing Commission and have a project in place by end of term.
2. Healthcare: Sharon Hospital; Social Services; safety net, heating assistance, food pantry; Continue to attract and provide more local healthcare and wellness activities in town
3. Wastewater Project construction
4. Update Transfer Station recycling, composting and efficiency.
5. Renovation of Town Buildings (Town Hall, Cornwall Bridge Fire Department, CCS Project, Solar)
6. Cell Service
7. Plan of Conservation & Development
8. Support Volunteer Organizations in Town
9. Attract New Residents and Businesses
10. Support and Create Recreational Wellness Projects and Resources
11. Community Resiliency
12. Improve Public Transportation
13. Secure Community Center Space
Selectman Jen Markow announced winter pickleball sessions will be held at Cornwall Consolidated School throughout the winter. The sessions will begin on Jan. 4 and run on Thursdays from 6 to 8 p.m.
Keep ReadingShow less
loading