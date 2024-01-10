Classifieds - 1-11-24

Help Wanted

Chore Service seeks energetic and compassionate full time Program Coordinator: to support organization’s mission of helping older people within the community remain safely and independently at home. Responsible for assisting Executive Director in day-to-day operations. Salaried, exempt position provides case management for clients and support to workers. Bachelor’s degree in social services or related field or demonstrate strong work experience and interest. Must be committed to improving quality of life for those in need, experience working with elderly populations, and able to conduct home visits. PTO, 401(k) plan, stipend for health insurance offered. Valid driver’s license and reliable transportation required. Send cover letter and resume to chore@choreservice.org or PO Box 522, Lakeville, CT 06039. Complete job description at www.choreservice.org. Chore Service Inc. is an EOE.

Draftsperson Wanted: Christine Gray Architecture & Design, LLC is a small architecture firm focusing on high-end residential projects in the tristate area. We are seeking an experienced drafter to join our growing Lakeville office. Must have strong knowledge of AutoCAD, knowledge of building code and construction, and experience detailing designs. Part-time or full-time available, primarily in-person. Hourly pay starting at $30/hour, commensurate with experience. Please inquire at info@cgarch.com.

Weatogue Stables has openings: for full and part time help. Duties include feeding, turnout, barn and stall cleaning etc. Experience preferred. Lovely facility. Contact Bobbi at 860-307-8531.

Services Offered

Carpenter and tile setter: now offering handyman services. Over 35 years experience. 413-229-0260 or email at tylerhomeprop@yahoo.com.

Hector Pacay Service: House Remodeling, Landscaping, Lawn mowing, Garden mulch, Painting, Gutters, Pruning, Stump Grinding, Chipping, Tree work, Brush removal, Fence, Patio, Carpenter/decks, Masonry. Spring and Fall Cleanup. Commercial & Residential. Fully insured. 845-636-3212.

Lamp repair and rewiring: Serving the Northwest Corner. 413-717-2494.

LEAVE THE PAINTING TO ME!: No job too large or too small. INTERIOR. Excellent references. Call Jonathan Bonett 860 605-0528.

Real Estate

PUBLISHER’S NOTICE: Equal Housing Opportunity. All real estate advertised in this newspaper is subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act of 1966 revised March 12, 1989 which makes it illegal to advertise any preference, limitation, or discrimination based on race, color religion, sex, handicap or familial status or national origin or intention to make any such preference, limitation or discrimination. All residential property advertised in the State of Connecticut General Statutes 46a-64c which prohibit the making, printing or publishing or causing to be made, printed or published any notice, statement or advertisement with respect to the sale or rental of a dwelling that indicates any preference, limitation or discrimination based on race, creed, color, national origin, ancestry, sex, marital status, age, lawful source of income, familial status, physical or mental disability or an intention to make any such preference, limitation or discrimination.

Houses For Rent

For rent: a bright, cozy, unfurnished one-bedroom cottage, 1200 square feet, renovated throughout, with deck, garden, parking, storage/sleeping loft, closets, dishwasher, washer/dryer, views. Ten minutes from Metro-North Wassaic station. $1500 per month. Contact douglasthin@gmail.com or 646.784.1011.


Legal Notice

The Planning & Zoning Commission of the Town of Salisbury will hold a Public Hearing to amend the Town of Salisbury Zoning Regulations to add section 207.20- Publicly Accessible Electric Vehicle Charging Stations (EVCS), add section 703.11 “Electric Vehicle Charging Stations” and adopt a new definition “Electric Vehicle Charging Station (EVCS). The hearing will be held on Tuesday January 16, 2024 at 5:45 PM. There is no physical location for this meeting. This meeting will be held virtually via Zoom where interested persons can listen to & speak on the matter. The proposed amendments have been posted, and agenda and meeting instructions for participation will be posted at least 24 hours before the meeting at www.salisburyct.us. Written comments may be submitted to the Land Use Office, Salisbury Town Hall, 27 Main Street, P.O. Box 548, Salisbury, CT or via email to landuse@salisburyct.us. Paper copies of the proposed amendments may be reviewed at the Town Clerk’s Office in the Salisbury Town Hall during regular business hours (9:00AM to 12:30PM and 1:30PM to 4:00 PM) Monday through Friday.

Sharon voters approve solar project 338 to 171

Sharon voters approve solar project 338 to 171

Officials begin the process of tallying vote results at the town-wide referendum held on Friday, Jan. 5. The single-issue vote would approve the proposed solar array at Sharon Center School.

Photo by Leila Hawken

SHARON — By a margin of 338 to 171, the proposed solar array project at Sharon Center School was approved by voters at a referendum on Friday, Jan. 5. Nearly 30% of registered voters in Sharon turned out to the polls.

Significant controversy had arisen over whether the project to install multiple solar panels on town-owned property adjacent to Sharon Center School should be allowed to proceed. Opposing the plan were Hilltop Road residents living near the project and others concerned about environmental issues and the condition and fate of the nature trail on site.

Region One referendum passes

FALLS VILLAGE — The Jan. 8 referendum vote on a $5.64 million capital improvement and renovation project at Housatonic Valley Regional High School (HVRHS) passed, 579-206.

North Canaan was the only Region One town to vote against the project, 97 no votes to 80 yes votes.

Heavy rain causes landslide in Cornwall

CORNWALL — A stormy weekend unleashed five inches of rain on Cornwall from Dec. 16 to Dec. 18. Saturated waterbeds reached a tipping point on Monday, Dec. 18, and resulted in a landslide on Essex Hill Road.

The Board of Selectmen reviewed the damage and plans for repairs at its regular meeting on Dec. 19.

