Classifieds 1/23/25

Help Wanted

Carpenter’s Helper: needed for local renovation/new construction business specializing in all phases of construction. Full-time. Pay to commensurate with experience. Must be dependable with reliable transportation. Good references a must. Call 860-309-5290.

Services Offered

Carpenter and tile setter: now offering handyman services. Over 35 years experience. 413-229-0260 or email at tylerhomeprop@yahoo.com.

Hector Pacay Service: House Remodeling, Landscaping, Lawn mowing, Garden mulch, Painting, Gutters, Pruning, Stump Grinding, Chipping, Tree work, Brush removal, Fence, Patio, Carpenter/decks, Masonry. Spring and Fall Cleanup. Commercial & Residential. Fully insured. 845-636-3212.

Registered Nurse: Available for private duty: Are you struggling with caring for aging parents and trying to balance home life? I have decades of experience in geriatrics and end of life care. Excellent references upon request. 860-318-6769.

Lamp repair and rewiring: Serving the Northwest Corner. 413-717-2494.

ML Landscape & Construction: Offers new construction and renovations as well as hardscapes, lawn and patio services throughout northwest Connecticut and The Berkshires. Located locally In Salisbury. 413-717-2054 (Michael).

Antiques, Collectibles

MID CENTURY FURNITURE WANTED:1950’s-1970’s designer modern furniture and lighting. Danish, French, Italian and American design. Eames, Knoll, Herman Miller, Nakashima, Wegner, Noguchi Etc. Buying Vintage Porsche cars any condition. Open Air Modern 718.383.6465 info@

openairmodern.com.

Real Estate

Apartments For Rent

Lakeville Apartment for Rent: Spacious 1 bedroom available in Lakeville Center. $1,450 per month. Includes heat, water, mowing, plowing and trash service. Off street parking. No pets. No smoking. Available Now. Call 860-671-0006. Email piercekearney@

sbcglobal.net.

Houses For Rent

Northern Millerton, Newly Renovated 2 bedroom house: Rural, Quiet, 5 minutes to town, Heat and A/C system, plus alternative heat, laundry, dishwasher, 2 decks, views, snowplowing included, $2,675.00 monthly, plus utils. 1 518-567-8277.