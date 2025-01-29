Classifieds 1/30/25

Help Wanted

Carpenter’s Helper: needed for local renovation/new construction business specializing in all phases of construction. Full-time. Pay to commensurate with experience. Must be dependable with reliable transportation. Good references a must. Call 860-309-5290.

Services Offered

Hector Pacay Service: House Remodeling, Landscaping, Lawn mowing, Garden mulch, Painting, Gutters, Pruning, Stump Grinding, Chipping, Tree work, Brush removal, Fence, Patio, Carpenter/decks, Masonry. Spring and Fall Cleanup. Commercial & Residential. Fully insured. 845-636-3212.

Lamp repair and rewiring: Serving the Northwest Corner. 413-717-2494.

Registered Nurse: Available for private duty: Are you struggling with caring for aging parents and trying to balance home life? I have decades of experience in geriatrics and end of life care. Excellent references upon request. 860-318-6769.

Antiques, Collectibles

MID CENTURY FURNITURE WANTED:1950’s-1970’s designer modern furniture and lighting. Danish, French, Italian and American design. Eames, Knoll, Herman Miller, Nakashima, Wegner, Noguchi Etc. Buying Vintage Porsche cars any condition. Open Air Modern 718.383.6465 info@
openairmodern.com.

Real Estate

Houses For Rent

LAKEVILLE Charming, light, ground-floor apartment: in Duplex house. 2 bedrooms (1 large, 1 small) 2 full baths, large yard. Walk to town/lake. Excellent for family or at-home business. Children welcome, no pets or smokers. $1150/month plus electric. Security deposit and references required. 518-821-0901.

Northern Millerton, Newly Renovated 2 bedroom house: Rural, Quiet, 5 minutes to town, Heat and A/C system, plus alternative heat, laundry, dishwasher, 2 decks, views, snowplowing included, $2,675.00 monthly, plus utils. 1 518-567-8277.

Real Estate For Sale

Adirondack Style Home $875,000: Waterfront property for sale by owner. Financing available. Call Judy Marshall (845) 905-2935.


Frozen fun in Lakeville

Frozen fun in Lakeville

Hot-tub style approach with a sledge-hammer assist at the lake.

Alec Linden

While the chill of recent weeks has driven many Northwest Corner residents inside and their energy bills up, others have taken advantage of the extended cold by practicing some of our region’s most treasured — and increasingly rare — pastimes: ice sports.

I am one of those who goes out rather than in when the mercury drops: a one-time Peewee and Bantam league hockey player turned pond hockey enthusiast turned general ice lover. In the winter, my 12 year-old hockey skates never leave my trunk, on the chance I’ll pass some gleaming stretch of black ice on a roadside pond.

Garet&Co returns to Norfolk

Garet&Co returns to Norfolk

Emma Brockett, Josalyn Cipkas and Tiffany Oltjenbruns in rehearsal for “From All Angles.”

Elias Olsen

Garet Wierdsma and her northern Connecticut-based dance company, Garet&Co, will return to Norfolk for their third annual appearance with Dance Workshops on the next three Sundays, followed by two performances of “From All Angles” in Battelle Chapel on Saturday, Feb. 22 at 7 p.m., and Sunday, Feb. 23, at 4 p.m.

In “From All Angles,” audience members will witness Garet&Co translate three of the works presented at their fall show, “Can’t Keep Friends,” danced in the round, where viewers can witness each piece from a new angle.

