Classifieds - 1-4-24

Help Wanted

The Town of Kent: is seeking candidates for its Park and Recreation Director. This is a full-time position and the person is responsible to coordinate, promote, supervise and evaluate a comprehensive, year-round recreational program for the children, teens, adults, and seniors of the Kent community, including but not limited to sports and seasonal programs, after-school program, bus trips, community and special events, and maintenance of the parks. Works with the Parks and Recreation Commission to develop long-range plans for programs, parks, and facilities to accommodate town goals and recreation needs. Candidates should have a Bachelor’s Degree and/or relevant life experience and interest in Park and Recreation. Salary range is $60,000 to $63,000. The full job description is available at www.townofkentct.org. Send cover letter, resume and three references to adminassist@townofkentct.org prior to Jan. 5, 2024. Subject line:should include candidate’s name and Park and Recreation Director Applicant.

Services Offered

Carpenter and tile setter: now offering handyman services. Over 35 years experience. 413-229-0260 or email at tylerhomeprop@yahoo.com.

Hector Pacay Service: House Remodeling, Landscaping, Lawn mowing, Garden mulch, Painting, Gutters, Pruning, Stump Grinding, Chipping, Tree work, Brush removal, Fence, Patio, Carpenter/decks, Masonry. Spring and Fall Cleanup. Commercial & Residential. Fully insured. 845-636-3212.

LEAVE THE PAINTING TO ME!: No job too large or too small. INTERIOR. Excellent references. Call Jonathan Bonett 860 605-0528.

Lamp repair and rewiring: Serving the Northwest Corner. 413-717-2494.

Real Estate

Latest News

Heavy rain causes landslide in Cornwall

CORNWALL — A stormy weekend unleashed five inches of rain on Cornwall from Dec. 16 to Dec. 18. Saturated waterbeds reached a tipping point on Monday, Dec. 18, and resulted in a landslide on Essex Hill Road.

The Board of Selectmen reviewed the damage and plans for repairs at its regular meeting on Dec. 19.

environment

Recipe for roasted duck legs and potatoes

Photo by Mary Close Oppenheimer

I remember my mother making roast duckling only once a year because it was so labor-intensive.

This recipe is so easy you’ll be tempted to serve it often. It takes less effort than driving to the market to pick up dinner from the deli.

recipes

So much to choose from at Sweet William

Selections at Sweet William Coffee Shop and Bakery.

Photo by Susan Hassler

I recently stopped into Sweet William Coffee Shop and Bakery at 17 Main St. in Salisbury on the way to Wassaic to get the train down to New York City.

Stumped by the tempting and ample selection of pastries, I opted for a blueberry scone, which has become my baseline for comparing bakeries, and a double espresso. The scone had just the right amount of crunch to the crust, revealing a light fluffy interior. The espresso was perfectly bitter with deep roasted notes, sweetened by brown sugar.

bakery

Tangled Lines: year in review

The angling year 2023 started sluggishly and steadily disimproved.

Looking back at my “notes,” I find mutterings and complaints that high flows in the Housatonic persisted well into May.

2023 recap