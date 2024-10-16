Classifieds 10/17/24

Help Wanted

Receptionist: for well established general dental practice in Sharon Connecticut. Flexible hours and competitive pay. For pleasant hard-working applicants please. C all 860-364-0200 or respond to office@

drnweeia.org.

Relief Driver: For the Lakeville Journal Company for newspaper routes, part time Wednesdays, Thursdays and some Fridays. Call James Clark. 860-435-9873, x 401 or email publisher@lakevillejournal.com.

Town of Sharon Assessor’s Assistant: The Town of Sharon is accepting applications for an Assessor’s Assistant. A job description and application may be obtained at the Selectmen’s Office, 63 Main Street, Sharon, CT 06069 weekdays from 9AM to 12 Noon and 1PM to 4PM: phone 860-364-5789 or on the Town of Sharon website sharonct.gov. This is a part-time position, 10-12 hours per week. Applications and resumes must be received by October 31, 2024, by 4:00PM. Mail to Town of Sharon P.O. Box 385, Sharon, CT 06069 or deliver by hand. The Town of Sharon is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

Services Offered

Carpenter and tile setter: now offering handyman services. Over 35 years experience. 413-229-0260 or email at tylerhomeprop@yahoo.com.

CARPENTER, Builder David Valyou: Old homes and barns my specialty. All types of renovations, repairs, design and maintenance. 20 + years serving NY MA CT. Licensed and insured. Based in Canaan CT. Call or text 917-538-1617. email davidvalyou@yahoo.com.

Hector Pacay Service: House Remodeling, Landscaping, Lawn mowing, Garden mulch, Painting, Gutters, Pruning, Stump Grinding, Chipping, Tree work, Brush removal, Fence, Patio, Carpenter/decks, Masonry. Spring and Fall Cleanup. Commercial & Residential. Fully insured. 845-636-3212.

Lamp repair and rewiring: Serving the Northwest Corner. 413-717-2494.

LeBeau Appraisal Service: has provided appraisals since 1973 for; Furniture, Ceramics, Silver, Weapons. Contact 413-229- 3445 voice & text.

SNOW PLOWING: Be Ready! Local. Sharon/Millerton/ Lakeville area. Call 518-567-8277.

Real Estate

PUBLISHER’S NOTICE: Equal Housing Opportunity. All real estate advertised in this newspaper is subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act of 1966 revised March 12, 1989 which makes it illegal to advertise any preference, limitation, or discrimination based on race, color religion, sex, handicap or familial status or national origin or intention to make any such preference, limitation or discrimination. All residential property advertised in the State of Connecticut General Statutes 46a-64c which prohibit the making, printing or publishing or causing to be made, printed or published any notice, statement or advertisement with respect to the sale or rental of a dwelling that indicates any preference, limitation or discrimination based on race, creed, color, national origin, ancestry, sex, marital status, age, lawful source of income, familial status, physical or mental disability or an intention to make any such preference, limitation or discrimination.

Apartments For Rent

For Rent: Main St. Sheffield MA. Gorgeous light filled 2 bedroom apartment in stylishly renovated antique colonial. Cherry and oak floors. Power skylights. Marble bathroom. Cherry and granite kitchen. Rear deck. Convenient location. $2700 per month includes all utilities. Call 413.429.7477.

Houses For Rent

Millerton, Newly renovated: small country house, 2 bedrooms, quiet, country views, dishwasher, laundry. No Pets. Utilities not included. $3,000 per month. 518-567-8277.

Commercial Rentals

Location Location: Prime Location. Executive offices. All utilities included. Plenty of parking. Various sized office spaces available. Ideal for Atty., CPA, Advisors, small corporate group, chiropractor, sales, etc. 203-725-1706.



