Classifieds 10/24/24

Help Wanted

Receptionist: for well established general dental practice in Sharon Connecticut. Flexible hours and competitive pay. For pleasant hard-working applicants please. C all 860-364-0200 or respond to office@
drnweeia.org.

Stanford Refrigeration LLC is looking to urgently hire: a serious and experienced individual for refrigeration repairs and service. Experience in the refrigeration repair field is required. Experience with electrical wiring is preferred. This position is Full Time, Monday-Friday, 8:00 a.m-4:30 p.m. with every other weekend on call (Overtime Paid On Weekends). Health Benefits, Paid Time off and Retirement account are available after a 90 days probation period. Major Holidays Off. Candidate must possess: A Valid Drivers License and Clean Driving Record. A Clean Background. Reliable transportation to and from work. A Positive Attitude and willingness to be part of a team. Ability to Lift 50 lbs. Experience in the Refrigeration/HVAC Field. Call 845-868-2272.

Town of Sharon Assessor’s Assistant:The Town of Sharon is accepting applications for an Assessor’s Assistant. A job description and application may be obtained at the Selectmen’s Office, 63 Main Street, Sharon, CT 06069 weekdays from 9AM to 12 Noon and 1PM to 4PM: phone 860-364-5789 or on the Town of Sharon website sharonct.gov. This is a part-time position, 10-12 hours per week. Applications and resumes must be received by October 31, 2024, by 4:00PM. Mail to Town of Sharon P.O. Box 385, Sharon, CT 06069 or deliver by hand. The Town of Sharon is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

Services Offered

Hector Pacay Service: House Remodeling, Landscaping, Lawn mowing, Garden mulch, Painting, Gutters, Pruning, Stump Grinding, Chipping, Tree work, Brush removal, Fence, Patio, Carpenter/decks, Masonry. Spring and Fall Cleanup. Commercial & Residential. Fully insured. 845-636-3212.

Carpenter and tile setter: now offering handyman services. Over 35 years experience. 413-229-0260 or email at tylerhomeprop@yahoo.com.

CARPENTER, Builder David Valyou: Old homes and barns my specialty. All types of renovations, repairs, design and maintenance. 20 + years serving NY MA CT. Licensed and insured. Based in Canaan CT. Call or text 917-538-1617. email davidvalyou@yahoo.com.

Lamp repair and rewiring: Serving the Northwest Corner. 413-717-2494.

LeBeau Appraisal Service: has provided appraisals since 1973 for; Furniture, Ceramics, Silver, Weapons. Contact 413-229- 3445 voice & text.

SNOW PLOWING: Be Ready! Local. Sharon/Millerton/ Lakeville area. Call 518-567-8277.

Free!

FREE to good home: 1950s Wurlitzer piano with bench. Small corner Bombay style cabinet $50 O.B.O. Text 518-821-2769 for picture if interested

Real Estate

PUBLISHER’S NOTICE: Equal Housing Opportunity. All real estate advertised in this newspaper is subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act of 1966 revised March 12, 1989 which makes it illegal to advertise any preference, limitation, or discrimination based on race, color religion, sex, handicap or familial status or national origin or intention to make any such preference, limitation or discrimination. All residential property advertised in the State of Connecticut General Statutes 46a-64c which prohibit the making, printing or publishing or causing to be made, printed or published any notice, statement or advertisement with respect to the sale or rental of a dwelling that indicates any preference, limitation or discrimination based on race, creed, color, national origin, ancestry, sex, marital status, age, lawful source of income, familial status, physical or mental disability or an intention to make any such preference, limitation or discrimination.

Latest News

Wake Robin applicants revise proposal; neighbors remain opposed to renovation

SALISBURY — Altered plans were presented to the Planning and Zoning Commission Oct. 16 at the third round of a public hearing to redevelop the Wake Robin Inn.

“Not one of these changes downsizes the enormity of this project,” said Lakeville resident Darryl Peck, encapsulating much of the public response to the amended plans.

salisbury p&z

Dam walk yields views and warnings

Natural Resource Specialist James Jylkka explains the mechanics of the dam.

Alec Linden

COLEBROOK — A dozen or so people ambled across the concrete and stone behemoth of the Colebrook River Dam under a crisp autumn sky on the morning of Saturday, Oct. 5 while a bald eagle circled overhead, occasionally divebombed by an angry avian neighbor. It was one of the final Housatonic Heritage Walks of the season, and the topic was floods.

“As a Corps, we’ve gotten away from saying flood prevention because it’s just not realistic to prevent floods,” said Natural Resource Specialist James Jylkka of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New England District. He clarified that the Corps uses the terms “flood risk management” or “flood mitigation” because, as Jylkka said, “If there’s a major event like there was in ’55, there’s going to be damage downstream.”

nature

Police Blotter: Troop B

The following information was provided by the Connecticut State Police at Troop B. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Car collides with downed tree, damages other vehicle

crime

Paws and feet hit the street for Run and Wag 5K

Brittany Telke and Mazikeen, winners in the women’s category of the team of dog and person at the Little Guild’s Run and Wag 5K. Their time was 19 minutes, two seconds. It was their fourth win at the event.

L. Tomaino

CORNWALL — A beautiful autumn day welcomed dogs and people to Little Guild’s 11th annual Run and Wag 5K in Cornwall Village.

In a fair-like atmosphere of live music played by Relatively Sound, food trucks and booths with local goods, people and dogs gathered before the race set off at noon.

little guild