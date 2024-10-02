Classifieds 10/3/24

Help Wanted

Relief Driver: For the Lakeville Journal Company for newspaper routes, part time Wednesdays, Thursdays and some Fridays. Call James Clark. 860-435-9873, x 401 or email publisher@lakevillejournal.com

Weatogue Stables: Looking for weekend and afternoon stable help. (More hours possible) Feeding, turnout, barn cleaning, etc. Experience preferred. Come join our great team! Contact Bobbi at 860-307-8531.

Services Offered

Carpenter and tile setter: now offering handyman services. Over 35 years experience. 413-229-0260 or email at tylerhomeprop@yahoo.com.

CARPENTER, Builder David Valyou: Old homes and barns my specialty. All types of renovations, repairs, design and maintenance. 20 + years serving NY MA CT. Licensed and insured. Based in Canaan CT. Call or text 917-538-1617. email davidvalyou@yahoo.com.

Hector Pacay Service: House Remodeling, Landscaping, Lawn mowing, Garden mulch, Painting, Gutters, Pruning, Stump Grinding, Chipping, Tree work, Brush removal, Fence, Patio, Carpenter/decks, Masonry. Spring and Fall Cleanup. Commercial & Residential. Fully insured. 845-636-3212.

Lamp repair and rewiring: Serving the Northwest Corner. 413-717-2494.

LeBeau Appraisal Service: has provided appraisals since 1973 for; Furniture, Ceramics, Silver, Weapons. Contact 413-229- 3445 voice & text.

Antiques, Collectibles

MID CENTURY FURNITURE WANTED. BUYING: 1950’s-1970’s designer modern furniture and lighting. Danish, French, Italian and American design. Eames, Knoll, Herman Miller, Nakashima, Wegner, Noguchi Etc. Open Air Modern 718.383.6465 info@openairmodern.com

Real Estate

Apartments For Rent

4 bed / 2.5 bath unit for rent in Sharon: Larger unit of a 2-unit building. Walkable to market and Sharon Central. Dogs and cats okay. $3250. 860-245-1824. grantstreetapartments@gmail.com.

Houses For Rent

3 bed, 1.5 bath house in East Canaan: available for rent. 2.6 acre property shared with one other unit (connected only by a garage). Large backyard that backs up to the Blackberry River and 2-car garage. $2750/month. 860-245-1824.

Commercial Rentals

3 Office Spaces Available Now: Main Street Salisbury, CT. Minutes from Restaurants/Shops. Parking & Utilities Included. 860-248-9605.