Classifieds 10/3/24

Flu shots available throughout October
Oct 02, 2024
By Nathan Miller
LAKEVILLE — Public flue clinics are available this month in the Northwest Corner.
Visiting Nurse & Hospice of Litchfield County will provide flu shots on the following dates:
Tuesday, Oct. 8
Barkhamsted Town Garage, 33 New Hartford Road, Barkhamsted, noon to 2 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 9
Sharon Pharmacy, 8 Gay St., Sharon, 10 a.m. to noon.
VNHLC – Salisbury branch, 30A Salmon Kill Road, Salisbury, 2:30 to 4:30 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 10
Falls Village Senior Center, 107 Main St., Falls Village, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 16
Lakeville Town Grove, 42 Ethan Allen St., Lakeville, 10 a.m. to noon.
North Canaan Town Hall, 100 Pease St., North Canaan, 2 to 4 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 17
Litchfield Community Center, 421 Bantam Road, Litchfield, 10 a.m. to noon.
Friday, Oct. 18
Winsted Senior Center, 80 Holabird Ave., Winsted, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 23
Warren Town Hall, 50 Cemetery Road, Warren, 10 a.m. to noon.
Thursday, Oct. 24
Colebrook Senior Center, 2 School House Road, Colebrook, 9 to 11 a.m.
Thursday, Oct. 29
Bethlehem Library, 32 Main St., Bethlehem, noon to 1 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 30
Kent Town Hall, 41 Kent Green Blvd., Kent, 2:30 to 4:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 5
Warren Town Hall, 50 Cemetery Road, Warren, 9 to 11 a.m.
The following insurance providers participate with Visiting Nurse & Hospice of Litchfield County’s flu clinics: Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross, Harvard Pilgrim HealthCare, Medicare Part B, United HealthCare - Medicare only.
Anyone with questions can contact VNHLC on their website, www.vnhlc.org.
Cornwall Park and Recreation is hosting two flu shot clinics at the UCC Parish House, 8 Bolton Hill Road in Cornwall.
Anyone from any towns can come with any insurance Thursday, Oct. 24 or Wednesday, Nov. 13 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. for a free flu shot.
For Cornwall clinic questions, contact Cornwall Park and Recreation at park.recreation@cornwallct.gov
Students give back in Lakeville
Oct 02, 2024
Ashley Opdyke
Students of Hotchkiss and Salisbury Schools hosted a Farm to Feast fundraiser for Lakeville’s Corner Food Pantry on Sunday, Sept. 22. The event began with a walk from the Hotchkiss campus to the farm where students and community guests enjoyed fresh grilled corn on the cob and other seasonal goodies, tie dying t-shirts, cotton candy, a dunk booth and a slew of games, including tug of war and badminton.
Provided
SALISBURY — Noble Horizons, a senior living community in Salisbury, has purchased a new transit van.
Noble Administrator Bill Pond said the new van has a rear access lift, the better to accommodate residents in wheelchairs.
Danielle Bailey, Noble’s Director of Community Relations, said, “Due to the increased mobility restrictions of many of Noble’s residents, transportation requirements have evolved to include vehicles that can accommodate larger wheelchairs. Supporting some residents became difficult without upgrading to a new van.”
The purchase of the new van was the focus of Noble Horizon’s 2023 annual appeal.
John Coston
EAST CANAAN — The roar of internal combustion engines was replaced by the biggest road-trip hits from the Sixties filled the air on Saturday, Sept. 28 at the 10th annual Lone Oak Car Show.
A total of 87 vehicles filled a soccer-field sized lawn off Route 44 with hoods popped and their proud owners parked in lawn chairs, answering questions about their classics.
Judging for the show, which was a benefit for the North Canaan Fire Co., was based on peer choice, and included a children’s choice, which went to a 2010 Chevy Camaro Transformer model that was painted in Bumble Bee yellow and featured scissor doors that open vertically.
Children raced through the crowd and participated in their own organized recreational activities, including a cardboard box car decorating contest.
Steven Hall of Housatonic, Massachusetts, won Best in Show for his 1934 Plymouth PE Deluxe, and was the only entry to take home two trophies. Hall also won Best Paint Job. His grandaughter, Harper, 5, joined in the double-trophy celebration when the winners lined up for their photos.
Cherie Lopes, a director at Lone Oak Campsites, said the trophies were handmade from old car engine parts: pistons from a 68 Buick and a Chrysler; a valve cover from a Chevy; and a timing chain from a big block Chevy.
The cars and trucks — and the mid-century rock and roll — fueled the festival atmosphere as aficianados filled in the blanks for some onlookers who never had seen engines so big that needed a hole punched in the hood to make more room for the “supercharger.”
“She’s real fine, my 409,” blared in the air, recalling the Beach Boy’s 1962 hit “409” that was an ode to a Chevrolet V8 engine. And just to complete the experience, attendees could examine the real thing: a 1962 maroon Chevy two-door Bel-Air nicknamed ‘Boris’ with a 409 cubic inch block that was sold new at Zelf Chevrolet in Torrington.
Boomers seemed to dominate the owner crowd at the show, but there were many Generation Xers, too.
“It kind of rubbed off on me,” one owner said, who had a Mustang in the show. “My dad was kind of into cars.”
Sophia Plasse, 13 months, of Bristol, and Vinny Valenti, 16 months, of Terryville, may have been the youngest ones behind the wheel. The young toddlers were cruising the ground in toy jeeps that were remotely guided by their parents.
