Classifieds 10/31/24

Help Wanted

Full Time Universal Banker: Responsible for generating business and deepening customer relationships. Must possess strong customer service and sales skills and be detail oriented. Previous cash handling experience is important. Responsible to adhere to policies, procedures, and ensure operational soundness. Must have full working knowledge of Microsoft Office Suite. Must be able to work extended hours and must work Saturdays. Competitive wages and incentive programs. Apply in person at the Lakeville office of Litchfield Bancorp, A Division of Northwest Community Bank, 326 Main Street, Lakeville. EOE/AA/M/F/D/V

Stanford Refrigeration LLC is looking to urgently hire: a serious and experienced individual for refrigeration repairs and service. Experience in the refrigeration repair field is required. Experience with electrical wiring is preferred. This position is Full Time, Monday-Friday, 8:00 a.m-4:30 p.m. with every other weekend on call (Overtime Paid On Weekends). Health Benefits, Paid Time off and Retirement account are available after a 90 days probation period. Major Holidays Off. Candidate must possess: A Valid Drivers License and Clean Driving Record. A Clean Background. Reliable transportation to and from work. A Positive Attitude and willingness to be part of a team. Ability to Lift 50 lbs. Experience in the Refrigeration/HVAC Field. Call 845-868-2272.

Services Offered

Carpenter and tile setter: now offering handyman services. Over 35 years experience. 413-229-0260 or email at tylerhomeprop@yahoo.com.

Hector Pacay Service: House Remodeling, Landscaping, Lawn mowing, Garden mulch, Painting, Gutters, Pruning, Stump Grinding, Chipping, Tree work, Brush removal, Fence, Patio, Carpenter/decks, Masonry. Spring and Fall Cleanup. Commercial & Residential. Fully insured. 845-636-3212.

Lamp repair and rewiring: Serving the Northwest Corner. 413-717-2494.

LeBeau Appraisal Service: has provided appraisals since 1973 for; Furniture, Ceramics, Silver, Weapons. Contact 413-229- 3445 voice & text.

SNOW PLOWING: Be Ready! Local. Sharon/Millerton/ Lakeville area. Call 518-567-8277.

Free!

FREE to good home: 1950s Wurlitzer piano with bench Small corner Bombay style cabinet $50 O.B.O. Text 518-821-2769 for picture if interested

Real Estate

PUBLISHER’S NOTICE: Equal Housing Opportunity. All real estate advertised in this newspaper is subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act of 1966 revised March 12, 1989 which makes it illegal to advertise any preference, limitation, or discrimination based on race, color religion, sex, handicap or familial status or national origin or intention to make any such preference, limitation or discrimination. All residential property advertised in the State of Connecticut General Statutes 46a-64c which prohibit the making, printing or publishing or causing to be made, printed or published any notice, statement or advertisement with respect to the sale or rental of a dwelling that indicates any preference, limitation or discrimination based on race, creed, color, national origin, ancestry, sex, marital status, age, lawful source of income, familial status, physical or mental disability or an intention to make any such preference, limitation or discrimination.

Apartments For Rent

For Rent: Main St. Sheffield MA. Gorgeous light filled 2 bedroom apartment in stylishly renovated antique colonial. Cherry and oak floors. Power skylights. Marble bathroom. Cherry and granite kitchen. Rear deck. Convenient location. $2400 per month includes all utilities. Call 413.429.7477.

Latest News

The Creators: Sam Guindon's artistic palette

The Creators: Sam Guindon's artistic palette

Norfolk painter Sam Guindon.

Jennifer Almquist

Painter Sam Guindon is an earnest young man who paints light with the skill of John Singer Sargent. Guindon’s attention to technique harks back to an earlier time when artists studied under a master, learned anatomy, perspective, how to make their own pigment, and closely observed the work of great artists. Guindon has studied oil painting since he was nineteen. In a recent show of his paintings in his hometown of Norfolk, Connecticut, Guindon sold 40 of the 42 paintings he exhibited.

Guindon’s sketchbooks are windows into his creative mind and a well-traveled life, packed with vignettes, ink drawings, observations and thoughts written in the margins. His subjects range from sketches done in gouache at the National Gallery, to ink drawings of vine-covered trees in Costa Rica, to the interior of an airplane drawn with the perspective of a fisheye lens, to colorful bottles of hot sauce. Currently Guindon is teaching art at the Compass Atelier in Maryland.

Keep ReadingShow less
people

Photography exhibit reaches back to 1800s

Photography exhibit reaches back to 1800s

Photographs from Thomas K. Levine will be on display at the Berkshire School.

Provided

'Three Centuries of Photography” from the collection of Thomas K. Levine will be on display at the Warren Family Gallery at the Berkshire School from Nov. 1 to Dec. 21. The exhibit features 75 original prints, spanning the history of photography from the 19th century to today. The opening reception is on Friday, Nov. 1, from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Thomas Levine, a former Paramount Pictures executive and father of a Berkshire School junior, brings together works by renowned photographers like Carleton Watkins, Julia Margaret Cameron, Alfred Stieglitz, Diane Arbus, and Richard Misrach. The show includes landscapes, portraits, and a recent focus on vintage images of notable historical figures, including Winston Churchill, Martin Luther King Jr., and George Harrison.

Keep ReadingShow less
photography