Classifieds 11/14/24

Trump has been stoking his cult of personality since his early days in New York, but the supporters who gather under banners that say “Trump will fix it” and “In Trump We Trust,” who wear T-shirts blaring his image as an avenging superman, who gather in large crowds sporting his emblem hat, and believe that he is the anointed of God, chosen to lead America into a new golden age, have brought the Trump cult to a new pitch of hysteria, one that can only be explained by forces greater than the Democratic Party could have set in motion.

And we might do well to remember Nikita Khrushchev’s address to the Communist Party Congress in 1956, “On the Cult of Personality and Its Consequences.” Three years after Stalin’s death, Khrushchev defines the cult of personality as “the elevation of one person, to transform him into a superman possessing supernatural characteristics, akin to those of a god.” The omniscience, omnipotence, and infallibility attributed to such a figure, he continues, led the Communist Party to “exceedingly serious and grave perversions” of its principles, its party democracy, and its legality.

Trump is not Stalin. But his understanding of power is certainly autocratic, and he has shown flashes of Stalinesque brutality, repeatedly documented though ultimately reined in by his aides. “Can’t you just shoot them?” he famously asked his military about a group of protestors. And he has prescribed sodomy to bring journalists into line and hinted at unleashing a day of “really rough stuff” to deal with crime. Trump’s supporters have reacted to these reports with approval or indifference.

Democrats, then, should not put all the blame for Kamala Harris’s loss on the failure of their policies. Something else is going on here, and the cult of personality surrounding Trump attests to it. And while resisting Trump’s gravitational pull, and calling it out for what it is, Democrats should also resist the over-simplification of America’s problems that Trump has offered: the economy will not be essentially fixed by closing the southern border to immigration; cutting off benefits to low-income urban families will not restore prosperity to blue collar rural white America; tariffs are not a panacea.

But a time will come when Trump’s promises of a super-America will look hollow even to the most hopeful of his supporters, when his inevitable claims to have delivered on his promises will sound false, and when Trumpism will have to limp along without its “talented demagogue” to lead it forward. And for that moment, Democrats should be ready, not with gadfly criticisms, but with a program to actually improve the lot of the electorate, addressing this country’s massive economic inequality, its poor record on tax fairness, and the very real issue of immigration.

Wiley Wood

Norfolk





Thanks to everyone for support in 2024 race

Having run for my first time for State Representative, I would like to thank everyone for their support. It was an invaluable opportunity to meet and listen to such great people and their experiences. We share interest in our communities and the knowledge to work together to make things better. All of our voices matter and it starts at a local level. Please continue to show unity and support next November during the municipal elections. Consider becoming active in your town by contacting your party’s local Town Committee. We all matter and you can make a difference in your community.

Barbara Breor

2024 Republican Candidate for the 64th State House District

Goshen





On the outcome of the recent election

Democracy means that the people of a country decide their own future by their votes. Here in the United States of America we are about to see that concept move us in an alarming direction. There was more at stake in this election than the short term benefits of a low cost of living and status.

The great unmaking of what Franklin Delano Roosevelt called The New Deal and Lyndon Baines Johnson called The Great Society — along with separation of Church and State, our equal justice under the law judicial system, our healthcare system, our educational system, our rights of assembly, our free press, civil rights, environmental safeguards, social equality and more will all be unmade — due to the choices we collectively made on November 5, 2024.

Our movement as a country to a more just and equitable future for ourselves and the world have been unquestionably altered.

For almost one hundred years we have been on this journey from The New Deal to November 5, 2024 — taking us all toward our stated goal as a nation of, “We the People of the United States, in Order to form a more perfect Union, establish Justice, insure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defense, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity…” — now it will be unmade.

The vision of a “…perfect Union…” that won out yesterday was not one that takes us toward a greater Justice, Tranquility, general Welfare, Liberty or better future for our Posterity — our children and grandchildren. Nor does it take us toward greater compassion, decency and equality but further away from it.

How will this unmaking effect our country? What will the effect be on our ecosystems? Our health. Our Planet? Our world community? The unmaking of the progress of our nation toward its stated goals can only make us lesser — not greater. The election on November 5, 2024 was not a victory for the USA, it was a ignoble defeat for our nation by our own hands.

Bernard Re, Jr.

North Canaan





Proud to the part of the election process

A few years ago, I had the honor and privilege to be the keynote speaker at a Naturalization Ceremony in Dutchess County, NY probably because I had just written a book about being a first generation American on my father’s side. I told the story of one grandmother coming from Iran and the other whose ancestors landed in Newburyport, MA in the late 1700’s. At the end of the speech, the elected officials and I stood in a receiving line and handed out small American flags and almost every single new citizen had tears in their eyes.

Many of us are not exactly thrilled with the outcome of the presidential election but I bet we can all agree that we are glad this election cycle is over. With all of the ads on radio, tv, internet, it seemed interminable, fractious, ironic, dramatic and difficult - I can’t even imagine what it must have been like to live in a ‘swing’ state. As the results come in, as states submit their bonafide, approved and certified results, the irrefutable fact is that the people have spoken. It would be easy to say ‘not my clowns, not my circus’ but it is our circus and while we may not agree with every citizen, I would fight to the death for their right to vote. To call it a privilege is to undermine its significance. It is the hallmark of our democracy and should never be taken for granted.

In the end, what I will take away from the past few months is that I voted unencumbered, in our small New England town in a comfortable setting with dedicated town employees and happy volunteers. I will forever be proud to be a part of the process and to share that with my fellow Americans. Despite the outcome, we must always remember that we share the ability to shape our future.

We, the people.

Pari Forood

Lakeville





Noble Horizons sets Holiday Market

The Noble Horizons Auxiliary will host a Holiday Market on Friday and Saturday, Dec. 6 and 7 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Noble Horizons’ Community Room (17 Cobble Road in Salisbury).

Join us for this free, festive event and enjoy unique holiday shopping featuring some of our familiar holiday wares plus new gift ideas from area artists and crafters.

Sale items will include baked goods, hand-made knits, jewelry, jams and jellies, hand-made decorations, greenery and centerpieces, raffle baskets, holiday décor, wall art, and more.

Shoppers will be treated to free coffee, hot cider, and donuts while supplies last. Soup, sandwiches, and sweets will be for sale, and we will feature door prizes, a raffle, musical entertainment and kid friendly activities.

Bring your family and friends to meet Mrs. Claus who will share holiday stories with children young and old.

New this year, the Holiday Market replaces our previous winter fundraising offerings — the Festival of Trees and Holiday Fair — which after 25 years will not be held this year. With gentle regret we decided to open a new chapter in our fundraising this year with some fresh ideas.

A great start was last spring’s “Right to Bear Art” Come as you are party sparked and delivered by Mary Barton and Jean Saliter and to which many of you contributed art pieces and/or attended. First conceived as a contest to name Noble’s local bears, the idea grew into what Salisbury’s local writer and poet Peter Fitting, working as a volunteer bartender, deemed “the funnest party I’ve been to in 20 years”.

As with all our fundraising events throughout the year, all proceeds from the Holiday Market will directly benefit Noble residents, providing everything from day trips, recreation activities, financial support for a variety of Noble pets, large-print books and periodicals for the library, to fresh flowers on the dining room tables, lobster dinners, and more.

The Auxiliary’s commitment to supporting quality life in the Noble community is strong. To those who have been our wonderful supporters and volunteers in the past, we are so grateful! Please help to make the Holiday Market a great success!

Noble Horizons Auxiliary

Salisbury