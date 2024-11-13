Classifieds 11/14/24

Latest News
Let’s discuss the weather
Nov 13, 2024
Hurricane Helene was the deadliest storm to hit the U.S. mainland in nearly two decades with the worst flooding in North Carolina since 1916 due to a confluence of factors including record breaking high water temperatures in the Gulf of Mexico; it was followed just two weeks later by the equally destructive Category 3 storm, Milton.
Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor-Greene of Georgia was in the national spotlight again, this time for her baseless claim that “they” (presumably the Biden administration) had manipulated hurricanes Helene and Milton to serve as weapons to punish Florida, North Carolina and the Southeast’s “MAGA” Republicans therein. Her wild assertions spread rapidly and set off a flurry of angry responses across the internet’s social media sites. Officials and climatologists throughout the country quickly went public to explain that “we aren’t able to control the weather even if we wanted to”; and President Biden denounced these rumors harshly over national TV. But a large proportion of Trump supporters remained unconvinced, especially since Trump himself and his running mate J.D. Vance failed to denounce weather tampering claims and added other false assertions about the Federal government’s response even though they knew them to be untrue.
Of all the conspiracy theories and disinformation that have circulated, meteorologists say one falsehood that has especially gotten out of hand is the claim that the government is creating or controlling the storms. Forecasters have been harassed for either failing to promote these claims or for disseminating accurate information that counters them.
Delivering weather forecasts and explaining climate science have recently made meteorologists targets of climate deniers and conspiracy theorists. Matthew Cappucci, meteorologist for the Washington Post, said he received hundreds of comments and dozens of messages during the recent storms about how the government had modified the weather and that accused him of helping cover it up. Marshall Shepherd, former president of the American Meteorological Society said that the scrutiny he faces during major weather events combined with the current political climate may have created “conditions ripe for abuse.” The disinformation around Helene and Milton has become so overwhelming that even public officials linked to other conspiracy theories — such as election denial — are trying to beat back rumors and underscore the severity of the storms.
Meteorologists giving forecasts and explaining climate forecasts have been targets for harassment for years but amid the conspiracy theories and falsehoods that have spiraled online after hurricanes Helene and Milton, the attacks and threats directed at them have reached new heights.
Emergency workers have also been targeted with abuse. In the aftermath of Helene, Federal Emergency Management Agency personnel received a significant amount of harassment, including false claims that the agency was stealing donations and diverting disaster aid to Ukraine. Both Trump and Vance repeatedly claimed, falsely, that funds earmarked for storm relief had been transferred to a program to benefit illegal immigrants. This lie was denounced by various public officials but fueled anger and resentment, particularly in rural areas.
Calls were made for residents to form militias to defend against those workers (who also faced antisemitic and misogynistic threats). FEMA’s current administrator Deanne Criswell told ABC in early October that the rhetoric was “demoralizing” and had created “fear in our own employees.” Many of the falsehoods about the hurricanes have been spread by supporters of former President Trump and by Trump himself.
Congresswoman Greene’s unsubstantiated assertions claiming that “they” had created and were manipulating hurricanes Helene and Milton, directing them to strike predominately Republican areas was totally false. However, her assertions possessed a loose connection to experimental science. Since the Second World War, a variety of scientists and governments have been pursuing experiments in geoengineering, a field which has been lately preoccupied with installing certain chemical particles into the atmosphere to create areas of sky that would reflect the sun’s rays back thereby keeping them from heating the earth and oceans, thus lowering earth’s temperature. However, climate scientists around the world have insisted that there is no way to control hurricanes or other fierce windstorms (cyclones, tornados, typhoons, etc.), at least at this time; and no one is trying to do so.
However, the thought of hostile foreign powers trying to manipulate the climate in a nefarious way sounds like the premise for a dark dystopian nightmare of the future. Let’s hope it’s nothing more.
Architect and landscape designer Mac Gordon lives in Lakeville.
Turning Back the Pages
Nov 13, 2024
100 years ago —
November 1924
West Cornwall was visited by a very disastrous fire last Sunday morning at about 7 o’clock, at which time the hotel, Judge Nickerson’s law office, which building also houses the post office, and three or four barns and sheds went up in smoke and flames. The fire is thought to have started from the explosion of an oil heater, which had been left burning in a room in the hotel, and as everything was unusually dry, owing to the prolonged drought, the fire spread with amazing rapidity. West Cornwall has no means of fighting fire, but calls were sent to surrounding towns for aid. Chemical trucks from Torrington, Canaan, Sharon and Lakeville were rushed to West Cornwall and all made good time. The Torrington, Canaan and Sharon companies had pumping outfits on their trucks, and Lakeville aided with hose and chemicals. Soon streams of water were being drawn from the Housatonic river and the flames were gradually beaten. A considerable part of the village was thus saved from destruction through the effective work of the firemen. It is rumored that Judge Nickerson does not expect to rebuild, and thus West Cornwall sustains a permanent loss in many respects.
SALISBURY — Last week Tuesday, Nov. 4th, William Conklin cast his eighteenth presidential vote. His first vote was for John C. Fremont, first candidate of the then newly organized Republican party. Since that time he has voted at every presidential and state election in this town.
Mr. Samuel F. Holman, formerly a member of New York Republican County Committee, but now a resident of Salisbury, made a special trip to New York city election day to cast his last republican ballot in New York state. Mr. Holman is a dyed-in-the-wool republican, having cast his first vote in 1896.
Tuesday morning was the coldest of the season, the mercury registered about 25. The ground was frozen for the first time.
From the New York Tribune — Announcement has been made that Julian K. Sprague, twenty-one-year-old son of Frank J. Sprague, one of the foremost electrical engineers and inventors of the country, pioneer trolley road builder and past president of the American Institute of Electrical Engineers, had eloped on Saturday night with Miss Delemar Palmer, seventeen years old, daughter of Ray Palmer, president of the New York and Queens Electric Light and Power Company. According to an announcement made by a friend of Mr. Sprague, the couple went by automobile from the Sprague country estate at Sharon, Conn., to Brewster, N.Y., and were married by the Rev. Herbert Hazard, pastor of the Brewster Presbyterian Church. Neither Miss Palmer nor Mr. Sprague told their parents of their plans nor had any engagement been announced.
Mr. Peter C. Wick, who spent last summer here, being employed as chauffeur by Mr. C.F. Rogers, writes as follows from Santa Barbara, California: “We are now all out here, but somehow we all miss Lakeville. More so the boys. Expect to be back in the spring. We also miss the Lakeville Journal, so please send it along. I wish to be remembered to the boys in Lakeville.”
Mrs. Wm. Fenn of Lime Rock is visiting her daughter in Torrington.
Mr. M.B. and Edward Richardson with party of men are camping at Cornwall pond.
50 years ago —
November 1974
State conservation officer Peter Begley of Canaan suffered two fractured ribs and bruises Saturday afternoon when a hunter scuffled with him after being stopped for a routine check. The incident occurred on private land on Canaan Mountain after Begley and another officer were investigating a complaint of possible illegal hunting on state-owned land on Canaan Mountain. Stanley Civco, the other officer, said “It’s unbelievable what a guy will do to bag a deer.”
Volunteer firemen from Lakeville and Millerton responded to a fire Friday evening in a converted barn owned by John and Barbara Niles on Selleck Hill Road in Salisbury. State fire marshals inspected the remains of the building Wednesday after local officials ruled the origin of the fire “suspicious.” The blaze apparently started in an upstairs section of the one and one-half story building.
A quitclaim deed was filed last week for the strip of land which the town has purchased from the state in connection with the site for the proposed solid waste transfer station. The price was $750.
A teacher at Housatonic Valley Regional High School extinguished a small fire in a book room Tuesday. Principal Edward Kirby termed the fire of suspicious origin and said that the State Police had been informed. The fire caused no damage and the school was not evacuated.
CORNWALL — Harriet Clark’s 80th birthday was noted by radio personality Bob Steele on his radio program on Monday morning of this week.
The Winsted Mini-Mall, 368 Main St., will hold its official Grand Opening Friday at 6:30 p.m. The mall is located in the former W.T. Grant store which had been empty for some 24 months. The mall’s three owners, Al Nicosia, William Martin and E. John Ducci, have turned the abandoned 12,000 square foot structure into an attractive honeycomb of small specialty stores, completely housed within its walls, and accessible to the public from one main corridor.
Stan Rivard of Wells Hill, Lakeville, has produced more than $1 million of new life insurance business in 1974, it was announced by Sales Manager Richard M. Dings of Prudential’s Torrington office. This is the third year Rivard has surpassed the million mark.
25 years ago —
November 1999
FALLS VILLAGE — At a town meeting that was short, but not always sweet, voters agreed unanimously to accept once and for all the gift of the National Iron Bank building at 108 Main St. Activity at the bank branch had decreased to the point where it no longer made sense to maintain it and bank directors chose to close that office and donate the building. That location contained the original offices of the bank, which was founded in 1847.
WEST CORNWALL — The bid opening for the repair of the covered bridge over the Housatonic River on Route 128 has twice been postponed. Initially the bids were to be opened Oct. 27, but the date was pushed back to Nov. 3 and was again postponed. The project is expected to cost between $300,000 and $400,000 and will be done by an independent contractor rather than by the state Department of Transportation crew due to the scope of the project. Due to a problem with state funding the starting date for the project was pushed back to the spring of 2000.
SHARON — After a lapse of nearly a decade since the town last named a road scenic, the Board of Selectmen voted unanimously at a meeting Tuesday to give Modley Road such a designation. The road, located in the Ellsworth section of town close to the border of Kent, is unpaved and is bordered by scenic views, trees and stone walls, according to the application for scenic designation.
For the first time in history, the Sharon Hospital Auxiliary Bargain Barn has reached $100,000 in annual gross sales.
Items were taken from The Lakeville Journal archives at Salisbury’s Scoville Memorial Library, keeping the original wording intact as possible.
Letters to the Editor 11/14/24
Nov 13, 2024
We’ve seen the cult of personality before
In the midst of all the Democrats introspection and self-blame, we shouldn’t lose sight of something that is not the Democrats’ fault: the cult of personality surrounding Donald Trump.
Trump has been stoking his cult of personality since his early days in New York, but the supporters who gather under banners that say “Trump will fix it” and “In Trump We Trust,” who wear T-shirts blaring his image as an avenging superman, who gather in large crowds sporting his emblem hat, and believe that he is the anointed of God, chosen to lead America into a new golden age, have brought the Trump cult to a new pitch of hysteria, one that can only be explained by forces greater than the Democratic Party could have set in motion.
And we might do well to remember Nikita Khrushchev’s address to the Communist Party Congress in 1956, “On the Cult of Personality and Its Consequences.” Three years after Stalin’s death, Khrushchev defines the cult of personality as “the elevation of one person, to transform him into a superman possessing supernatural characteristics, akin to those of a god.” The omniscience, omnipotence, and infallibility attributed to such a figure, he continues, led the Communist Party to “exceedingly serious and grave perversions” of its principles, its party democracy, and its legality.
Trump is not Stalin. But his understanding of power is certainly autocratic, and he has shown flashes of Stalinesque brutality, repeatedly documented though ultimately reined in by his aides. “Can’t you just shoot them?” he famously asked his military about a group of protestors. And he has prescribed sodomy to bring journalists into line and hinted at unleashing a day of “really rough stuff” to deal with crime. Trump’s supporters have reacted to these reports with approval or indifference.
Democrats, then, should not put all the blame for Kamala Harris’s loss on the failure of their policies. Something else is going on here, and the cult of personality surrounding Trump attests to it. And while resisting Trump’s gravitational pull, and calling it out for what it is, Democrats should also resist the over-simplification of America’s problems that Trump has offered: the economy will not be essentially fixed by closing the southern border to immigration; cutting off benefits to low-income urban families will not restore prosperity to blue collar rural white America; tariffs are not a panacea.
But a time will come when Trump’s promises of a super-America will look hollow even to the most hopeful of his supporters, when his inevitable claims to have delivered on his promises will sound false, and when Trumpism will have to limp along without its “talented demagogue” to lead it forward. And for that moment, Democrats should be ready, not with gadfly criticisms, but with a program to actually improve the lot of the electorate, addressing this country’s massive economic inequality, its poor record on tax fairness, and the very real issue of immigration.
Wiley Wood
Norfolk
Thanks to everyone for support in 2024 race
Having run for my first time for State Representative, I would like to thank everyone for their support. It was an invaluable opportunity to meet and listen to such great people and their experiences. We share interest in our communities and the knowledge to work together to make things better. All of our voices matter and it starts at a local level. Please continue to show unity and support next November during the municipal elections. Consider becoming active in your town by contacting your party’s local Town Committee. We all matter and you can make a difference in your community.
Barbara Breor
2024 Republican Candidate for the 64th State House District
Goshen
On the outcome of the recent election
Democracy means that the people of a country decide their own future by their votes. Here in the United States of America we are about to see that concept move us in an alarming direction. There was more at stake in this election than the short term benefits of a low cost of living and status.
The great unmaking of what Franklin Delano Roosevelt called The New Deal and Lyndon Baines Johnson called The Great Society — along with separation of Church and State, our equal justice under the law judicial system, our healthcare system, our educational system, our rights of assembly, our free press, civil rights, environmental safeguards, social equality and more will all be unmade — due to the choices we collectively made on November 5, 2024.
Our movement as a country to a more just and equitable future for ourselves and the world have been unquestionably altered.
For almost one hundred years we have been on this journey from The New Deal to November 5, 2024 — taking us all toward our stated goal as a nation of, “We the People of the United States, in Order to form a more perfect Union, establish Justice, insure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defense, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity…” — now it will be unmade.
The vision of a “…perfect Union…” that won out yesterday was not one that takes us toward a greater Justice, Tranquility, general Welfare, Liberty or better future for our Posterity — our children and grandchildren. Nor does it take us toward greater compassion, decency and equality but further away from it.
How will this unmaking effect our country? What will the effect be on our ecosystems? Our health. Our Planet? Our world community? The unmaking of the progress of our nation toward its stated goals can only make us lesser — not greater. The election on November 5, 2024 was not a victory for the USA, it was a ignoble defeat for our nation by our own hands.
Bernard Re, Jr.
North Canaan
Proud to the part of the election process
A few years ago, I had the honor and privilege to be the keynote speaker at a Naturalization Ceremony in Dutchess County, NY probably because I had just written a book about being a first generation American on my father’s side. I told the story of one grandmother coming from Iran and the other whose ancestors landed in Newburyport, MA in the late 1700’s. At the end of the speech, the elected officials and I stood in a receiving line and handed out small American flags and almost every single new citizen had tears in their eyes.
Many of us are not exactly thrilled with the outcome of the presidential election but I bet we can all agree that we are glad this election cycle is over. With all of the ads on radio, tv, internet, it seemed interminable, fractious, ironic, dramatic and difficult - I can’t even imagine what it must have been like to live in a ‘swing’ state. As the results come in, as states submit their bonafide, approved and certified results, the irrefutable fact is that the people have spoken. It would be easy to say ‘not my clowns, not my circus’ but it is our circus and while we may not agree with every citizen, I would fight to the death for their right to vote. To call it a privilege is to undermine its significance. It is the hallmark of our democracy and should never be taken for granted.
In the end, what I will take away from the past few months is that I voted unencumbered, in our small New England town in a comfortable setting with dedicated town employees and happy volunteers. I will forever be proud to be a part of the process and to share that with my fellow Americans. Despite the outcome, we must always remember that we share the ability to shape our future.
We, the people.
Pari Forood
Lakeville
Noble Horizons sets Holiday Market
The Noble Horizons Auxiliary will host a Holiday Market on Friday and Saturday, Dec. 6 and 7 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Noble Horizons’ Community Room (17 Cobble Road in Salisbury).
Join us for this free, festive event and enjoy unique holiday shopping featuring some of our familiar holiday wares plus new gift ideas from area artists and crafters.
Sale items will include baked goods, hand-made knits, jewelry, jams and jellies, hand-made decorations, greenery and centerpieces, raffle baskets, holiday décor, wall art, and more.
Shoppers will be treated to free coffee, hot cider, and donuts while supplies last. Soup, sandwiches, and sweets will be for sale, and we will feature door prizes, a raffle, musical entertainment and kid friendly activities.
Bring your family and friends to meet Mrs. Claus who will share holiday stories with children young and old.
New this year, the Holiday Market replaces our previous winter fundraising offerings — the Festival of Trees and Holiday Fair — which after 25 years will not be held this year. With gentle regret we decided to open a new chapter in our fundraising this year with some fresh ideas.
A great start was last spring’s “Right to Bear Art” Come as you are party sparked and delivered by Mary Barton and Jean Saliter and to which many of you contributed art pieces and/or attended. First conceived as a contest to name Noble’s local bears, the idea grew into what Salisbury’s local writer and poet Peter Fitting, working as a volunteer bartender, deemed “the funnest party I’ve been to in 20 years”.
As with all our fundraising events throughout the year, all proceeds from the Holiday Market will directly benefit Noble residents, providing everything from day trips, recreation activities, financial support for a variety of Noble pets, large-print books and periodicals for the library, to fresh flowers on the dining room tables, lobster dinners, and more.
The Auxiliary’s commitment to supporting quality life in the Noble community is strong. To those who have been our wonderful supporters and volunteers in the past, we are so grateful! Please help to make the Holiday Market a great success!
Noble Horizons Auxiliary
Salisbury
Sharon real estate sales in Sept.
Nov 13, 2024
Christine Bates
SHARON — For a town with an average of four monthly real estate closings, September 2024 with 13 recorded sales was especially busy. Since recording with the town clerk occurs after the actual closing when money and keys are exchanged, it’s possible that real estate attorneys were all on vacation at the end of August and slow to record sales or that home sales have accelerated in Sharon.
Properties were exchanged across a range of price points with five under $500,000, five between $500,000 to $1 million, and three over a million dollars.
Despite September’s activity there are still houses for sale with eleven new listings since Sept. 30. As of Nov. 7 there were 56 properties for sale including 24 single family homes with only five under $500,000. Roughly half of properties listed for sale currently have been on the market for over 100 days.
Transactions
2 Hidden Ln. — 3 bedroom/2 bath home on 2 acres sold by Elizabeth O’Connell to Gianluca Vergona and Federica Portolano for $425,620.
145 Gay St. — 3 bedroom/2 bath home on 10.3 acres sold by Robert G. Wilbur to Meredith Kahn Rollins and Thomas Conley Rollins Jr. for $900,000.
44 Gay St. — 2 bedroom/1 bath bungalow on .2 acres sold by Estate of Dorothy McWilliams to Scott A. Flint for $160,000.
120 East St. — 2 bedroom/1.5 bathroom sold by Michael D. Lynch to John M. Lynch for $63,729.
15 Herrick Rd. — 3 bedroom/2.5 bath house on 2.3 acres sold by Louise F. Brown Trustee Cloney 2008 Children Fund to Jesus Desantiago and Carol Haug for $774,000.
107 Amenia Union Rd. — 2 bedroom/1 bath home on 10.6 acres sold by Sunnyfield Farm LLC to Steven and Susanne Vantongeren for $705,000.
367 Route 7 — 1 bedroom structure on 1.5 acres sold by Michael R Mele to Michele Paladino for $120,000.
33 Tichnor Rd. — 3 bedroom/2.5 bath home built in 2003 on 4.46 acres sold by Matthew W. Mayer and Laurence A. Lopez to Charles W. Burson Trustee and Marion C. Burson Trustee for $2,195,000.
8 West Mountain Rd. — 4 bedroom/2.5 bath home on 5.2 acres sold by Susan A. and Michael S. McKenna to Reed Lang Shapiro and Ghazal Vaisi for $560,000.
93 Amenia Rd. — 5 bedroom/8.5 bath home on 23.9 acres sold by Sunnyfields Farm LLC to Thomas Costigan and Roger Hedman for $2.1 million.
35 Benton Hill Rd. — 3 bedroom/2.5 bath home on 5.9 acres sold by Virginia D. Norris Trustee to Daniel Seltzer and Hillary Newton for $1,425,500.
124 Douglas Rd. — 3 bedroom/2 bath home on .22 acres sold by Junes Cottage LLC to Jennifer Kozak and Laurent Couchaux for $455,000.
530 Cornwall Bridge Rd. — 3 bedroom/3 bath house on 3.7 acres sold by Anne W. Ball to Thomas Jack and Emily Jane Hall for $575,000.
* Town of Sharon real estate sales recorded as sold between Sept. 1 and Sept. 30, 2024, provided by the Sharon Town Clerk. Property details provided in town tax cards. Note that recorded transfers occur after the actual real estate closing and may also include private sales. Transfers with no consideration are not included. Compiled by Christine Bates, Real Estate Advisor with William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty, Licensed in CT and NY.
