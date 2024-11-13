Classifieds 11/14/24

Help Wanted

Daycare Teacher-Undermountain Child Care Center: Now hiring a Floater/Toddler teacher position at Undermountain Child Care Center on the campus of Berkshire School, Monday through Friday. Experience is preferred, but we are willing to train the right person. Teacher certification a plus but not required. CORI and other background checks required. Submit resume and letter of interest to Tammy Wysocki, Director of UMCC, Berkshire School. twysocki@berkshireschool.org. Phone: 413-229-1850.

Kent School: is looking for multiple hard working and dependable Food Service Workers to support their very busy Dining Services operations. These are full time, benefit eligible positions. Schedules include evening and weekend hours. Please contact us at 860-927-6129 for more information, or apply on our website, www.
kent-school.edu.

Full Time Universal Banker: Responsible for generating business and deepening customer relationships. Must possess strong customer service and sales skills and be detail oriented. Previous cash handling experience is important. Responsible to adhere to policies, procedures, and ensure operational soundness. Must have full working knowledge of Microsoft Office Suite. Must be able to work extended hours and must work Saturdays. Competitive wages and incentive programs. Apply in person at the Lakeville office of Litchfield Bancorp, A Division of Northwest Community Bank, 326 Main Street, Lakeville. EOE/AA/M/F/D/V.

Services Offered

Carpenter and tile setter: now offering handyman services. Over 35 years experience. 413-229-0260 or email at tylerhomeprop@yahoo.com.

Hector Pacay Service: House Remodeling, Landscaping, Lawn mowing, Garden mulch, Painting, Gutters, Pruning, Stump Grinding, Chipping, Tree work, Brush removal, Fence, Patio, Carpenter/decks, Masonry. Spring and Fall Cleanup. Commercial & Residential. Fully insured. 845-636-3212.

Lamp repair and rewiring: Serving the Northwest Corner. 413-717-2494.

LeBeau Appraisal Service: has provided appraisals since 1973 for; Furniture, Ceramics, Silver, Weapons. Contact 413-229- 3445 voice & text.

Real Estate

Rooms For Rent

Room for rent in Cornwall: Small house w/ one other person + cat. $1,000/mo + 1/2 utils. You must have steady job + good credit. No drugs, smoking, other pets. maja.gray@gmail.com.

Let’s discuss the weather

Hurricane Helene was the deadliest storm to hit the U.S. mainland in nearly two decades with the worst flooding in North Carolina since 1916 due to a confluence of factors including record breaking high water temperatures in the Gulf of Mexico; it was followed just two weeks later by the equally destructive Category 3 storm, Milton.

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor-Greene of Georgia was in the national spotlight again, this time for her baseless claim that “they” (presumably the Biden administration) had manipulated hurricanes Helene and Milton to serve as weapons to punish Florida, North Carolina and the Southeast’s “MAGA” Republicans therein. Her wild assertions spread rapidly and set off a flurry of angry responses across the internet’s social media sites. Officials and climatologists throughout the country quickly went public to explain that “we aren’t able to control the weather even if we wanted to”; and President Biden denounced these rumors harshly over national TV. But a large proportion of Trump supporters remained unconvinced, especially since Trump himself and his running mate J.D. Vance failed to denounce weather tampering claims and added other false assertions about the Federal government’s response even though they knew them to be untrue.

Turning Back the Pages

100 years ago —
November 1924

West Cornwall was visited by a very disastrous fire last Sunday morning at about 7 o’clock, at which time the hotel, Judge Nickerson’s law office, which building also houses the post office, and three or four barns and sheds went up in smoke and flames. The fire is thought to have started from the explosion of an oil heater, which had been left burning in a room in the hotel, and as everything was unusually dry, owing to the prolonged drought, the fire spread with amazing rapidity. West Cornwall has no means of fighting fire, but calls were sent to surrounding towns for aid. Chemical trucks from Torrington, Canaan, Sharon and Lakeville were rushed to West Cornwall and all made good time. The Torrington, Canaan and Sharon companies had pumping outfits on their trucks, and Lakeville aided with hose and chemicals. Soon streams of water were being drawn from the Housatonic river and the flames were gradually beaten. A considerable part of the village was thus saved from destruction through the effective work of the firemen. It is rumored that Judge Nickerson does not expect to rebuild, and thus West Cornwall sustains a permanent loss in many respects.

We’ve seen the cult of personality before

In the midst of all the Democrats introspection and self-blame, we shouldn’t lose sight of something that is not the Democrats’ fault: the cult of personality surrounding Donald Trump.

Renovations have already begun at 93 Amenia Union Rd. In November of 2020 it was listed for sale at $6,485,000 and after many reductions for $2,845,000 in May of 2024. It sold in September for $2.1 million.

Christine Bates

SHARON — For a town with an average of four monthly real estate closings, September 2024 with 13 recorded sales was especially busy. Since recording with the town clerk occurs after the actual closing when money and keys are exchanged, it’s possible that real estate attorneys were all on vacation at the end of August and slow to record sales or that home sales have accelerated in Sharon.

Properties were exchanged across a range of price points with five under $500,000, five between $500,000 to $1 million, and three over a million dollars.

