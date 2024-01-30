Classifieds 2-1-24

Benefit Eligible Part Time Universal Banker: Responsible for generating business and deepening customer relationships. Must possess strong customer service and sales skills and be detail oriented. Previous cash handling experience is important. Responsible to adhere to policies, procedures, and ensure operational soundness. Must have full working knowledge of Microsoft Office Suite. Must be able to work extended hours and must work Saturdays. Competitive wages and incentive programs. Apply in person at the Lakeville office of Litchfield Bancorp, A Division of Northwest Community Bank, 326 Main Street, Lakeville. EOE/AA/M/F/D/V.

Berkshire School: is looking for a full-time Library Assistant to work the circulation desk in Geier Library. Qualified candidates will have a four-year bachelor’s degree or equivalent, previous experience in a public, academic, or school library, and the ability to work in a diverse, collaborative environment and interact effectively with faculty, staff, colleagues, and academically motivated high school students. Interested applicants please send information to Cheryl Geerhold, Director of Human Resources, at cgeerhold@berkshireschool.org.

Sharon Playhouse is hiring for 2024 Season: for positions such as Leadership Assistants, Box Office Manager, Props Manager, and more! Go to sharonplayhouse.org/employment to apply.

Weatogue Stables has openings: for full and part time help. Duties include feeding, turnout, barn and stall cleaning etc. Experience preferred. Lovely facility. Contact Bobbi at 860-307-8531.

Lamp repair and rewiring: Serving the Northwest Corner. 413-717-2494.

Carpenter / Builder David Valyou: Canaan CT. Renovations & Repairs of Old homes and Barns, Historic restoration, remodel, handy man services, painting, masonry-tile-landscaping. 20 years + serving tri-state area. Licensed and insured. 917-538-1617. davidvalyou@yahoo.com.

Hector Pacay Service: House Remodeling, Landscaping, Lawn mowing, Garden mulch, Painting, Gutters, Pruning, Stump Grinding, Chipping, Tree work, Brush removal, Fence, Patio, Carpenter/decks, Masonry. Spring and Fall Cleanup. Commercial & Residential. Fully insured. 845-636-3212.

Carpenter and tile setter: now offering handyman services. Over 35 years experience. 413-229-0260 or email at tylerhomeprop@yahoo.com.

Seasoned Firewood: Fully seasoned. Mix of hardwoods. $300 cord, $175 half cord. Free delivery within 10 miles of town center in Sharon. 860-364-0142.

FOR SALE: 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 (all electric). $45,000, mileage 20,500. Car may be seen at 39 Reservoir Rd., Lakeville CT 06039.

Seeking working professional to share condo in Sharon: Private bed/bath, shared common space. $1k/mo + half utilities. Full details: bit.ly/sharon-ct-apartment.

3 bedroom, 1 bath house: on a quiet road in Millerton. Walk to shops, restaurants, and the rail trail. The house is on about 1 acre of land, mostly in the back. In ground, fenced in pool, fireplace, newly updated kitchen and a screened in porch. Pool maintenance is included in the rent. $2500 a month. No pets 845-518-0705.

For rent: a bright, cozy, unfurnished one-bedroom cottage, 1200 square feet, renovated throughout, with deck, garden, parking, storage/sleeping loft, closets, dishwasher, washer/dryer, views. Ten minutes from Metro-North Wassaic station. $1500 per month. Contact douglasthin@gmail.com or 646.784.1011.

Mt. Riga Cabin for rent: Sleeps 5. Covered porch and fire pit. Lake access with boats provided. Contact robsolarmiller@gmail.com for more info.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture: has a need to lease 2,208 Rentable Square Feet, yielding approximately 1,840 - 1,932 Usable Square Feet (ABOA) of office space in Dutchess County - Millbrook, NY. Find more information by searching for Solicitation No. 57- 36027-23-FS on Beta.SAM.gov. You may also contact USDA’s Lease Contracting Officer Iris Bates at iris.bates@usda.gov or Realty Specialist E. Shawn Hayes at eulando.hayes@usda.gov.

Hotchkiss girls cruise to 61-37 win

Morgan Jenkins was a dominant presence in the paint when Hotchkiss beat Kingswood-Oxford Wednesday, Jan. 24.

Riley Klein

LAKEVILLE — The Hotchkiss School girls varsity basketball team defeated Kingswood-Oxford School 61-37 on Wednesday, Jan. 24.

The Bearcats opened up a big lead early on and kept their foot on the gas through to the end. The dynamic duo of guard Kaila Richardson and center Morgan Jenkins terrorized Kingswood-Oxford with a seemingly unstoppable pick-and-roll. Combined with lights-out shooting from Grace Backus, Eleanor Hem and Angel Allen, Hotchkiss looked poised for a postseason run as the Founder’s League playoff tournament approaches.

Second chance at love in Robinson's new novel

Roxana Robinson
Beowulf Sheehan

Cornwall resident and author Roxana Robinson’s newest novel explores the unique challenges of finding love later in life.

“Leaving” is the story of two high school lovers, Warren and Sarah, who are reunited decades later. Their passion reignited, they must now grapple with the nuanced difficulties they bring to their new/old love story after two separate and full lives spent apart.

A dish best served cold

Lee Marvin, Angie Dickinson, Carroll O'Connor and a cigar.

MGM Studios

I was feeling surly recently, so I dialed up “revenge movies” on the streaming gizmo.

There are a lot of revenge movies.

‘When hatred gets out of hand’

Felice Cohen, a journalist, writer and professional organizer, spoke about her 2010 book “What Papa Told Me” to an online audience via the David M. Hunt Library Thursday, Jan. 18.

The “papa” in question was her grandfather, Murray Schwartzbaum, from Szczekociny, Poland, who as a Jewish boy survived five years in eight different Nazi concentration camps during World War II.

