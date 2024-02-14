Classifieds - 2-15-24

Automobiles For Sale

Navy Blue 2021 Mazda CX-5 Grand Tour: AWD for sale! 10,235 miles. Light scratch on front right fender (visible in photo) otherwise in fabulous condition. $25,000. 917-847-6175.

FOR SALE: 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 (all electric). $45,000, mileage 20,500. Car may be seen at 39 Reservoir Rd., Lakeville CT 06039. 346-429-4354 or 860-596-4070.

Help Wanted

Benefit Eligible Part Time Universal Banker: Responsible for generating business and deepening customer relationships. Must possess strong customer service and sales skills and be detail oriented. Previous cash handling experience is important. Responsible to adhere to policies, procedures, and ensure operational soundness. Must have full working knowledge of Microsoft Office Suite. Must be able to work extended hours and must work Saturdays. Competitive wages and incentive programs. Apply in person at the Lakeville office of Litchfield Bancorp, A Division of Northwest Community Bank, 326 Main Street, Lakeville. EOE/AA/M/F/D/V.

Weatogue Stables has openings: for full and part time help. Duties include feeding, turnout, barn and stall cleaning etc. Experience preferred. Lovely facility. Contact Bobbi at 860-307-8531.

Full service landscape company: based out of Sharon is searching for full time employees. Pay based on knowledge and experience. Paid holidays, vacation & sick time. Retirement benefits. Garden Crew; knowledge and experience required. Responsibilities include planting & transplanting, trimming & pruning, garden bed installation & routine maintenance. Equipment Operator; includes grading, trenching, lawn and landscape installations, drainage install and repair, driveway work etc. Ability to operate and maintain various pieces of heavy equipment, including excavators, skid steers, loader, tractor etc.. Must work safely and efficiently as a team player. Call 860-364-0142.

Home Health Aide/Certified Nursing Assistant:Salisbury, Lakeville,Sharon, Cornwall, Kent area. Responsibilities include making visits to patient homes to provide personal care, including bathing, oral hygiene, feeding, dressing and assisting with patient ambulation and transfers. Minimum of 1-2 years’ experience working for a licensed and Medicare Certified Home Health or Hospice agency. Must have good organizational and communication skills, reliable transportation. 30 to 37.5 hours per week, $19.00-$22.00 per hour. For application, contact Jill Hall at Visiting Nurse & Hospice of Litchfield County, jhall@vnhlc.org.

Services Offered

Carpenter and tile setter: now offering handyman services. Over 35 years experience. 413-229-0260 or email at tylerhomeprop@yahoo.com.

Carpenter / Builder David Valyou: Canaan CT. Renovations & Repairs of Old homes and Barns, Historic restoration, remodel, handy man services, painting, masonry-tile-landscaping. 20 years + serving tri-state area. Licensed and insured. 917-538-1617. davidvalyou@yahoo.com.

Hector Pacay Service: House Remodeling, Landscaping, Lawn mowing, Garden mulch, Painting, Gutters, Pruning, Stump Grinding, Chipping, Tree work, Brush removal, Fence, Patio, Carpenter/decks, Masonry. Spring and Fall Cleanup. Commercial & Residential. Fully insured. 845-636-3212.

Lamp repair and rewiring: Serving the Northwest Corner. 413-717-2494.

SERGIO HOME SERVICES: Saves you time and effort on car washing. We come to you to provide a complete car wash service. Available on Tuesdays and Fridays. 203-826-4744 or 203- 207-1330.

Farm Products

Farm Retirement: All kinds of hay available for horses or cattle. Delivered or picked up. Call 518-929-3480.

Real Estate

Large sunny studio apartment: furnished, with washer and dryer. $1100.00 plus utilities. References required. Call 860-318-5188, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Commercial Rentals

Office space for rent: Main Street, Lakeville. Available immediately. Please call for more details. 860-248-9605.