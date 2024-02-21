Classifieds - 2-22-24

Latest News
Riley Klein
FALLS VILLAGE — Housatonic Valley Regional High School (HVRHS) girls basketball advanced to the Berkshire League (BL) tournament semifinals after a 34-31 win over Nonnewaug High School Friday, Feb. 16, in the opening round.
The game went back and forth for four quarters before the Mountaineers pulled ahead in the final seconds and hung on for the victory. HVRHS’ voracious man-to-man defense tipped the scale in this otherwise evenly matched showdown. The Mountaineers secured revenge over the Chiefs, who eliminated HVRHS last year in the 2023 BL tournament.
It would be hard to find two more balanced teams, which both ended the season in a deadlock tie. HVRHS was seeded fourth in the tournament and hosted the quarterfinal game after winning a coin toss to determine home-court advantage against Nonnewaug.
Action got underway with Nonnewaug scoring back-to-back easy layups. HVRHS then embraced coach Jake Plitt’s defensive scheme, particularly Kylie Leonard, who stuck to Nonnewaug’s star guard Ireland Starziski like glue. Leonard rose to the challenge and relentlessly pestered Starziski from baseline to baseline.
HVRHS took a narrow 11-10 lead at the end of the first quarter. Nonnewaug briefly reclaimed the lead in the second quarter before Leonard took a charge from Starziski at midcourt and stopped Nonnewaug’s momentum in its tracks.
By halftime, HVRHS led 19-14. Coming out of the locker room, the Mountaineers looked relaxed with smiles all around. On the other end of the court, the Chiefs glared with determined intensity.
Nonnewaug seized control and went on an 8-0 run to open the half. HVRHS snapped back to reality and resumed lockdown defense.
Entering the final quarter, the game was tied at 25-25. Leonard got things going by nailing a 3-pointer to open the period. Nonnewaug responded and clawed back to a 31-30 lead with less than two minutes to go.
The refs were letting them play and keeping their whistles silent. HVRHS’ Daniella Brennan took control down the stretch with a remarkable sequence. She reeled in an offensive rebound and scored the go-ahead basket to take a 32-31 lead. On Nonnewaug’s next possession, Brennan ripped the ball from the Chiefs’ guard and stormed down court with the time ticking away. Lou Haemmerle iced the game with a layup as the buzzer blared.
HVRHS won 34-31 and advanced to the BL semifinals. Players rejoiced as the home crowd cheered on the victors.
Leonard finished with a team-high 9 points and held Starziski to a total of 2 points in the game. Daniella Brennan scored 7 points. Tessa Dekker and Haemmerle each scored 6 points for the Mountaineers.
Nonnewaug was led in scoring by Juliette Nichols with 14 points. Emma Jackson scored 8 points.
HVRHS advanced to the semifinals to play Thomaston on neutral ground at Shepaug Valley High School Tuesday, Feb. 20.
Theresa Marie Murtagh
MILLERTON — Theresa Marie Murtagh, 74, a thirty year resident of Poughkeepsie, and most recently a twenty year resident of Millerton, died unexpectedly on Feb. 13, 2024, at Sharon Hospital. Mrs. Murtagh was a retired secretary, having worked for Marine Midland Bank in Wappingers Falls, She also worked as a secretary for a medical laboratory in Poughkeepsie for many years.
Born Nov. 12, 1949, in Sharon, she was the daughter of the late James O. and Mary F. (Canevari) Hoysradt. She graduated with the class of 1967 from Our Lady of Lourdes High School in Pougkeepsie. She then studied business at Dutchess Community College. On Nov. 8, 1969, at St. Patrick’s Church in Millerton, she married Joseph P. Murtagh. Mr. Murtagh survives at home in Millerton.
Mrs. Murtagh enjoyed gardening, crocheting and crafts. She was an avid reader and traveled extensively with her husband. She was a parishioner of St. Patrick’s Church for many years and was a former volunteer and auxiliary member at Noble Horizons in Salisbury. She will be dearly missed by her loving family and many friends.
In addition to her husband, Mrs. Murtagh is survived by two children; Kristian J. Murtagh of Canaan, and Gianna M. Murtagh of Millerton; her grandson, Joey Murtagh-Robert of Millerton; her sister, Madalyn Hoysradt of Millerton; three brothers, James Hoysradt of Millerton, Charles Hoysradt of Pine Plains and Michael Hoysradt and his wife Mary of Highland, New York; her uncle and aunt, John and Mary Canevari of Florida and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brother, William Albert Hoysradt in 1977.
Private family visitation will be held on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024, at the Scott D. Conklin Funeral Home, 37 Park Avenue, Millerton, NY 12546. A private funeral service will take place following the visitation. Private burial will follow in the Graveyard at St. Patrick’s Church in Millerton.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Millerton Fire Company, P.O. Box 733, Millerton, NY 12546. To send an online condolence to the family or to plant a tree in Theresa’s honor please visit www.conklinfuneralhome.com.
Riley Klein
FALLS VILLAGE — A successful season at the FFA Holiday Store in December 2023 resulted in surplus funds, which the members of Housatonic Valley FFA donated back to the community Thursday, Feb. 15.
A total of $6,000 was donated to area food banks and support agencies. FFA gave $1,000 to each food bank: Fishes and Loaves Food Pantry, Corner Food Pantry, Cornwall Food and Fuel Fund, Kent Food Bank, and Sharon Food Bank. Additionally, $500 was donated to The Little Guild (animal rescue) and Jane Lloyd Fund (cancer support).
About a dozen FFA members and officers presented the checks to representatives of each organization in the Ag-Ed Center at Housatonic Valley Regional High School. Students and agencies expressed mutual respect for the good deeds performed all around.
“We’re very appreciative of young people being interested in helping the food insecure in our area,” said Louise Riley of Fishes and Loaves.
“We couldn’t do this without you being part of the team,” said Tanya Tedder of the Jane Lloyd Fund. “Because of donations like yours, we haven’t had to turn anyone away.”
“Thank you all for everything you do on behalf of our team here, our chapter and community,” said Kayla Jacquier, vice president of Housatonic Valley FFA.
Leila Hawken
Now well into its 101st year of serving the community, the nonprofit Kent Art Association (KAA) opened its 32nd annual student art show Saturday, Feb. 10, attracting student artists, their teachers and the arts community to celebrate the wealth of young talent being nurtured in area public and private schools.
Participating in this year’s show were students from seven area schools, including Millbrook (New York) High School, Housatonic Valley Regional High School (HVRHS), Forman School, Marvelwood School, The Frederick Gunn School, The Hotchkiss School and The Kent School.
“We’re here to encourage, support and mentor regional talent,” said Debbie Shiflett-Fitton, KAA manager, speaking of the organization’s ongoing mission since it was founded in 1923.
The current show has been co-chaired by Carl Chaiet and Mike Spross. Key to the story of the student art show was the deep commitment of the late Constance Horton, who served as KAA president and is to be credited with beginning the student art show tradition. Spross recalled that he began by coming to the art show, then participating as a teacher, and is now hosting the show.
“There’s no getting around it,” said Chaiet. “Each year the artwork gets better.”
“People have no idea what to expect. It’s contemporary, using new technologies,” Chaiet said. Speaking of the young artists, he added, “They are up on everything.”
Seeing the show as a great experience, Michelle Cring, who teaches art at Millbrook High School, attended the exhibit with her husband and son, Maxwell, 1. She praised the value of gathering students’ works from area schools, noticing the variety of themes and materials. Maxwell seemed to prefer the more colorful entries.
One participating student, Ellie Wolgemuth, a junior at HVRHS, used conte, first introduced to the art world in France as a drawing medium in 1795. It is a powdered medium, harder than pastels or charcoal, that is mixed with a clay base, said to mix better in contact with paper.
Art teacher Warren Prindle was circled by his HVRHS students, using the exhibit as a teaching moment while appreciating and celebrating their achievements.
“We have motivated and talented students,” Prindle said, adding that the quality of the HVRHS art program is greatly enhanced by his colleague, Patricia Vanicky, who specializes in teaching photography and sculpture.
One work from each participating school was selected by the judges for top honor and awarded a certificate. For HVRHS, the honor went to Finian Malone; for The Kent School, Phoena Dadson; for Millbrook High School, Sarah Marchant; for The Hotchkiss School, Quisha Lee; for The Frederick Gunn School, Jake Pellicane and Tobin Connell; for Marvelwood School, Sebastian Killin; and for Forman School, Llewelyn Davis.
The exhibit will continue through Friday, Feb. 23. For more information, go to www.kentart.org.
