Classifieds - 2-22-24

Help Wanted

Benefit Eligible Part Time Universal Banker: Responsible for generating business and deepening customer relationships. Must possess strong customer service and sales skills and be detail oriented. Previous cash handling experience is important. Responsible to adhere to policies, procedures, and ensure operational soundness. Must have full working knowledge of Microsoft Office Suite. Must be able to work extended hours and must work Saturdays. Competitive wages and incentive programs. Apply in person at the Lakeville office of Litchfield Bancorp, A Division of Northwest Community Bank, 326 Main Street, Lakeville. EOE/AA/M/F/D/V

Care Giver 16 to 30 hrs. a month: mostly on weekends. $32 per hour. We are looking for a caregiver for our son Sam. Sam is 23 years old and has significant disabilities is non-mobile and non-verbal and relies on others for all daily living activities. Although he can’t talk, he’s good at communicating and his smile will make your day. The caregiver will work at our home in Amenia and would include getting Sam dressed in the morning, changing his diaper as needed, feeding him meals, taking him for walks, and finding fun things to do together. No special training necessary just the ability to lift Sam (Sam weighs about 85 lbs) and be comfortable with people with disabilities. Please send your resume to andrealphillips@me.com.

Carpenters, Carpenter’s Helpers and Laborers: positions available. Will train the ambitious. Must be reliable and have own transportation. All work is in the Sharon, Lakeville, Cornwall area. Call 860-309-5290.

Full service landscape company: based out of Sharon is searching for full time employees. Pay based on knowledge and experience. Paid holidays, vacation & sick time. Retirement benefits. Garden Crew; knowledge and experience required. Responsibilities include planting & transplanting, trimming & pruning, garden bed installation & routine maintenance. Equipment Operator; includes grading, trenching, lawn and landscape installations, drainage install and repair, driveway work etc. Ability to operate and maintain various pieces of heavy equipment, including excavators, skid steers, loader, tractor etc.. Must work safely and efficiently as a team player. Call 860-364-0142.

Home Health Aide/Certified Nursing Assistant: Salisbury, Lakeville, Sharon, Cornwall, Kent area. Responsibilities include making visits to patient homes to provide personal care, including bathing, oral hygiene, feeding, dressing and assisting with patient ambulation and transfers. Minimum of 1-2 years’ experience working for a licensed and Medicare Certified Home Health or Hospice agency. Must have good organizational and communication skills, reliable transportation. 30 to 37.5 hours per week, $19.00-$22.00 per hour. For application, contact Jill Hall at Visiting Nurse & Hospice of Litchfield County, jhall@vnhlc.org

OPEN POSITIONS: TOWN OF AMENIA is seeking applications for a PT-Seasonal Groundskeeper. Letter of Interest and Resume may be submitted via email to townclerk@ameniany.gov or via mail to Town Clerk, Dawn Marie Klingner, 4988 Route 22 Amenia NY 12501. Application Deadline: Noon, March 7, 2024.

Warehouse/shipper: wanted full time M-F 8 am to 4:30 pm in a friendly working environment. Training provided, no experience necessary. Must be able to lift 50 lbs. Call Mike 800-245-8222 Sharon, CT.

Weatogue Stables has openings: for full and part time help. Duties include feeding, turnout, barn and stall cleaning etc. Experience preferred. Lovely facility. Contact Bobbi at 860-307-8531.

Services Offered

Carpenter / Builder David Valyou: Canaan CT. Renovations & Repairs of Old homes and Barns Historic restoration, remodel, handy man services, painting, masonry-tile-landscaping. 20 years + serving tri-state area. Licensed and insured. 917-538-1617 davidvalyou@yahoo.com

Carpenter and tile setter: now offering handyman services. Over 35 years experience. 413-229-0260 or email at tylerhomeprop@yahoo.com

Hector Pacay Service: House Remodeling, Landscaping, Lawn mowing, Garden mulch, Painting, Gutters, Pruning, Stump Grinding, Chipping, Tree work, Brush removal, Fence, Patio, Carpenter/decks, Masonry. Spring and Fall Cleanup. Commercial & Residential. Fully insured. 845-636-3212.

IT Support (Computer Help): Craig Cornell. (860) 946-9390. craig.cornell@icloud.com.

Lamp repair and rewiring: Serving the Northwest Corner. 413-717-2494.

SERGIO HOME SERVICES: Saves you time and effort on car washing. We come to you to provide a complete car wash service. Available on Tuesdays and Fridays. 203-826-4744 or 203- 207-1330.

Farm Products

Farm Retirement: All kinds of hay available for horses or cattle. Delivered or picked up. Call 518-929-3480.

Real Estate

PUBLISHER’S NOTICE: Equal Housing Opportunity. All real estate advertised in this newspaper is subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act of 1966 revised March 12, 1989 which makes it illegal to advertise any preference, limitation, or discrimination based on race, color religion, sex, handicap or familial status or national origin or intention to make any such preference, limitation or discrimination. All residential property advertised in the State of Connecticut General Statutes 46a-64c which prohibit the making, printing or publishing or causing to be made, printed or published any notice, statement or advertisement with respect to the sale or rental of a dwelling that indicates any preference, limitation or discrimination based on race, creed, color, national origin, ancestry, sex, marital status, age, lawful source of income, familial status, physical or mental disability or an intention to make any such preference, limitation or discrimination.

Apartments For Rent

Large sunny studio apartment: furnished, with washer and dryer. $1100.00 plus utilities. References required. Call 860-318-5188, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Commercial Rentals

Office space for rent: Main Street, Lakeville Available immediately. Please call for more details. 860-248-9605.