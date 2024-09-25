Classifieds - 9/26/24

Automobiles

2017 Audi Q3: Clean. Asking $6500. 860-307-8142.

Help Wanted

Join The Hotchkiss Library of Sharon (CT), a library on the move!: We are seeking a Development / Events Coordinator and a Circulation Assistant. The library is fresh off a capital campaign and settled in our recently restored historic building, just recognized by the American Library Association as one of the 12 best library design projects of 2023 in North America! We have a small footprint but mighty aspirations and a wonderful community filled with readers and supporters. Join us! Development and Events Coordinator will manage the donor database, Annual Appeal, and two fundraising events. Work closely with the Executive Director and Advancement Committee of the Board of Directors to formulate strategy, cultivate and steward donors and advance the Library’s mission. Qualifications: Relevant nonprofit development experience, especially in use of cloud-based donor management systems, strong organizational skills, proficiency in communicating, especially writing, and great attention to detail. Circulation Assistant is the first point of contact for library patrons. If you love working with the public, are an avid reader, and have good technology skills this is the job for you. Must be available Tuesdays from 3 to 7:30; Wednesdays from 11:30 to 5:30; and one weekend per month (Saturday 9:30 to 4:30; Sunday from 11:30 - 3:30). Some experience with an ILS is preferred. Must have excellent computer skills, great attention to detail, and be able to lift 40 lbs. We welcome applicants who are readers, team players and enjoy supporting libraries and all that they do in a community! To request full job descriptions or to apply with a cover letter and resume, please email: ghachmeister@

hotchkisslibrary.org.

EXTRAS After-School and Summer Childcare is hiring: a Head Teacher! Visit our website for more information or to apply: www.extrasprogram.com.

HELP WANTED TOWN OF SHARON GREEN KEEPER HIGHWAY LABORER: The Town of Sharon is accepting applications for a Green Keeper / Highway Laborer. A job description and application may be obtained at the Selectmen’ ‘s Office, 63 Main Street, Sharon, CT 06069, weekdays from 9AM to 12 Noon and 1PM to 4PM; phone 860-364-5789 or on the Town of Sharon website sharonct.gov. This is a 40 hour per week positon with full benefits, Unionized, and a non-CDL position. Applications and resumes must be received by September 30, 2024 by 4:00PM. Mail to Town of Sharon, P. O. Box 385, Sharon, CT 06069 or deliver by hand. The Town of Sharon is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

Relief Driver: For the Lakeville Journal Company for newspaper routes, part time Wednesdays, Thursdays and some Fridays. Call James Clark. 860-435-9873, x 401 or email publisher@lakevillejournal.com.

Weatogue Stables: Looking for weekend and afternoon stable help. (More hours possible) Feeding, turnout, barn cleaning, etc. Experience preferred. Come join our great team! Contact Bobbi at 860-307-8531.

Services Offered

Carpenter and tile setter: now offering handyman services. Over 35 years experience. 413-229-0260 or email at tylerhomeprop@yahoo.com.

CARPENTER, Builder David Valyou: Old homes and barns my specialty. All types of renovations, repairs, design and maintenance. 20 + years serving NY MA CT. Licensed and insured. Based in Canaan CT. Call or text 917-538-1617. email davidvalyou@yahoo.com.

Hector Pacay Service: House Remodeling, Landscaping, Lawn mowing, Garden mulch, Painting, Gutters, Pruning, Stump Grinding, Chipping, Tree work, Brush removal, Fence, Patio, Carpenter/decks, Masonry. Spring and Fall Cleanup. Commercial & Residential. Fully insured. 845-636-3212.

I offer house cleaning Commercial & Residential: Office cleaning, weekly, biweekly, monthly, one time. You will love the results. Contact Maria. 845-366-0107.

Lamp repair and rewiring: Serving the Northwest Corner. 413-717-2494.

LeBeau Appraisal Service: has provided appraisals since 1973 for; Furniture, Ceramics, Silver, Weapons. Contact 413-229- 3445 voice & text.

Antiques, Collectibles

MID CENTURY FURNITURE WANTED. BUYING: 1950’s-1970’s designer modern furniture and lighting. Danish, French, Italian and American design. Eames, Knoll, Herman Miller, Nakashima, Wegner, Noguchi Etc. Open Air Modern 718.383.6465 info@

openairmodern.com.

Real Estate

PUBLISHER’S NOTICE: Equal Housing Opportunity. All real estate advertised in this newspaper is subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act of 1966 revised March 12, 1989 which makes it illegal to advertise any preference, limitation, or discrimination based on race, color religion, sex, handicap or familial status or national origin or intention to make any such preference, limitation or discrimination. All residential property advertised in the State of Connecticut General Statutes 46a-64c which prohibit the making, printing or publishing or causing to be made, printed or published any notice, statement or advertisement with respect to the sale or rental of a dwelling that indicates any preference, limitation or discrimination based on race, creed, color, national origin, ancestry, sex, marital status, age, lawful source of income, familial status, physical or mental disability or an intention to make any such preference, limitation or discrimination.

Apartments For Rent

4 bed / 2.5 bath unit for rent in Sharon: Larger unit of a 2-unit building. Walkable to market and Sharon Central. Dogs and cats okay. $3250. 860-245-1824. grantstreetapartments@gmail.com.

Houses For Rent

3 bed, 1.5 bath house in East Canaan: available for rent. 2.6 acre property shared with one other unit (connected only by a garage). Large backyard that backs up to the Blackberry River and 2-car garage. $2750/month. 860-245-1824.

Commercial Rentals

3 Office Spaces Available Now: Main Street Salisbury, CT. Minutes from Restaurants/Shops. Parking & Utilities Included. 860-248-9605.