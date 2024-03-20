Classifieds - 3-21-24

Help Wanted

Isabella Freedman Jewish Retreat Center: is a year-round 120-person retreat facility that is located in Falls Village, CT. Want to work at a beautiful, peaceful location, with great people? This is the place to be! We are currently seeking positions for a Sous Chef, Retreat Services Associate (front of house), dishwashers, mashgichim (f/t and p/t) and lifeguard(s) for our summer season. For more details please visit our website at adamah.org/about-adamah/careers/ or email a copy of your resume to jobs@adamah.org.

Canaan Child Care Center Looking for a Teacher: Responsibilities include providing a safe environment, planning engaging programs, communicating with families, observing using Creative Curriculum, participating in professional development, and supervising staff. Will consider qualified candidates working toward a degree in Early Childhood Education or similar study. Must interact well with preschool children, and enjoy being outside. Benefits include personal/sick days, vacation time, insurance. Please call Fran Chapell at 860 824-0597 or email at canaanchildcarecenter@gmail.com Canaan Child Care Center is a non-profit, NAEYC accredited center and School Readiness Site. We are committed to providing the highest quality early care and education to children ages 2 years eight months to 5 years of age.

Full-time Bookkeeping position available: Monday-Friday 9-5. Must be proficient in QuickBooks and Microsoft Office. Individual must be organized, work independently and reliable. Please call 860-824-9955 ext. 105 for more information or email resume to amy@lamricaccounting.com.

Warehouse/shipper: wanted full time M-F 8 am to 4:30 pm in a friendly working environment. Training provided, no experience necessary. Must be able to lift 50 lbs. Call Mike 800-245-8222 Sharon, CT.

Services Offered

Carpenter / Builder David Valyou: Canaan CT. Renovations & Repairs of Old homes and Barns, Historic restoration, remodel, handy man services, painting, masonry-tile-landscaping. 20 years + serving tri-state area. Licensed and insured. davidvalyou@yahoo.com.

Carpenter and tile setter: now offering handyman services. Over 35 years experience. 413-229-0260 or email at tylerhomeprop@yahoo.com.

Lamp repair and rewiring: Serving the Northwest Corner. 413-717-2494.

CLEANING SERVICE: Do you need help cleaning your house? Let me help you!! I’m reliable, honest, experienced and thor- ough. I offer weekly, bi-weekly or monthly services. Call, Text me at 413-717-0557 or send me an email at casascleaning959 @gmail.com. References available upon request.

Hector Pacay Service: House Remodeling, Landscaping, Lawn mowing, Garden mulch, Painting, Gutters, Pruning, Stump Grinding, Chipping, Tree work, Brush removal, Fence, Patio, Carpenter/decks, Masonry. Spring and Fall Cleanup. Commercial & Residential. Fully insured. 845-636-3212.

SERGIO HOME SERVICES: Lawn mowing. Tree and plant trimming. Mulching. Fencing and much more. Carpentry can also be done. Call today for your estimate. 203-826-4744 or 203-207- 1330.

Firewood, Wood Stoves

Seasoned Firewood: Fully seasoned. Mix of hardwoods. $300 cord, $175 half cord. Free delivery within 10 miles of town center in Sharon. 860-364-0142.

Building Materials

ATTENTION CONTRACTORS / HOMEOWNERS: 1300 BF of prime cherry, rough sawn 5/4” thickness, (some 1/4 sawn) Random widths 6” to 15”, 10’ lengths +/- Air dried 4.5 yrs. $4.50/BF. Call Tom @ 860-307-8142.

Real Estate

PUBLISHER’S NOTICE: Equal Housing Opportunity. All real estate advertised in this newspaper is subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act of 1966 revised March 12, 1989 which makes it illegal to advertise any preference, limitation, or discrimination based on race, color religion, sex, handicap or familial status or national origin or intention to make any such preference, limitation or discrimination. All residential property advertised in the State of Connecticut General Statutes 46a-64c which prohibit the making, printing or publishing or causing to be made, printed or published any notice, statement or advertisement with respect to the sale or rental of a dwelling that indicates any preference, limitation or discrimination based on race, creed, color, national origin, ancestry, sex, marital status, age, lawful source of income, familial status, physical or mental disability or an intention to make any such preference, limitation or discrimination.

Houses For Rent

MT RIGA: Two Bedroom LAKEFRONT log cabin. Private beach, canoes and kayaks. $1350/Week. 585-355-5245.

1b/1b home on a private lake: Avail 4/1/24. Yearly. $2750. Furnished, weekly housekeeping, garbage, water, ground maint. included. utilities addtl. 860-309-4482.

3b/3b Home:Avail 5/15/24. Yearly.$5000.00/Furnished, weekly housekeeping, garbage, water and ground maint. included-Utilities addtl. 860-309-4482.

Tag Sales

Sharon, CT

TAG SALE: Saturday, March 23, 9 to 4. 331 Calkinstown Rd., Sharon.



