Classifieds - 4-11-24

Help Wanted

CAFETERIA MANAGER/COOK: Salisbury Central School is seeking a dynamic and dedicated individual to be responsible for planning, managing, monitoring and supervising the provisioning, operation and function of a school cafeteria that participates in the National School Breakfast and Lunch program. Prior food service experience preferred. A willingness to obtain ServSafe Food Manager certification is required. Position available for the remainder of the 23-24 school year with the potential for permanent employment. Hours are 7am-2pm when school is in session. This position qualifies for benefits including the employee’s non-resident children attending SCS with BOE approval. To apply, go to region1schools.org, click on Search Open Vacancies under Employment Opportunities. Call 860-435-9871 with questions.

ELEMENTARY PARAPROFESSIONAL/TEACHING ASSISTANT: Salisbury Central School seeks an individual to support teachers and students in elementary classrooms. Duties include working with individual, small groups and classes of students reinforcing learning under the guidance of the teacher. Position available for the remainder of the 23-24 school year with the potential for permanent employment. Hours are 9am-3:15pm when school is in session. Non-resident children of this employee qualify to attend SCS with BOE approval. To apply, go to region1schools.org, click on Search Open Vacancies under Employment Opportunities. Call 860-435-9871 with questions.

EXTRAS school-age childcare program: is hiring staff for our summer camp in Salisbury CT! Full or Part Time positions available. Email extrasprogram@gmail.com with a resume to apply, or for more information.

Home Health Aide: Active senior woman seeks assistance with light home and care, including, some cooking, drive to doctors, shopping, occasional dog sitting. Flexible work arrangement. Possible live-in large one-bedroom apartment. Rent negotiable. Call Vicky at 860-435-2106. Leave message.

Sharon Playhouse is hiring: Box Office Associates & Parking Lot Managers for its 2024 Season (June-Sept.). Salary: $1000-$3000. To apply, go to sharonplayhouse.org/employment

Services Offered

Carpenter and tile setter: now offering handyman services. Over 35 years experience. 413-229-0260 or email at tylerhomeprop@yahoo.com.

Hector Pacay Service: House Remodeling, Landscaping, Lawn mowing, Garden mulch, Painting, Gutters, Pruning, Stump Grinding, Chipping, Tree work, Brush removal, Fence, Patio, Carpenter/decks, Masonry. Spring and Fall Cleanup. Commercial & Residential. Fully insured. 845-636-3212.

Lamp repair and rewiring: Serving the Northwest Corner. 413-717-2494.

Real Estate

PUBLISHER’S NOTICE: Equal Housing Opportunity. All real estate advertised in this newspaper is subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act of 1966 revised March 12, 1989 which makes it illegal to advertise any preference, limitation, or discrimination based on race, color religion, sex, handicap or familial status or national origin or intention to make any such preference, limitation or discrimination. All residential property advertised in the State of Connecticut General Statutes 46a-64c which prohibit the making, printing or publishing or causing to be made, printed or published any notice, statement or advertisement with respect to the sale or rental of a dwelling that indicates any preference, limitation or discrimination based on race, creed, color, national origin, ancestry, sex, marital status, age, lawful source of income, familial status, physical or mental disability or an intention to make any such preference, limitation or discrimination.

Houses For Rent

1b/1b home on a private lake: Avail 4/1/24. Yearly. $2750. Furnished, weekly housekeeping, garbage, water, ground maint. included. utilities addtl. 860-309-4482.

3b/3b Home: Avail 5/15/24. Yearly.$5000.00/Furnished, weekly housekeeping, garbage, water and ground maint. included-Utilities addtl. 860-309-4482.

Very private and comfortable furnished house in Sharon: set back from the road on 10 acres, 5/24-9/16. Ground maintenance included. Utilities extra. $16,500 for the season. 917-887-8885.

Apartments For Rent

Live/work space: on Main St. in Sheffield MA. 2900 sq. ft. renovated colonial. Beautiful 2 bedroom apartment on 2nd floor. 1500 sq. ft. professional space first floor. Parking, accessible ramp, separate entrances. 413-429-7477 or 413-429-6379.

Commercial Rentals

Office Spaces Available: Prime Location on Main Street in Lakeville. Call or Email for more details. 860-248-9605. info@

bncfinancialservices.com.

Rentals Wanted

Looking for 1-2 bd apt/home for Sharon Playhouse: To be Fully Furnished with Wifi & full kitchen. Laundry on site is preferred. $1200-$2000/mo. Contact Company Manager, Sarah Cuoco: scuoco@sharonplayhouse.org.

Tag Sale

Lakeville, CT

Estate Sale: 4 Apple Way, Lakeville CT on Saturday 4/13 - 9am-7pm & Sunday 4/14 - 9am-7pm. Look for Sign with Balloons. Furniture, Artwork, Kitchenware, Diningware, Books and more. Cash or Venmo & Paypal all accepted.