Classifieds - 4-18-24

Help Wanted

EXTRAS school-age childcare program: is hiring staff for our summer camp in Salisbury CT! Full or Part Time positions available. Email extrasprogram@gmail.com with a resume to apply, or for more information.

Highway Department Maintainer: The Town of Cornwall has a full-time job opening for Highway Department Maintainer. For more details and to apply, contact Jane Hall in the First Selectmen’s office: 860-672-4959.

Home Health Aide: Active senior woman seeks assistance with light home and care, including, some cooking, drive to doctors, shopping, occasional dog sitting. Flexible work arrangement. Possible live-in large one-bedroom apartment. Rent negotiable. Call Vicky at 860-435-2106. Leave message.


Services Offered

Carpenter / Builder David Valyou: Canaan CT. Renovations & Repairs of Old homes and Barns, Historic restoration, remodel, handy man services, painting, masonry-tile-landscaping. 20 years + serving tri-state area. Licensed and insured. davidvalyou@yahoo.com.

Carpenter and tile setter: now offering handyman services. Over 35 years experience. 413-229-0260 or email at tylerhomeprop@yahoo.com.

Lamp repair and rewiring: Serving the Northwest Corner. 413-717-2494.

Hector Pacay Service: House Remodeling, Landscaping, Lawn mowing, Garden mulch, Painting, Gutters, Pruning, Stump Grinding, Chipping, Tree work, Brush removal, Fence, Patio, Carpenter/decks, Masonry. Spring and Fall Cleanup. Commercial & Residential. Fully insured. 845-636-3212.


Real Estate

PUBLISHER'S NOTICE: Equal Housing Opportunity.

:lawful source of income, familial status, physical or mental disability or an intention to make any such preference, limitation or discrimination.


Apartments For Rent

Live/work space: on Main St. in Sheffield MA. 2900 sq. ft. renovated colonial. Beautiful 2 bedroom apartment on 2nd floor. 1500 sq. ft. professional space first floor. Parking, accessible ramp, separate entrances. 413-429-7477 or 413-429-6379.


Houses For Rent

MT RIGA: Two Bedroom LAKEFRONT log cabin. Private beach, canoes and kayaks. $1350/Week. 585-355-5245.

Very private and comfortable furnished house in Sharon: set back from the road on 10 acres, 5/24-9/16. Ground maintenance included. Utilities extra. $16,500 for the season. 917-887-8885.


Commercial Rentals

Office Spaces Available: Prime Location on Main Street in Lakeville. Call or Email for more details. 860-248-9605. info@
bncfinancialservices.com.


Tag Sales

Amenia, NY

GARAGE SALE: Sat. 4/20 & Sun. 4/21 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Furniture, tools, household items, and more. No early birds. 19 Yellow City Rd., Amenia NY.


Latest News

Police Blotter: Troop B

John Coston

The following information was provided by the Connecticut State Police at Troop B. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Swerving to avoid vehicle



Region One Superintendent Award Winners

Each spring, students throughout Region One School District nominate a standout classmate for the Superintendent Award. This honor recognizes individuals for outstanding academic performance, commitment to school sports and clubs, and dedication to the community. Below are winners for 2024.

Leila Hawken



Local pharmacists look to Congress to help loosen Rx squeeze

Pharmacist Nasir Mahmood, Pine Plains Pharmacy, is advocating for independent community pharmacies to allow them to continue serving their communities.
Leila Hawken

Local pharmacies are historically central to community life and have been for generations. If they offered a soda fountain counter with round swivel stools, so much the better.

Today’s family pharmacists throughout the area, however, are struggling under an oppressive pharmaceutical insurance middleman system that strips away profit from their prescription counter.



Major construction begins on Route 44 in Norfolk

Slope being cleared of trees at the junction of Route 44 and Old Colony Road in Norfolk as part of CT DOT Project 97-95

Jennifer Almquist

NORFOLK — For the next five years, travel on Route 44 will be reduced to one lane in Norfolk, also known as Greenwoods Road West, for the Connecticut Department of Transportation (DOT) to replace existing retaining walls and stabilize the slope along the north side of the road for the safety of the highway.

Last week, DOT Project 97-95, as the extensive undertaking is called, was green lit to begin. Over time the stone retaining walls along the roadway have bulged from the pressure exerted by the angle of the slope and years of heavy rains. In 2010 a mudslide occurred in the affected section of highway which extends from just west of Memorial Green to east of Old Colony Road. In 2019 DOT installed temporary concrete bin blocks, or Mafia barriers (so-called because cement production of them used to be controlled by the mob), along the base of the existing walls due to their movement.

