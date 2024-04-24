Classifieds - 4-25-24

Grounds/Maintenance Position: Berkshire School has an opening for an individual to perform routine seasonal outside maintenance and grounds work, and event set-ups and breakdowns. This position requires heavy lifting and the ability to work as an effective member of a team. Some weekend and holiday hours are mandatory. This is a full-time, year round position with excellent benefits. Interested parties should contact Gabe Starczewski, gstarczewski@berkshireschool.org 413-229-1211.

Home Health Aide: Active senior woman seeks assistance with light home and care, including, some cooking, drive to doctors, shopping, occasional dog sitting. Flexible work arrangement. Possible live-in large one-bedroom apartment. Rent negotiable. Call Vicky at 860-435-2106. Leave message.

Carpenter / Builder David Valyou: Canaan CT. Renovations & Repairs of Old homes and Barns, Historic restoration, remodel, handy man services, painting, masonry-tile-landscaping. 20 years + serving tri-state area. Licensed and insured. davidvalyou@yahoo.com.

Carpenter and tile setter: now offering handyman services. Over 35 years experience. 413-229-0260 or email at tylerhomeprop@yahoo.com.

Lamp repair and rewiring: Serving the Northwest Corner. 413-717-2494.

Hector Pacay Service: House Remodeling, Landscaping, Lawn mowing, Garden mulch, Painting, Gutters, Pruning, Stump Grinding, Chipping, Tree work, Brush removal, Fence, Patio, Carpenter/decks, Masonry. Spring and Fall Cleanup. Commercial & Residential. Fully insured. 845-636-3212.

PUBLISHER’S NOTICE: Equal Housing Opportunity. All real estate advertised in this newspaper is subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act of 1966 revised March 12, 1989 which makes it illegal to advertise any preference, limitation, or discrimination based on race, color religion, sex, handicap or familial status or national origin or intention to make any such preference, limitation or discrimination. All residential property advertised in the State of Connecticut General Statutes 46a-64c which prohibit the making, printing or publishing or causing to be made, printed or published any notice, statement or advertisement with respect to the sale or rental of a dwelling that indicates any preference, limitation or discrimination based on race, creed, color, national origin, ancestry, sex, marital status, age, lawful source of income, familial status, physical or mental disability or an intention to make any such preference, limitation or discrimination.

Live/work space:on Main St. in Sheffield MA. 2900 sq. ft. renovated colonial. Beautiful 2 bedroom apartment on 2nd floor. 1500 sq. ft. professional space first floor. Parking, accessible ramp, separate entrances. 413-429-7477 or 413-429-6379.

Office Spaces Available: Prime Location on Main Street in Lakeville. Call or Email for more details. 860-248-9605. info@
bncfinancialservices.com.

Fire investigator shares insights on safety-first approach

Fire investigator Laura Billon gives an overview of her work to the Falls Village Volunteer Fire Department.

Patrick L. Sullivan

FALLS VILLAGE — Laura Billon, a veteran fire investigator and educator from southern California, gave a detailed overview of fire investigation practices to an audience of firefighters and fire marshals at the Emergency Services Center in Falls Village on Saturday, April 20.

The event was part of the Falls Village Volunteer Fire Departments 100th anniversary celebration.

Poem painting

Lans Christensen

Piper and Dexter Polley took part in “Paint a Poem” at Kent Memorial Library April 17 in honor of National Poetry Month. Assorted poems by famed authors such as Emily Dickinson were printed out and available for attendees to create their own painted poetry. A wide assortment of materials was provided and put to good use by enthusiastic painters.

Retaining wall construction underway

River Road is expected to reopen for regular traffic on Thursday, April 25.

Jennifer Markow

CORNWALL — Road closures are in effect as work to replace the retaining wall along River Road takes place.

The work began April 15 and is due to be completed April 25. Crews have been putting in extra hours to stay on schedule.

construction

Kent P&Z hears preliminary discussion of library expansion

Leila Hawken

KENT — Pre-application information for an addition to the town library was presented to the Planning and Zoning Commission (P&Z) by Kent Memorial Library board members at the regular P&Z meeting on Thursday, April 11.

Preliminary plans envision renovation and expansion of the existing library building to connect with the old firehouse next door.

