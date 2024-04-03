Classifieds - 4-4-24

Help Wanted

CAFETERIA MANAGER/COOK: Salisbury Central School is seeking a dynamic and dedicated individual to be responsible for planning, managing, monitoring and supervising the provisioning, operation and function of a school cafeteria that participates in the National School Breakfast and Lunch program. Prior food service experience preferred. A willingness to obtain ServSafe Food Manager certification is required. Position available for the remainder of the 23-24 school year with the potential for permanent employment. Hours are 7am-2pm when school is in session. This position qualifies for benefits including the employee’s non-resident children attending SCS with BOE approval. To apply, go to region1schools.org, click on Search Open Vacancies under Employment Opportunities. Call 860-435-9871 with questions.

ELEMENTARY PARAPROFESSIONAL/TEACHING ASSISTANT: Salisbury Central School seeks an individual to support teachers and students in elementary classrooms. Duties include working with individual, small groups and classes of students reinforcing learning under the guidance of the teacher. Position available for the remainder of the 23-24 school year with the potential for permanent employment. Hours are 9am-3:15pm when school is in session. Non-resident children of this employee qualify to attend SCS with BOE approval. To apply, go to region1schools.org, click on Search Open Vacancies under Employment Opportunities. Call 860-435-9871 with questions.

Home Health Aide: Active senior woman seeks assistance with light home and care, including, some cooking, drive to doctors, shopping, occasional dog sitting. Flexible work arrangement. Possible live-in large one-bedroom apartment. Rent negotiable. Call Vicky at 860-435-2106. Leave message.

Isabella Freedman Jewish Retreat Center: is a year-round 120-person retreat facility that is located in Falls Village, CT. Want to work at a beautiful, peaceful location, with great people? This is the place to be! We are currently seeking positions for a Sous Chef, Retreat Services Associate (front of house), dishwashers, mashgichim (f/t and p/t) and lifeguard(s) for our summer season. For more details please visit our website at adamah.org/about-adamah/careers/ or email a copy of your resume to jobs@adamah.org.

EXTRAS school-age childcare program: is hiring staff for our summer camp in Salisbury CT! Full or Part Time positions available. Email extrasprogram@gmail.com with a resume to apply, or for more information.

Services Offered

Carpenter and tile setter: now offering handyman services. Over 35 years experience. 413-229-0260 or email at tylerhomeprop@yahoo.com.

Hector Pacay Service: House Remodeling, Landscaping, Lawn mowing, Garden mulch, Painting, Gutters, Pruning, Stump Grinding, Chipping, Tree work, Brush removal, Fence, Patio, Carpenter/decks, Masonry. Spring and Fall Cleanup. Commercial & Residential. Fully insured. 845-636-3212.

Lamp repair and rewiring: Serving the Northwest Corner. 413-717-2494.

SERGIO HOME SERVICES: Lawn mowing. Tree and plant trimming. Mulching. Fencing and much more. Carpentry can also be done. Call today for your estimate. 203-826-4744 or 203-207- 1330.

Auctions, Estate Sales

Canaan Estate Sale: Multigenerational time capsule. Antique; furniture, Persian rugs, glassware, books, lighting, photos, art. Vintage; pottery, records, clothing, tools, kitchenware, jewelry. 130 Church St. (Route 44). 9-4, April 5-7. 300 photos at jcestatesales.com.

Estate Sale: 4 Apple Way, Lakeville CT on Saturday 4/6 - 9am-7pm & Sunday 4/7 - 9am-7pm. Look for Sign with Balloons. All Furniture, Artwork, Kitchenware, Dining-ware, Books and more. Cash or Venmo & Paypal all accepted.

Firewood, Wood Stoves

Seasoned Firewood: Fully seasoned. Mix of hardwoods. $300 cord, $175 half cord. Free delivery within 10 miles of town center in Sharon. 860-364-0142.

Real Estate

Houses For Rent

1b/1b home on a private lake: Avail 4/1/24. Yearly. $2750. Furnished, weekly housekeeping, garbage, water, ground maint. included. utilities addtl. 860-309-4482.

3b/3b Home: Avail 5/15/24. Yearly. $5000/Furnished,weekly housekeeping, garbage, water and ground maint. included-Utilities addtl. 860-309-4482.

MT RIGA: Two Bedroom LAKEFRONT log cabin. Private beach, canoes and kayaks. $1350/Week. 585-355-5245.

Very private and comfortable furnished house in Sharon: set back from the road on 10 acres, 5/24-9/16. Ground maintenance included. Utilities extra. $16,500 for the season. 917-887-8885.



