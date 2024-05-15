Classifieds - 5-16-24

Automobiles For Sale

For Sale: 1953 MGTD. Original condition. Great driver. Green. Call for price and pictures. 413-229-2510.

Help Wanted

Isabella Freedman Jewish Retreat Center: is a year-round 120-person retreat facility that is located in Falls Village, CT. Want to work at a beautiful, peaceful location, with great people? This is the place to be! We are currently seeking positions for a Sous Chef, Retreat Services Associate (front of house), hospitality specialist to work in housekeeping, Manager on Duty (MOD), dishwashers, mashgichim (F/T and P/T), and lifeguard(s) for our summer season. For more details please visit our website at adamah.org/about-adamah/careers/ or email a copy of your resume to jobs@adamah.org.

The Town of Salisbury: is currently seeking a part-time seasonal Store Clerk for the Town Grove. Applicants must be over the age of 21, hours do include weekends and evenings. For more information, contact Stacey Dodge, 860-435-5185 or sdodge@salisburyct.us. The Town of Salisbury is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

Services Offered

Carpenter and tile setter: now offering handyman services. Over 35 years experience. 413-229-0260 or email at tylerhomeprop@yahoo.com.

Fit, fun, attentive, and proud grandmother: seeking to provide new client services. Full or part time home companion, house cleaning, maintenance, transportation, etc. Over 20 years experience. Currently serving 2 clients in Lakeville and Sharon. Let’s meet to get to know each other, learn your needs, and see if we would be a great fit! Please call 860-307-9759.

Lamp repair and rewiring: Serving the Northwest Corner. 413-717-2494.

Furniture repair and refinishing: Erik’s Furniture Shop. A family owned business in Sheffield, MA for 40+ years. Free estimates. Please feel free to contact us at: Phone: 413-429-6537. Email: sulliedunnstables@gmail.com.

Hector Pacay Service: House Remodeling, Landscaping, Lawn mowing, Garden mulch, Painting, Gutters, Pruning, Stump Grinding, Chipping, Tree work, Brush removal, Fence, Patio, Carpenter/decks, Masonry. Spring and Fall Cleanup. Commercial & Residential. Fully insured. 845-636-3212.

Real Estate

PUBLISHER’S NOTICE: Equal Housing Opportunity. All real estate advertised in this newspaper is subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act of 1966 revised March 12, 1989 which makes it illegal to advertise any preference, limitation, or discrimination based on race, color religion, sex, handicap or familial status or national origin or intention to make any such preference, limitation or discrimination. All residential property advertised in the State of Connecticut General Statutes 46a-64c which prohibit the making, printing or publishing or causing to be made, printed or published any notice, statement or advertisement with respect to the sale or rental of a dwelling that indicates any preference, limitation or discrimination based on race, creed, color, national origin, ancestry, sex, marital status, age, lawful source of income, familial status, physical or mental disability or an intention to make any such preference, limitation or discrimination.

Apartments For Rent

Lime Rock: First floor studio apartment with living/sleeping area, eat in kitchen and bathroom. Suitable for 1 -2 people. $950 per month including utilities. No dogs. Rental application, credit check, references and security deposit required. Call 860 435-2205.

Rentals Wanted

Local Resident urgently seeks: quiet private room, house share, or apartment. My previous housemate, friend of many years, and longtime Lakeville resident passed away suddenly and her home was sold. I’m a mature female professional, published author, easygoing, non smoker, no drugs. Love Lakeville and surrounding towns. Former executive director, the Actors Studio. Have lived in Lakeville 5 and 1/2 years. Hope to continue. Excellent references. 959-901-5727.

Tag Sales

Lakeville, CT

Multi Dealer Sale: GARDEN; Pair 36” Vintage Heraldic Lions, Metal Furniture, Urns, Planters, Pedestal. VINTAGE JEWELRY. ANTIQUE FURNITURE Art Moderne Bedroom Set with Matchbook Veneer, Victorian Glass DIsplay Cabinet, Many Tables and Stands, Chests, Vintage Light Fixtures, and Much More. Many Interesting Smalls and Useful Items. Sunday May 19, 9:00 until 3:00. PLEASE NO EARLY BIRDS. 442 Lime Rock Road, Lakeville (Route 112) Lakeville, CT.

Salisbury, CT

NOBLE BOOK & TAG SALE: The Noble Horizons Auxiliary in Salisbury will hold its semi-annual Book & Tag Sale, Fri, May 17 and Sat, May 18 in the Community Room at Noble Horizons from 9am -2pm. Admission is free on both days; on Friday only, EARLY BIRDS pay $10 from 8-9am.

Millerton, NY

GARAGE SALE: 5939 North Elm, Millerton, NY May 17-19, 7-4. Tools, tools, fishing poles + reels, reloading components, dies, press, pool heater, truck diamond back cover off F:350 no key, odds & ends; free pile, some HD best/jacket xxx, man cave games, lawn mower, weed whackers & attachments, much more.

Legal Notices - 5-16-24

Legal Notices - 5-16-24

BAUER FUND AND FOUNDATION COLLEGE SCHOLARSHIPS

Through grants to colleges, The Bauer Foundation provides indirect scholarship assistance for undergraduate college education to students residing in The Connecticut Regional School District One based on merit and need.

Community welcomes new health center

Community welcomes new health center

Foundation for Community Health Director Nancy Heaton cheers alongside the team that made Community Health and Wellness Center's new North Canaan facility a reality. CHWC's CEO Joanne Borduas (far left) thanked all the partners who contributed to creating a comprehensive health center in the Northwest Corner.

Riley Klein

NORTH CANAAN — The long-awaited opening of Community Health and Wellness Center’s (CHWC) facility on East Main Street has arrived.

After more than a decade of planning and collaboration with community partners, CHWC’s North Canaan goals have become reality. The ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday, May 10, ushered in a new era of healthcare for the Northwest Corner.

Afghan artists find new homes in Connecticut

Afghan artists find new homes in Connecticut
Alibaba Awrang, left, with family and friends at the opening of his show at The Good Gallery in Kent on Saturday, May 4.
Alexander Wilburn

The Good Gallery, located next to The Kent Art Association on South Main Street, is known for its custom framing, thanks to proprietor Tim Good. As of May, the gallery section has greatly expanded beyond the framing shop, adding more space and easier navigation for viewing larger exhibitions of work. On Saturday, May 4, Good premiered the opening of “Through the Ashes and Smoke,” featuring the work of two Afghan artists and masters of their crafts, calligrapher Alibaba Awrang and ceramicist Matin Malikzada.

This is a particularly prestigious pairing considering the international acclaim their work has received, but it also highlights current international affairs — both Awrang and Malikzada are now recently based in Connecticut as refugees from Afghanistan. As Good explained, Matin has been assisted through the New Milford Refugee Resettlement (NMRR), and Alibaba through the Washington Refugee Resettlement Project. NMRR started in 2016 as a community-led non-profit supported by private donations from area residents that assist refugees and asylum-seeking families with aid with rent and household needs.

Students share work at Troutbeck Symposium

Students share work at Troutbeck Symposium

Students presented to packed crowds at Troutbeck.

Natalia Zukerman

The third annual Troutbeck Symposium began this year on Wednesday, May 1 with a historical marker dedication ceremony to commemorate the Amenia Conferences of 1916 and 1933, two pivotal gatherings leading up to the Civil Rights movement.

Those early meetings were hosted by the NAACP under W.E.B. Du Bois’s leadership and with the support of hosts Joel and Amy Spingarn, who bought the Troutbeck estate in the early 1900s.

