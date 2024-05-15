Classifieds - 5-16-24

Latest News
Legal Notices - 5-16-24
May 15, 2024
BAUER FUND AND FOUNDATION COLLEGE SCHOLARSHIPS
Through grants to colleges, The Bauer Foundation provides indirect scholarship assistance for undergraduate college education to students residing in The Connecticut Regional School District One based on merit and need.
The Bauer Fund operates in the same manner. However, grants from the Fund are limited to students attending either Cornell or Wellesley. Students attending Cornell or Wellesley should apply to the Fund. All others should apply to the Foundation.
New and returning application forms for the 2024-2025 school year are available at: www.bauerfundfoundation.org.
Completed and fully documented applications must be returned to The Bauer Foundation at PO Box 1784 Lakeville CT 06039-postmarked no later than June 20 2024. Scholarship awards will be announced by August 20 2024.
05-09-24
05-16-24
05-23-24
05-30-24
Legal Notice
Cellco Partnership and its controlled affiliates doing business as Verizon Wireless (Verizon Wireless) is proposing to collocate antennas at a centerline height not to exceed 68ft within the existing 106-foot-tall church steeple (overall height) located at 25 Main Street, Sharon, Litchfield County, CT 06069. Public comments regarding potential effects from this site on historic properties may be submitted within 30 days from the date of this publication to: Project 012849-PR-CR, EBI Consulting, 21 B Street, Burlington, MA 01803, crobinson@ebiconsulting.comor at 978.877.3493.
05-16-24
Legal Notice
Liquor Permit
Notice of Application
This is to give notice that I, Maria Munoz, 39 Great Hollow Road, West Cornwall, CT 06796 have filed an application placard 05/13/2024 with the Department of Consumer Protection for a RESTAURANT LIQUOR PERMIT for the sale of alcoholic liquor on the premises at Pink House Kitchen, LLC, 34 Lower River Road, West Cornwall, CT 06796.
The business will be owned by: Pink House Kitchen LLC Entertainment will consist of: Acoustics (not amplified), Live Bands Objections must be filed by: 06-24-22024. Visit: https;//portal.ct.gov/remonstrance for more information.
Pink House Kitchen LLC
05-16-24
05-23-24
Legal Notice
Pursuant to CT State Library, Office of the Public Records, Form RC-075, regarding the disposition of public records, Housatonic Valley Regional High School, Falls Village, CT, announces plans to dispose of remaining archived cumulative records for all years prior to 1974. Please contact the Registrar at 860-824-5123 ext. 1170 to arrange a time if you wish to pick up records prior to the disposition. A government issued photo i.d. will be required for verification. All forementioned records will be disposed of no earlier than Friday, May 24, 2024.
05-16-24
05-23-24
Legal Notice
The Cornwall Democratic Town Committee will hold a caucus on Tuesday, May 21, 2024 at 7:30pm at the Cornwall Library, 30 Pine Street, Cornwall to nominate candidates for the offices of Registrar of Voters and Justices of the Peace. All Democrats registered in Cornwall are eligible to vote.
05-16-24
Legal Notice
The Planning & Zoning Commission of the Town of Salisbury will hold a Public Hearing on Special Permit Application #2024-0244 by the Salisbury Housing Trust for new multi-family housing construction in the Multifamily Housing Overlay District at 26 & 28 Undermountain Road, Salisbury, Map 56, Lots 05 and 06 per Section 405.3 of the Salisbury Zoning Regulations. The hearing will be held on Monday, May 20, 2024 at 6:45 PM. There is no physical location for this meeting. This meeting will be held virtually via Zoom where interested persons can listen to & speak on the matter. The application, agenda and meeting instructions will be listed at www.salisburyct.us. Written comments may be submitted to the Land Use Office, Salisbury Town Hall, 27 Main Street, P.O. Box 548, Salisbury, CT or via email to landuse@salisburyct.us. Paper copies may be reviewed Monday through Thursday between the hours of 8:00 AM and 3:30 PM.
Salisbury Planning & Zoning Commission
Martin Whalen, Secretary
05-09-24
05-16-24
Notice of Decision
Town of Salisbury
Planning & Zoning Commission
Notice is hereby given that the following actions were taken by the Planning & Zoning Commission of the Town of Salisbury, Connecticut on May 6, 2024:
Approved - Special Permit Application #2024-0243 by Allied Engineering, for a Detached Apartment on a Single-Family Residential Lot in accordance with Section 208 of the Regulations. The property is shown on Salisbury Assessor’s Map 19 as Lot 04 and is located at 249 Undermountain Road, Salisbury. The owner of the property is Sallie Ketcham
To Amend the Town of Salisbury Zoning Regulations Section 205.1 “Table of Uses - Residential Zones” and Section 205.2 “Table of Uses - Rural Enterprise; Commercial & Industrial Zones,” add Section 213.5 “Hotels in Residential Zones,” amend Section 703.11 “Table of Parking Requirements,” and revise definitions of “Hotel” and “Motel,” effective May 20, 2024.
Approved - Site Plan Application #2024-0245 by owner Congregational Church of Christ to for EV Charger Installation in accordance with section 207.20 of the Regulations. The property is shown on Salisbury Assessor’s Map 54 as Lot 78 and is located at 30 Main Street, Salisbury.
Approved - Site Plan Application #2024-0247 by owner American School for the Deaf for a 40’x30’ Storage Addition to an Existing Pavilion in accordance with section 404 of the regulations. The property is shown on Salisbury Assessor’s Map 64 as Lot 08 and is located at 410 Twin Lakes Road, Salisbury.
Any aggrieved person may appeal these decisions to the Connecticut Superior Court in accordance with the provisions of Connecticut General Statutes §8-8.
Town of Salisbury
Planning &
Zoning Commission
Martin Whalen, Secretary
05-16-24
Notice of Decision
Town of Salisbury
Planning & Zoning Commission
Notice is hereby given that the following action(s) were taken by the Planning & Zoning Commission of the Town of Salisbury, Connecticut on May 6, 2024:
Application #2024-0246 for a minor site plan modification by the Salisbury Housing Committee. The Planning & Zoning Commission approved the application after first deciding, under Section 805.3 of the Zoning Regulations that increasing the number of units without a change in the number of bedrooms would not materially alter Special Permit Application #2021-0123 to construct a new multifamily dwelling in the Pocketknife Square Overlay District and Aquifer Protection Overlay District as per Sections 403 and 405 of the Salisbury Zoning Regulations approved May 17, 2021 subject to conditions. The property is shown on Salisbury Assessor’s Map 45 as Lot 2 and is located at 11 Holley Street, Lakeville, Connecticut. The owner of the property is the Town of Salisbury.
Any aggrieved person may appeal these decisions to the Connecticut Superior Court in accordance with the provisions of Connecticut General Statutes §8-8.
Town of Salisbury Planning & Zoning Commission
Martin Whalen, Secretary
05-16-24
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF FRANK MEADE
Late of North Canaan
(24-000183)
The Hon. Jordan M. Richards, Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Litchfield Hills Probate Court, by decree dated May 7, 2024, ordered that all claims must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to recover on such claim.
The fiduciary is:
Jeffrey A. Meade
c/o Lawrence Jay Kiel
Murphy Laudati Kiel &
Rattigan, 4 East Granby Road,
PO Box 93, Granby, CT 06035
Megan M. Foley
Clerk
05-16-24
Community welcomes new health center
May 10, 2024
Riley Klein
NORTH CANAAN — The long-awaited opening of Community Health and Wellness Center’s (CHWC) facility on East Main Street has arrived.
After more than a decade of planning and collaboration with community partners, CHWC’s North Canaan goals have become reality. The ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday, May 10, ushered in a new era of healthcare for the Northwest Corner.
CHWC CEO Joanne Borduas spoke on the monumental achievement and what it means for the people of the region, saying the new center “welcomes everyone through the door without stigma and without discrimination. And for that, we are so grateful.”
Adding to its standalone centers in Winsted and Torrington, CHWC’s new facility in North Canaan is open to the roughly 17,000 residents in the Region One towns and Norfolk.
Foundation for Community Health (FCH) worked alongside CHWC throughout the process. Director Nancy Heaton spoke at the ribbon cutting and recalled an email she sent to regional leaders and medical professionals in 2007 to discuss healthcare opportunities in the Northwest Corner. She identified the need for a comprehensive medical center and Heaton was “more than a little bit emotional” to see the new facility open its doors 17 years later.
“I believe that this center can and will contribute toward improving the health and well-being of all the communities. Not just North Canaan, but all the surrounding communities.”
Joanne Borduas speaks before approximately 100 attendees for the ribbon cutting of the new health center in North Canaan.John Coston
The new center will offer integrated medical and behavioral health services, providing a one-stop destination for comprehensive care.
“Rural healthcare is a crisis and a challenge across this country,” said State Rep. Maria Horn (D-64) to the roughly 100 attendees of the ribbon cutting. “These people matter. They all matter, and they all deserve healthcare and we’re going to make it work.”
“Today’s ribbon cutting ceremony for CHWC’s new regional healthcare center marks the official start of a chapter deeply rooted in equity, access, and affordability,” said First Selectman Brian Ohler. “As a small rural community we are so thankful and honored that CHWC and its leaders chose North Canaan as their hub for such a critical resource.”
An open house will be held Saturday, May 11, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. to introduce the community to its new wellness center.
Office hours are Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, or to schedule an appointment for either primary care or mental health services starting in early June, call (860) 362-5101.
Joanne Borduas and artist John J. Hodgson, who painted the art seen here inside the regional health center. Riley Klein
Alexander Wilburn
The Good Gallery, located next to The Kent Art Association on South Main Street, is known for its custom framing, thanks to proprietor Tim Good. As of May, the gallery section has greatly expanded beyond the framing shop, adding more space and easier navigation for viewing larger exhibitions of work. On Saturday, May 4, Good premiered the opening of “Through the Ashes and Smoke,” featuring the work of two Afghan artists and masters of their crafts, calligrapher Alibaba Awrang and ceramicist Matin Malikzada.
This is a particularly prestigious pairing considering the international acclaim their work has received, but it also highlights current international affairs — both Awrang and Malikzada are now recently based in Connecticut as refugees from Afghanistan. As Good explained, Matin has been assisted through the New Milford Refugee Resettlement (NMRR), and Alibaba through the Washington Refugee Resettlement Project. NMRR started in 2016 as a community-led non-profit supported by private donations from area residents that assist refugees and asylum-seeking families with aid with rent and household needs.
This is also not the first time two men have shown work in Connecticut together, as they both recently exhibited at the Mattatuck Museum in Waterbury in an exhibit curated jointly by The Boston Museum of Fine Art, The Munson-Williams Proctor Arts Institute, and The Mattatuck Museum, which was on display from fall 2023 through spring 2024. The exhibition covered topics of diaspora, immigration, and displacement across the 20th century, including the Jim Crow-era Great Migration, the plight of American Indigenous communities, as well as leading up to the international refugee crisis of the modern day. As the U.N. reported in 2023, “Afghan refugees are the third-largest displaced population in the world after Syrian and Ukrainian refugees.” Awrang and Malikzada, who both have young children, found themselves and their families whisked away from Kabul, the large capital city in the eastern part of the country, by the United States as chaos erupted following the Taliban’s takeover in August 2021. The surge in instability and insecurity, as well as the threat of violence in Afghanistan, propelled their separate evacuations.
"Pomegranate Blood" by Alibaba Awrang.Alexander Wilburn
Malikzada’s pottery, beautifully adorning the front windows of The Good Gallery, shows off both the craftsman’s extreme precision — this is not the “flaws and all” farmhouse style that has become trendy in the U.S. — and his strength in building up large, voluminous vases that finish on a delicate neck and slightly curved opening. As The Museum of Fine Art in Houston wrote, “Matin [has] revitalized a nearly lost art of symmetrical design and turquoise glaze derived from natural pigments unique to Istalifi pottery.”
One of the most striking pieces in the show by Awrang is “Pomegranate Blood,” which infuses the mediums of acrylic paint with watercolors and gold leaf to create an arresting blend of fiery colors and ornate textures woven into the paint like a poem. As the master calligrapher wrote in the show notes, “Kandahar [an Afghan city on the Arghandab River] is one the provinces of Afghanistan where pomegranates are famous for their sweetness. It is a time of celebration. When I was in Kabul, we had pomegranate parties every year at the house of a dear friend. For this reason, I see the pomegranate as the heart of all and it is blood sugar.”
The show notes provide a journey for gallery viewers as they can travel from the Japanese ink painting “Through The Ashes and Smoke,” noted as the last calligraphy piece Awrang did before leaving Afghanistan in 2021, up to more recent 2024 paintings like “Fall,” a mix of intense pinks and blues that serve as his interpretation of the autumnal New England serenity that yearly envelopes the town he’s come to call his new home.
Natalia Zukerman
The third annual Troutbeck Symposium began this year on Wednesday, May 1 with a historical marker dedication ceremony to commemorate the Amenia Conferences of 1916 and 1933, two pivotal gatherings leading up to the Civil Rights movement.
Those early meetings were hosted by the NAACP under W.E.B. Du Bois’s leadership and with the support of hosts Joel and Amy Spingarn, who bought the Troutbeck estate in the early 1900s.
Students from Arlington High School in LaGrange, New York, Kara Gordon, Nicolas Giorgi, Justin Meneses Aquimo, Akhil Olahannan, and Sheik Bowden together with their teacher Robert McHugh, made the historical marker possible by pursuing a grant from the Pomeroy Foundation.
“We believe strongly that markers help educate the public, encourage pride of place, and promote historical tourism,” said the foundation’s research historian and educational coordinator.
The ceremony began with a land acknowledgement by students Kennadi Mitchell and Teagan O’Connell from Salisbury Central School who gave thanks to the Muncie Lenape, Mohican and Schagticoke people by saying, “This guardianship has brought us to this very moment where we may learn from one another. We honor and respect the continuing relationship that exists between these peoples and this land.”
The crowd was then welcomed by Charlie Champalimaud who, with her husband, Anthony are the current owners of Troutbeck. Speeches were then given by Kendra Field and Kerri Greenridge, co-hosts of the event and founders of The Du Bois Forum, an annual retreat of writers, scholars, and artists engaged in historic Black intellectual and artistic traditions.
Field noted, “It is our genuine hope that the dedication of new historical sites, most especially this one, as part of our larger commitments, will make more complex, more diverse, and more complete the answer to the simple question ‘what happened here?’ and the closely related question, “what might happen next for generations to come?’”
MaryNell Morgan enchanted the audience with her a capella renditions of several of Du Bois’s “Sorrow Songs.”
Du Bois used these songs as part of the presentation of his 14 essays in his seminal work “The Souls of Black Folk,” first published in 1903.
A graduate of Atlanta University where Du Bois taught twice, Morgan sang a medley of songs explaining that the best way to understand “The Souls of Black Folk” is to understand the songs. In attendance at the evening event were also local officials, Amenia Town Supervisor Leo Blackman, and New York Assembly Members Didi Barrett and Anil Beephan. Closing remarks were given by Hasan Kwame Jeffries, Associate Professor at Ohio State University and one of the panelists for the Symposium.
Over the next two days, more than 200 middle and high school students from 16 regional public and independent schools converged to present and discuss their year-long research projects, uncovering the often-overlooked local histories of communities of color and other marginalized groups, answering the questions posed the night before, “what happened here and what might happen next for generations to come?”
Rhonan Mokriski, history teacher and educational director for the Troutbeck Symposium, emphasized the student-led nature of the forum by saying the directive was to “give it to the students and let them run with it.”
Through visual art, documentaries, personal and historical narrative, photographs, and multiple forms of storytelling, students skillfully presented their findings, revealing truths— often difficult ones—in the tradition of their predecessors who did so in the very same location.
Said Jeffries, “It’s one thing if the kids were doing research and then presenting in the, let’s say, school gymnasium, right? But to be able to do it here at Troutbeck, it adds the power of place and makes it all the more powerful.”
Natalia Zukerman
Student presentations ranged in topics from the Silent Protest of 1917 and its connection to the Amenia conference of 1916, the links between Lorraine Hansberry, Langston Hughes and Nina Simone, to local families, Amy Spingarn’s quiet activism, reimagining Du Bois’s ‘The Crisis’ through a modern contextualization that included the recent Supreme Court action on Affirmative Action.
Jeffries and Christina Proenza-Coles, a professor at Virginia State University spoke after each set of presentations, responding to and contextualizing the students’ work.
“These projects themselves are commemorations,” Poenza-Coles said. “They are themselves peaceful protests that are pointing us to a more just future.” Poenza-Coles emphasized the interconnectedness of past and present and stated, “Spaces that we would have thought about as white spaces, in fact, were also black and brown spaces from the beginning of history. Histories are completely intertwined.”
Blake Myers, programming, marketing, and culture manager at Troutbeck spoke passionately about the community effort it takes to put on the event year after year. She said that while making sure the program is sustainable, “It really is a replicable model,” and hopes to see other institutions, schools, and foundations adopt it as a teaching tool.
The rooms, walls, and wooded paths of Troutbeck reverberated for three days with stories, past and present, celebrations and revelations of untold narratives and marginalized voices.
Said Jeffries, “America is a product of decisions and choices that were made, and often those were bad decisions and bad choices from the perspective of somebody committed to human rights and to equality. But that’s our foundation, that’s how we started this whole thing.
“So, you have that on the one hand, but then despite the systems of oppression that are designed to do just that, you always have people willing to fight against it and people who are willing to carve out spaces to preserve, promote and protect their own humanity.”
Left to grapple with the complexities of historical memory and its implications for contemporary society, Jeffries offered, “The work that’s being done here, connected with Troutbeck, it’s not just about recovery and discovery, which is critical. But then the question is what do you do with it (the information)? How do we commemorate?
“What do we put in place physically so that we don’t forget. Often, we think about history and this question of ‘if you don’t remember the past, if you don’t remember the systems that are created, then we are doomed or bound to repeat it.’ But we’re not going to repeat anything because most of the stuff, we never stopped doing.”
There was some laughter from the audience and Jeffries concluded, speaking to the students, “But you’re waking up, remembering, focusing, and bearing witness so that we can finally disrupt it. We can finally stop doing the things from the past that have created and generated inequality in the present by focusing on this community that is very much doing the work.”
