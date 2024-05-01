Classifieds - 5-2-24

Help Wanted

Grounds/Maintenance Position: Berkshire School has an opening for an individual to perform routine seasonal outside maintenance and grounds work, and event set-ups and breakdowns. This position requires heavy lifting and the ability to work as an effective member of a team. Some weekend and holiday hours are mandatory. This is a full-time, year round position with excellent benefits. Interested parties should contact Gabe Starczewski, gstarczewski@
berkshireschool.org 413-229-1211.

Library Assistant: Hotchkiss Library of Sharon seeks enthusiastic, tech-savvy, customer-service-oriented circulation assistant. Must be available Thursdays from 11:30 to 5:30; Fridays from 9:30 to 1; and one weekend per month. Must have excellent computer skills, enjoy reading and working with the public, and be able to lift 40 lbs. Send resume and letter of interest to ghachmeister@hotchkisslibrary.org.

Isabella Freedman Jewish Retreat Center: is a year-round 120-person retreat facility that is located in Falls Village, CT. Want to work at a beautiful, peaceful location, with great people? This is the place to be! We are currently seeking positions for a Sous Chef, Retreat Services Associate (front of house), hospitality specialist to work in housekeeping, Manager on Duty (MOD), dishwashers, mashgichim (F/T and P/T), and lifeguard(s) for our summer season. For more details please visit our website at adamah.org/about-adamah/careers/ or email a copy of your resume to jobs@adamah.org.

Services Offered

Carpenter / Builder David Valyou: Canaan CT. Renovations & Repairs of Old homes and Barns, Historic restoration, remodel, handy man services, painting, masonry-tile-landscaping. 20 years + serving tri-state area. Licensed and insured. davidvalyou@yahoo.com.

Carpenter and tile setter: now offering handyman services. Over 35 years experience. 413-229-0260 or email at tylerhomeprop@yahoo.com.

Hector Pacay Service: House Remodeling, Landscaping, Lawn mowing, Garden mulch, Painting, Gutters, Pruning, Stump Grinding, Chipping, Tree work, Brush removal, Fence, Patio, Carpenter/decks, Masonry. Spring and Fall Cleanup. Commercial & Residential. Fully insured. 845-636-3212.

Lamp repair and rewiring: Serving the Northwest Corner. 413-717-2494.

Real Estate

PUBLISHER’S NOTICE: Equal Housing Opportunity. All real estate advertised in this newspaper is subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act of 1966 revised March 12, 1989 which makes it illegal to advertise any preference, limitation, or discrimination based on race, color religion, sex, handicap or familial status or national origin or intention to make any such preference, limitation or discrimination. All residential property advertised in the State of Connecticut General Statutes 46a-64c which prohibit the making, printing or publishing or causing to be made, printed or published any notice, statement or advertisement with respect to the sale or rental of a dwelling that indicates any preference, limitation or discrimination based on race, creed, color, national origin, ancestry, sex, marital status, age, lawful source of income, familial status, physical or mental disability or an intention to make any such preference, limitation or discrimination.

Apartments For Rent

Live/work space: on Main St. in Sheffield MA. 2900 sq. ft. renovated colonial. Beautiful 2 bedroom apartment on 2nd floor. 1500 sq. ft. professional space first floor. Parking, accessible ramp, separate entrances. or 413-429-6379.

Houses For Rent

MT RIGA: Two Bedroom LAKEFRONT log cabin. Private beach, canoes and kayaks. $1350/Week. 585-355-5245.

Commercial Rentals

Office Spaces Available: Prime Location on Main Street in Lakeville. Call or Email for more details. 860-248-9605. info@
bncfinancialservices.com.

Tag Sales

West Cornwall, CT

Tag Sale Sat. May 11: 10:00 a.m. to 2 p.m. Furniture, household items, sports equipment, pictures, clothes, books, and more. 27 Cemetery Hill Road, West Cornwall CT.

Ancram, NY

SAVE THE DATE! Vintage Garden Furniture and Decorations Sale: Contents of a vintage estate greenhouse, stone, teak, wrought iron, rattan, wicker, and terracotta pots of all sizes. Classic to funky. Benches, urns, statues, harvest tables, wire Bertoia chairs, pots, garden books, vintage linens, misc. antiques. No plants. Saturday, May 11. 9 am to 4 pm. No early birds please. Rain date Sunday, May 12.

Latest News

The artist called ransome

‘Migration Collage' by ransome

Alexander Wilburn

If you claim a single sobriquet as your artistic moniker, you’re already in a club with some big names, from Zendaya to Beyoncé to the mysterious Banksy. At Geary, the contemporary art gallery in Millerton founded by New Yorkers Jack Geary and Dolly Bross Geary, a new installation and painting exhibition titled “The Bitter and the Sweet” showcases the work of the artist known only as ransome — all lowercase, like the nom de plume of the late Black American social critic bell hooks.

Currently based in Rhinebeck, N.Y., ransome’s work looks farther South and farther back — to The Great Migration, when Jim Crow laws, racial segregation, and the public violence of lynching paved the way for over six million Black Americans to seek haven in northern cities, particularly New York urban areas, like Brooklyn and Baltimore. The Great Migration took place from the turn of the 20th century up through the 1970s, and ransome’s own life is a reflection of the final wave — born in North Carolina, he found a new home in his youth in New Jersey.

exhibit

Four Brothers ready for summer season

Hospitality, ease of living and just plain fun are rolled into one for those who are intrigued by the leisure-time Caravana experience at the family-owned Four Brothers Drive-in in Amenia. Tom Stefanopoulos, pictured above, highlights fun possibilities offered by Hotel Caravana.

Leila Hawken

The month-long process of unwrapping and preparing the various features at the Four Brothers Drive-In is nearing completion, and the imaginative recreational destination will be ready to open for the season on Friday, May 10.

The drive-in theater is already open, as is the Snack Shack, and the rest of the recreational features are activating one by one, soon to be offering maximum fun for the whole family.

lifestyle

Sun all day, Rain all night. A short guide to happiness and saving money, and something to eat, too.

Pamela Osborne

If you’ve been thinking that you have a constitutional right to happiness, you would be wrong about that. All the Constitution says is that if you are alive and free (and that is apparently enough for many, or no one would be crossing our borders), you do also have a right to take a shot at finding happiness. The actual pursuit of that is up to you, though.

But how do you get there? On a less elevated platform than that provided by the founding fathers I read, years ago, an interview with Mary Kay Ash, the founder of Mary Kay Cosmetics. Her company, based on Avon and Tupperware models, was very successful. But to be happy, she offered,, you need three things: 1) someone to love; 2) work you enjoy; and 3) something to look forward to.

recipes