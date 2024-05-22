Classifieds - 5-23-24

Help Wanted

Housekeeping Position: Berkshire School has a full-time opening for a housekeeping shift. This position requires some heavy lifting, initiative, and the ability to work as an effective member of a team. Some weekend and holiday hours are mandatory. This year-round position has excellent benefits. Interested parties should contact Carlos Taborda at ctaborda@berkshireschool.org or 413-229-1336.

Summer Camp Counselor: The Village of Millerton is currently seeking enthusiastic and dedicated individuals to join our team as Summer Camp Counselors. Must be over the age of 16. Responsibilities Include supervising and engaging campers in various activities and attending weekly off site camp trips. To apply please contact the Village Clerk at 518-789-4489 or stop by for an application at 5933 N. Elm Ave, Millerton, NY 12546.

Isabella Freedman Jewish Retreat Center: is a year-round 120-person retreat facility that is located in Falls Village, CT. Want to work at a beautiful, peaceful location, with great people? This is the place to be! We are currently seeking positions for a Sous Chef, Retreat Services Associate (front of house), hospitality specialist to work in housekeeping, Manager on Duty (MOD), dishwashers, mashgichim (F/T and P/T), and lifeguard(s) for our summer season. For more details please visit our website at adamah.org/about-adamah/careers/ or email a copy of your resume to jobs@adamah.org.

The Town of Salisbury: is currently seeking a part-time seasonal Store Clerk for the Town Grove. Applicants must be over the age of 21, hours do include weekends and evenings. For more information, contact Stacey Dodge, 860-435-5185 or sdodge@salisburyct.us. The Town of Salisbury is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

Services Offered

Carpenter and tile setter: now offering handyman services. Over 35 years experience. 413-229-0260 or email at tylerhomeprop@yahoo.com.

Furniture repair and refinishing: Erik’s Furniture Shop. A family owned business in Sheffield, MA for 40+ years. Free estimates. Please feel free to contact us at: Phone: 413-429-6537. Email: sulliedunnstables@gmail.com.

Lamp repair and rewiring: Serving the Northwest Corner. 413-717-2494.

Hector Pacay Service: House Remodeling, Landscaping, Lawn mowing, Garden mulch, Painting, Gutters, Pruning, Stump Grinding, Chipping, Tree work, Brush removal, Fence, Patio, Carpenter/decks, Masonry. Spring and Fall Cleanup. Commercial & Residential. Fully insured. 845-636-3212.

Real Estate

Apartments For Rent

Summer Rental: May 29 to November 29. Quiet, Private Apartment. Sheffield. Near Berkshire School. Furnished. Fully equipped kitchen. Wi-Fi. $2400 per month. 805-284-5790.

Commercial Rentals

Office Spaces Available Now!: Prime location on Main Street in Lakeville, CT. Priced at $300/Month. Utilities Included! Call/Email for more details! 860-248-9605. info@bncfinancialservices.com.

Tag Sales

Falls Village, CT

Tiques-tools and toys: Estate sale-some primitives, some reproductions. Early stoneware, dishes, and pewter. Solid cherry bedroom set. Mechanics and farm tools. Some new toys, most used. Saturday June 1, 9am-4pm. 180 Johnson Rd. Falls Village, CT. Cash or Venmo. Please no early birds or pets.