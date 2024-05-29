Classifieds - 5-30-24

Help Wanted

Housekeeping Position Berkshire School: has a full-time opening for a housekeeping shift. This position requires some heavy lifting, initiative, and the ability to work as an effective member of a team. Some weekend and holiday hours are mandatory. This year-round position has excellent benefits. Interested parties should contact Carlos Taborda at ctaborda@berkshireschool.org or 413-229-1336.

OPEN POSITIONS TOWN OF AMENIA:The Town of Amenia is seeking applications for the paid 20 hour/week position of Deputy Building Inspector 1. Starting salary $28.00 per hour or $29,120 per year. Letter of Interest and Resume may be submitted via email to dmklingner@ameniany.gov or via mail to Town Clerk, Dawn Marie Klingner, 4988 Route 22 Amenia NY 12501. Application Deadline: Noon, June 6, 2024.

Relief Driver: For the Lakeville Journal Company for newspaper routes, part time Wednesdays, Thursdays and some Fridays. Call James Clark. 860-435-9873, x 401 or email publisher@lakevillejournal.com.

Services Offered

Carpenter and tile setter: now offering handyman services. Over 35 years experience. 413-229-0260 or email at tylerhomeprop@yahoo.com.

Lamp repair and rewiring: Serving the Northwest Corner. 413-717-2494.

Hector Pacay Service: House Remodeling, Landscaping, Lawn mowing, Garden mulch, Painting, Gutters, Pruning, Stump Grinding, Chipping, Tree work, Brush removal, Fence, Patio, Carpenter/decks, Masonry. Spring and Fall Cleanup. Commercial & Residential. Fully insured. 845-636-3212.

Real Estate

Apartments For Rent

Summer Rental: May 29 to November 29. Quiet, Private Apartment. Sheffield. Near Berkshire School. Furnished. Fully equipped kitchen. Wi-Fi. $2400 per month. 805-284-5790.

Commercial Rentals

Office Spaces Available Now!: Prime location on Main Street in Lakeville, CT. Priced at $300/Month. Utilities Included! Call/Email for more details! 860-248-9605. info@bncfinancialservices.com.

Tag Sales

Falls Village, CT

Tiques-tools and toys: Estate sale-some primitives, some reproductions. Early stoneware, dishes, and pewter. Solid cherry bedroom set. Mechanics and farm tools. Some new toys, most used. Saturday June 1, 9am-4pm. Rain Date: June 8. 180 Johnson Rd. Falls Village, CT. Cash or Venmo. Please no early birds or pets.

Sharon, CT

GRANGE PLANT & RUMMAGE SALE: June 1, 9AM to 3PM & Sunday June 2, 10AM to 3PM at 7 Dunbar Road, Sharon CT 06069. Off Route#4 between Sharon and Cornwall Bridge. Signage will be out. Flowers and vegetables including Heirloom varieties, ready to plant selling for $2.00. Rummage includes clothing, crystalware, lamps, books, kitchen items, small appliances, bakeware, cast iron, pizza stones, candles and holders, bell collection, tools, toys, electronics, books, LP albums and much more. All priced to sell. Call Debbie with questions 845-418-9755.

Amenia, NY

MOVING SALE: Saturday 6/1, 10am-2pm. Furniture, tools & housewares. No early birds. 19 Yellow City Rd., Amenia.


Latest News

MIRA shutdown: Connecticut’s solid waste crisis

MIRA shutdown: Connecticut’s solid waste crisis

Materials Innovation and Recycling Authority (MIRA) trash-burning, Waste to Energy (WTE) plant in Hartford’s South Meadows was closed in 2022. The site first opened as a power plant on December 19, 1921 when the Hartford Electric Light Company fired up the South Meadows Station.

Jennifer Almquist

HARTFORD — When Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont signed House Bill (HB) 6664 on June 29, 2023, effectively closing the Materials Innovation and Recycling Authority (MIRA) Hartford facility, it was the end of an era.

Since 1988, the MIRA site had been used as a Waste-to-Energy (WTE) plant incinerating garbage from the region, including the Northwest Corner, and producing electricity at a rate of 400,000 megawatts per hour. One third of all Connecticut’s trash was processed there.

solid waste

Legislation restricts railroad herbicide use

Legislation restricts railroad herbicide use

LAKEVILLE — Both State Senator Stephen Harding (R-30) and State Representative Maria Horn (D-64) expressed satisfaction that a bill addressing the use of herbicides passed in the recently concluded session of the Connecticut General Assembly.

Interviewed by phone on May 19, Harding said the bill, which requires railroads, including the Housatonic Railroad in the Northwest Corner, to comply with existing Massachusetts regulations on the use of herbicides to control vegetation along railroad tracks.

environment

Trinity Lime Rock turns 150

Trinity Lime Rock turns 150

Rev. Heidi Traux reflected on the Holy Trinity May 26.

Patrick L. Sullivan

LIME ROCK — Trinity Episcopal Church celebrated its 150th anniversary in low-key fashion Sunday, May 26.

Geoff Brown provided some historical background.

churches

Seventh grade civics project earns CCS state recognition

Seventh grade civics project earns CCS state recognition

The seventh grade class at CCS stand with Secretary of State Stephanie Thomas and social studies teacher Will Vincent at a handicap parking space that was restenciled as part of the ADA research project.

Riley Klein

CORNWALL — Secretary of State Stephanie Thomas awarded Cornwall Consolidated School with the “Red, White and Blue” distinction thanks to student research on the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The designation recognizes one school each year for going above in beyond in civics education. The ADA project by the seventh-grade class was the highest scoring project of 2024 and earned CCS the award. Thomas visited the school May 20 to speak with the students and present a gold citation along with a check for $1,000.

cornwall consolidated school