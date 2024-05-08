Classifieds - 5-9-24

For Sale

For Sale: 1953 MGTD. Original condition. Great driver. Green. Call for price and pictures. 413-229-2510

Help Wanted

Isabella Freedman Jewish Retreat Center: is a year-round 120-person retreat facility that is located in Falls Village, CT. Want to work at a beautiful, peaceful location, with great people? This is the place to be! We are currently seeking positions for a Sous Chef, Retreat Services Associate (front of house), hospitality specialist to work in housekeeping, Manager on Duty (MOD), dishwashers, mashgichim (F/T and P/T), and lifeguard(s) for our summer season. For more details please visit our website at adamah.org/about-adamah/careers/ or email a copy of your resume to jobs@adamah.org.

Library Assistant: Hotchkiss Library of Sharon seeks enthusiastic, tech-savvy, customer-service-oriented circulation assistant. Must be available Thursdays from 11:30 to 5:30; Fridays from 9:30 to 1; and one weekend per month. Must have excellent computer skills, enjoy reading and working with the public, and be able to lift 40 lbs. Send resume and letter of interest to ghachmeister@hotchkisslibrary.org.

Services Offered

Carpenter / Builder David Valyou: Canaan CT. Renovations & Repairs of Old homes and Barns, Historic restoration, remodel, handy man services, painting, masonry-tile-landscaping. 20 years + serving tri-state area. Licensed and insured. davidvalyou@yahoo.com.

Fit, fun, attentive, and proud grandmother: seeking to provide new client services. Full or part time home companion, house cleaning, maintenance, transportation, etc. Over 20 years experience. Currently serving 2 clients in Lakeville and Sharon. Let’s meet to get to know each other, learn your needs, and see if we would be a great fit! Please call 860-307-9759.

Carpenter and tile setter: now offering handyman services. Over 35 years experience. 413-229-0260 or email at tylerhomeprop@yahoo.com.

Hector Pacay Service: House Remodeling, Landscaping, Lawn mowing, Garden mulch, Painting, Gutters, Pruning, Stump Grinding, Chipping, Tree work, Brush removal, Fence, Patio, Carpenter/decks, Masonry. Spring and Fall Cleanup. Commercial & Residential. Fully insured. 845-636-3212.

Lamp repair and rewiring: Serving the Northwest Corner. 413-717-2494.

Real Estate

PUBLISHER’S NOTICE: Equal Housing Opportunity. All real estate advertised in this newspaper is subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act of 1966 revised March 12, 1989 which makes it illegal to advertise any preference, limitation, or discrimination based on race, color religion, sex, handicap or familial status or national origin or intention to make any such preference, limitation or discrimination. All residential property advertised in the State of Connecticut General Statutes 46a-64c which prohibit the making, printing or publishing or causing to be made, printed or published any notice, statement or advertisement with respect to the sale or rental of a dwelling that indicates any preference, limitation or discrimination based on race, creed, color, national origin, ancestry, sex, marital status, age, lawful source of income, familial status, physical or mental disability or an intention to make any such preference, limitation or discrimination.

Tag Sales

Salisbury, CT

NOBLE BOOK & TAG SALE: The Noble Horizons Auxiliary in Salisbury will hold its semi-annual Book & Tag Sale, Fri, May 17 and Sat, May 18 in the Community Room at Noble Horizons from 9am-2pm. Admission is free on both days; on Friday only, EARLY BIRDS pay $10 from 8-9am.

Cornwall, CT

Tag Sale Sat. May 11: 10:00 a.m. to 2 p.m. Furniture, household items, sports equipment, pictures, clothes, books, and more. 27 Cemetery Hill Road, West Cornwall CT.

Ancram, NY

Vintage Garden Furniture and Decorations Sale: Contents of a vintage estate greenhouse, stone, teak, wrought iron, rattan, wicker, and terracotta pots of all sizes. Classic to funky. Benches, urns, statues, harvest tables, wire Bertoia chairs, pots, garden books, vintage linens, misc. antiques. No plants. RAIN OR SHINE Saturday, May 11, 9 am to 4, Sunday May 12, 9 am to 2. No early birds please. 177 Doodletown Road, Ancram, NY.

Latest News

Afghan artists find new homes in Connecticut

Afghan artists find new homes in Connecticut
Alibaba Awrang, left, with family and friends at the opening of his show at The Good Gallery in Kent on Saturday, May 4.
Alexander Wilburn

The Good Gallery, located next to The Kent Art Association on South Main Street, is known for its custom framing, thanks to proprietor Tim Good. As of May, the gallery section has greatly expanded beyond the framing shop, adding more space and easier navigation for viewing larger exhibitions of work. On Saturday, May 4, Good premiered the opening of “Through the Ashes and Smoke,” featuring the work of two Afghan artists and masters of their crafts, calligrapher Alibaba Awrang and ceramicist Matin Malikzada.

This is a particularly prestigious pairing considering the international acclaim their work has received, but it also highlights current international affairs — both Awrang and Malikzada are now recently based in Connecticut as refugees from Afghanistan. As Good explained, Matin has been assisted through the New Milford Refugee Resettlement (NMRR), and Alibaba through the Washington Refugee Resettlement Project. NMRR started in 2016 as a community-led non-profit supported by private donations from area residents that assist refugees and asylum-seeking families with aid with rent and household needs.

Keep ReadingShow less
exhibit

Students share work at Troutbeck Symposium

Students share work at Troutbeck Symposium

Students presented to packed crowds at Troutbeck.

Natalia Zukerman

The third annual Troutbeck Symposium began this year on Wednesday, May 1 with a historical marker dedication ceremony to commemorate the Amenia Conferences of 1916 and 1933, two pivotal gatherings leading up to the Civil Rights movement.

Those early meetings were hosted by the NAACP under W.E.B. Du Bois’s leadership and with the support of hosts Joel and Amy Spingarn, who bought the Troutbeck estate in the early 1900s.

Keep ReadingShow less
history

The Creators: Gabe McMackin's ingredients for success

The Creators: Gabe McMackin's ingredients for success

The team at the restaurant at the Pink House in West Cornwall, Connecticut. Manager Michael Regan, left, Chef Gabe McMackin, center, and Chef Cedric Durand, right.

Jennifer Almquist

The Creators series is about people with vision who have done the hard work to bring their dreams to life.

Michelin-award winning chef Gabe McMackin grew up in Woodbury, Connecticut next to a nature preserve and a sheep farm. Educated at the Washington Montessori School, Taft ‘94, and Skidmore College, McMackin notes that it was washing dishes as a teenager at local Hopkins Inn that galvanized his passion for food and hospitality into a career.

Keep ReadingShow less
restaurants