Classifieds - 6-20-24

Help Wanted

Falls Village Landscaping Company Hiring: Looking for an experienced gardener for ongoing garden maintenance and new landscape installations. Those interested must have plant knowledge, 3+ years experience, a valid driver’s license, and a clean driving record. Competitive pay and sign-on bonus. Gardener Assistant Looking for a gardener assistant to help with garden maintenance and new landscape installations. No experience required, but must be motivated and eager to learn.Contact garret@bluespadelandscaping.com or 860-402-7307 to apply.

Relief Driver: For the Lakeville Journal Company for newspaper routes, part time Wednesdays, Thursdays and some Fridays. Call James Clark. 860-435-9873, x 401 or email publisher@lakevillejournal.com.

Interested in Native Plants?: Pollinator Gardens? Land Stewardship? Come join our Professional Land Care Team. Learn about Ecosystems and further your Green Knowledge. Full or Part Time. Full Season or Summer. Living Wage, Paid Holidays, Vacation, Sick Time, Continuing Education. wintergreengardening@gmail.com.

Now Hiring: Full time Seasonal (thru October) Associate Property Manager in Sharon. Support Property Manager with care of property, nut trees and fruit orchards. Responsibilities include mowing, weeding, mulching, pruning and harvesting nuts and fruit and general clean-up, including removal of fallen tree limbs and brush. 40 hours per week. $17-$20 per hour. Email interest to lindaquella@gmail.com.

Small bespoke Residential Interior Design Firm: in Salisbury Connecticut, seeking part time administrative assistant to Principal Designer. Must be: highly courteous and professional, have strong attention to detail, solid Mac proficiency, be extremely organized, responsible and have strong time management skills. Please send resumes directly to: erin@robinbelldesign.com.

Gardening Help: needed part time at a lovely property in Millerton NY. Some experience appreciated. 212-203-7518 or rularu@yahoo.com.

Services Offered

Carpenter and tile setter: now offering handyman services. Over 35 years experience. 413-229-0260 or email at tylerhomeprop@yahoo.com.

Lamp repair and rewiring: Serving the Northwest Corner. 413-717-2494.

David Valyou Carpenter / Builder / Handy-man services: homes and barns my specialty. complete renovations and repairs. 20+ years serving CT MA NY. + insured. Based in Canaan CT. 917-538-1617 text or call. email-davidvalyou@yahoo.com.

Hector Pacay Service: House Remodeling, Landscaping, Lawn mowing, Garden mulch, Painting, Gutters, Pruning, Stump Grinding, Chipping, Tree work, Brush removal, Fence, Patio, Carpenter/decks, Masonry. Spring and Fall Cleanup. Commercial & Residential. Fully insured. 845-636-3212.

I offer house cleaning Commercial & Residential: Office cleaning, weekly, biweekly, monthly, one time. You will love the results. Contact Maria. 845-366-0107.

Real Estate

PUBLISHER’S NOTICE: Equal Housing Opportunity. All real estate advertised in this newspaper is subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act of 1966 revised March 12, 1989 which makes it illegal to advertise any preference, limitation, or discrimination based on race, color religion, sex, handicap or familial status or national origin or intention to make any such preference, limitation or discrimination. All residential property advertised in the State of Connecticut General Statutes 46a-64c which prohibit the making, printing or publishing or causing to be made, printed or published any notice, statement or advertisement with respect to the sale or rental of a dwelling that indicates any preference, limitation or discrimination based on race, creed, color, national origin, ancestry, sex, marital status, age, lawful source of income, familial status, physical or mental disability or an intention to make any such preference, limitation or discrimination.

Tag Sales

Cornwall Bridge, CT

Moving tag sale: Saturday June 22 and Sunday June 23. 10am to 3 pm. 45 Popple Swamp Road, Cornwall Bridge, CT.

Millerton, NY

Garage Sale: Saturday and Sunday, June 22 and 23. Tools and more. One dollar, five dollar, and 10 dollar sale. 10 to 4. No Early Birds. 184 Sawchuck Road, Millerton, NY.


Latest News

All kinds of minds at Autism Nature Trail

Natalia Zukerman playing for a group of school children at the Autism Nature Trail.

Loren Penmann

At Letchworth State Park in Castile, N.Y. the trees have a secret: they whisper to those who listen closely, especially to those who might hear the world differently. This is where you can find the Autism Nature Trail, or ANT, the first of its kind in this country, perhaps in the world. Designed for visitors on the autism spectrum, the ANT is a one-mile looped trail with eight stations at various intervals, little moments strung together, allowing visitors to experience everything from stillness to wild adventure.

The idea for the ANT was born from a conversation in 2014 between Loren Penman, a retired teacher and administrator, and her neighbor. The two women were discussing the new nature center at the park and Penman’s neighbor said that her grandson, who loved the park, probably wouldn’t be able to enjoy a nature center. He had autism and at age seven was still without language and in a state of almost constant agitation. Her neighbor went on to say, however, that she had observed her grandson finding great calm at Letchworth, a state of being he couldn’t achieve almost anywhere else. Speaking to another friend with an autistic grandchild, Penman heard the same sentiment about Letchworth; it completely calmed her grandchild. What was it about this special place that soothed the spirit?

nature

Snakes in the Catskills: A primer

The Cary Institute of Ecosystem Studies in collaboration with the Catskill Science Collaborative, presented “Snakes in the Catskills: A Primer,” the latest in its lecture series, on June 5. Presenter John Vanek, is a zoologist at the New York Natural Heritage Program in Syracuse, NY. The snake above is a harmless Northern Brown Snake. They are known as a “gardener’s friend” because they eat snails, slugs, and worms.

John Vanek

The Cary Institute of Ecosystem Studies in collaboration with the Catskill Science Collaborative, presented “Snakes in the Catskills: A Primer,” the latest in its lecture series, on June 5. Presenter John Vanek, is a zoologist at the New York Natural Heritage Program in Syracuse.

There are thirteen kinds of snakes in the Catskills. Only two are venomous. Vanek defined the Catskills area as including the counties of Greene, Delaware, Ulster, Sullivan, and Dutchess.

nature

Brunch at Troutbeck: Black Emmer Pancakes

Black Emmer Pancakes by Chef Vincent Gilberti at Troutbeck.

Jim Henkens

At Troutbeck, every meal is an experience, but Sundays have taken on a special charm with the highly anticipated return of brunch. Impeccably sourced, plentiful, elegant yet approachable, and immensely satisfying, the brunch menu reflects the essence of Troutbeck’s culinary philosophy. Available every Sunday, brunch complements the existing offerings of three meals a day, seven days a week, all open to the public.

The culinary program at Troutbeck is led by Executive Chef Vincent Gilberti, who honors the natural landscape through thoughtful and seasonal cuisine. “We launched brunch in February,” said Chef Vinny, as he’s affectionately known. “It’s been a goal of mine to add brunch since returning to Troutbeck as executive chef last year. Before my time here and before the pandemic, we had a bustling and fun brunch program, and while we’ve all returned to ‘normalcy,’ brunch was something we wanted to get back in the mix.” Chef Vinny hails from the Hudson Valley and brings with him a wealth of experience from some of New York City’s most celebrated restaurants, including Pulino’s, Battersby, and Dover. After a stint in San Francisco’s SPQR, where he honed his pasta-making skills, Chef Vinny has returned to Troutbeck with a renewed passion for the farm-to-table philosophy.

