Classifieds - 6-27-24

Police Blotter: Troop B
The following information was provided by the Connecticut State Police at Troop B. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Litchfield warrant served
On Monday, June 17, Troop L was requested to assist Troop B in a warrant service at a residence on Cathole Road in Litchfield. Nathanial Dileo, 22, of Litchfield, was placed under arrest and transported to Troop B for processing on charges of risk of injury to a child and sexual assault in the second degree. Dileo posted bond and was scheduled to appear in Superior Court.
Picked up on warrant
On Monday, June 17, at approximately 1 p.m., Troop B received a call from an unknown party stating that Kayla Mathers, 41, of
Salisbury, was at an address in Salisbury. Troopers arrived on the scene and made contact with Mathers, who was processed on an active warrant for failure to appear in the second degree. Mathers was released on bond and scheduled to appear in Superior Court.
Traffic stop charges
On Friday, June 21, at approximately 9:45 a.m., a traffic stop was made by State Police on Town Street in Cornwall, and the owner of the vehicle, Nicholas Winsser, 28, of West Cornwall, was arrested and transported to Troop B on charges of operating an unregistered vehicle, operating a commercial vehicle without minimum insurance, operating a motor vehicle under suspension and reckless driving. Winsser was released on $1,500 cash surety bond and scheduled to appear in Superior Court.
Lost control on curve
On Saturday, June 22, at approximately 8 p.m., Wesley Lucas, 18, of Sherman, was westbound on Clayton Road in North Canaan in a 2004 Ford Explorer when he lost control in a curve in the roadway and struck an embankment. Lucas was transported to Charlotte Hungerford Hospital in Torrington. The Ford was towed from the scene. Lucas received a verbal warning for failure to maintain lane.
Financially troubled Athena Health Care Systems has sold five of its Connecticut nursing homes to a former competitor that has agreed to pay back taxes and debts owed to vendors and add $2.6 million to cover unpaid employee health insurance costs.
The purchase price was not disclosed.
The state Department of Public Health recently approved the deal, transferring the five facilities to National Health Care Associates, a long-time nursing home provider based in New York.
The five homes that are now owned by National are the Newtown Rehabilitation & Health Care Center, Beacon Brook Health Center in Naugatuck, Montowese Health & Rehabilitation Center in North Haven, Sharon Health Center and Evergreen Health Care Center in Stafford Springs.
The five nursing homes have about 500 residents combined as of the end of May, according to state Department of Social Services data. The homes are at about 67% occupancy, lower than the statewide percentage of 86% occupancy.
The terms of the DPH licensure agreement highlight some of the financial difficulties that have befallen Athena — which, with this sale, is no longer the largest nursing home provider in the state. Athena still owns 14 nursing homes, down from 22 a year ago.
As part of the licensure transfer, DPH is requiring National to pay all vendors that Athena owed money to within 120 days, pay any back taxes owed to the towns where the facilities are located and contribute $2.6 million to its employees’ health care insurance fund to cover all medical bills.
Athena owed nearly $47,000 in back taxes to four of the communities where the nursing homes are located, records show.
Kevin Battistelli, National’s chief development officer, said the company has delivered quality post-acute care to residents throughout the northeast for more than 30 years. National already owns 14 nursing home in Connecticut, according to its website.
“We look forward to providing the same quality and compassionate care to these centers,” he said.
Full story at ctmirror.org
Chore Service in bloom
Chore Service, Inc. held its annual fundraising garden party at the home of Ann Goodbody in the Sharon hills on Saturday, June 22. The nonprofit shines as a lifeline for Litchfield County’s aging community, powered by dedicated volunteers who bring relief to elderly, disabled, or immobile residents. Whether it’s grocery shopping, household cleaning, snow plowing, or lawn care, these volunteers ensure that those they assist can live safely and independently in the comfort of their own homes. Left to right, Chet Krayewski, Peter Pileski, Chore Service Board Member Priscilla McCord and Marina Kotchoubey.
Falls Village celebrates 100 years of volunteer emergency responders
FALLS VILLAGE — The Falls Village Volunteer Fire Department held a gala Saturday evening, June 22, at Housatonic Valley Regional High School. It was part of the ongoing celebration of the department’s 100th anniversary.
The fire department used the same tent that didn’t get used on Friday, June 14 for the HVRHS graduation because of the threat of thunderstorms.
Just before the event began, a sudden blast of wind blew all the table decorations everywhere and the whole thing had to be set up again.
A bit after the scheduled starting time of 6 p.m. the weather had returned to a sullen, still heat.
This didn’t seem to bother anybody, as the attendees got at the drinks and hors d’oeuvres, kidded each other about their neckties, and told stories.
Falls Village First Selectman Dave Barger and Kent Allyn at the FVVFD 100th birthday celebration.Patrick L. Sullivan
State Representative Maria Horn (D-64) and State Senator Stephen Harding (R-30) were both on hand, greeting each other amiably and talking with their constituents.
Les Fleming took the word “gala” seriously. He was wearing proper evening dress. Corinne Fleming said the couple have a wedding to attend later this summer, so they thought they’d give the tuxedo a test run.
The fire department members were herded out of the tent and to the steps in front of the school for a group photo.
Then Andrea Downs and Thom WIlson called them into the tent, one by one, starting with Fire Chief Matt Hansen, and they all lined up on the dance floor, pretty much filling it.
To honor the century celebration, there are some items of interest regarding the fire department on display at the Falls Village-Canaan Historical Society.
Put together by Bill Beebe and Tracey Wilson, they include a jacket and helmet from the 1970s, and a bass drum and photograph of the department’s marching band in 1956, with 31 people in the image.