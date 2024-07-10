Classifieds - 7-11-24

THE TOWN OF SALISBURY Seeking a full-time Assistant Town Clerk: For more information or to send a cover letter and resume, please email: townclerk@salisburyct.us. You may also view a full job description on the Town website: www.salisburyct.us and click on Employment Opportunities. Applications must be received by July 26, 2024. The Town of Salisbury is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

Isabella Freedman Jewish Retreat Center: is a year-round 120-person retreat facility that is located in Falls Village, CT. Want to work at a beautiful, peaceful location, with great people? This is the place to be! We are currently seeking positions for Lifeguards, a Sous Chef, Retreat Services Associate (front of house), Hospitality Specialist to work in housekeeping, Manager on Duty (MOD), dishwashers, and Mashgichim (F/T and P/T) for our summer season. For more details please visit our website at adamah.org/about-adamah/careers/ or email a copy of your resume to rebecca.eisen@adamah.org

Carpenter and tile setter: now offering handyman services. Over 35 years experience. 413-229-0260 or email at tylerhomeprop@yahoo.com.

David Valyou Carpenter / Builder / Handy-man services: homes and barns my specialty. complete renovations and repairs. 20+ years serving CT MA NY. + insured. Based in Canaan CT. 917-538-1617 text or call. email-davidvalyou@yahoo.com.

Expert Tree Removal: Brush Hogging, Competitive Rates, Crane Service Avail., Ins., Free Est. Donahue and Son, LLC 203-704-7199.

Hector Pacay Service: House Remodeling, Landscaping, Lawn mowing, Garden mulch, Painting, Gutters, Pruning, Stump Grinding, Chipping, Tree work, Brush removal, Fence, Patio, Carpenter/decks, Masonry. Spring and Fall Cleanup. Commercial & Residential. Fully insured. 845-636-3212.

I offer house cleaning Commercial & Residential: Office cleaning, weekly, biweekly, monthly, one time. You will love the results. Contact Maria. 845-366-0107.

Lamp repair and rewiring: Serving the Northwest Corner. 413-717-2494.

Italian lessons by experienced language teacher: trained at the University of Bologna in Italy. Packages for travelers to Italy. Retired teacher of Italian, French and Spanish at Litchfield High School. 860-672-8970.

2017 StarCraft Mini Comet Camper:17 ft. Has one slide out, queen size bed, heavy duty trailer hitch, roll out awning. Very good condition. Great starter camper. Sleeps 4 people. $9,000. 860-309-2543.

PUBLISHER’S NOTICE: Equal Housing Opportunity. All real estate advertised in this newspaper is subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act of 1966 revised March 12, 1989 which makes it illegal to advertise any preference, limitation, or discrimination based on race, color religion, sex, handicap or familial status or national origin or intention to make any such preference, limitation or discrimination. All residential property advertised in the State of Connecticut General Statutes 46a-64c which prohibit the making, printing or publishing or causing to be made, printed or published any notice, statement or advertisement with respect to the sale or rental of a dwelling that indicates any preference, limitation or discrimination based on race, creed, color, national origin, ancestry, sex, marital status, age, lawful source of income, familial status, physical or mental disability or an intention to make any such preference, limitation or discrimination.

MT RIGA Two Bedroom LAKEFRONT: log cabin. Private beach, canoes and kayaks. $1350/Week. 585-355-5245.

ANTIQUE SALE: 84 Main St, Salisbury, CT. Saturday and Sunday, July 20-21, 8a-3p. Early American Objects, Folk, Ephemera, Primitive Furniture, and More. No early admittance. Sale will take place in front gravel drive, no house access allowed. Questions call 401-573-3023.

Falls Village Multifamily Tag Sale: 85 Main Street (the old Toymakers Cafe), Sat. 7/13 and Car Show Sun. 7/14, 9 am to 3 pm. Antiques, pottery, housewares, office supplies, motorcycle cards and clothing, vintage Triumph motorcycle parts, collectible salt and pepper shakers, architectural columns, ceramic tile, red oak flooring, lighting fixtures, unique kids furniture, much more.

Summer sizzle puts trout in hot water

This smallmouth bass ignored the tempting green Gurgler and instead took a reverse-hackle wet fly typically used in Tenkara angling. Fish are funny that way.

Patrick L. Sullivan

The dog days have arrived.

This phrase refers to the summer, which brings heat, which makes trout unhappy.

Cool coffee granitas

Second helpings of coffee granitas are usually required.

Eliza Osborne

As I write, it is about a thousand degrees. And said to be staying there as we slog through this existential climate change, which I believe used to be known as summer. I was going to write about new and exciting developments in the pizza world, but probably no one south of the Nordkapp is going to turn on an oven much before October if this keeps up. So pizza will have to wait for who knows when, and, instead, I’ll offer something that’s really cold, really easy, and really good. You’ll love it, I promise.

Hang on a minute, I have to go open the refrigerator door and lie down on the floor in front of it for a while first. Be right back . . .

Norfolk Artists & Friends annual exhibit returns

Norfolk Artists & Friends founder Ruthann Olsson.

Jennifer Almquist

For the past 17 years, a community of artists have shown a visual feast of their paintings, sculpture, jewelry, photography, and decorative arts in an annual exhibition in Norfolk.

Following tradition, more than thirty members of Norfolk Artists & Friends (NAF), a membership organization of professional artists, will be showing their artwork this summer in a group exhibit at the Art Barn Gallery on the Battell Stoeckel Estate in Norfolk from Aug. 1 to 4. The show is sponsored by the Norfolk Chamber Music Festival – Yale School of Music, to which 15% of the sales is donated.

The Litchfield Jazz Festival returns for year 29

Now celebrating its 29th year, The Litchfield Jazz Festival will take place July 26-28 at the Tisch Auditorium and the Bourne Courtyard at the Frederick Gunn School in Washington, Connecticut.

Presented by Litchfield Performing Arts, the festival began as a classical series supplemented with dance and theater and jazz. Executive Director Vita West Muir spent time consulting with jazz gurus like DJ Ken Woods from WPBX Long Island, going to concerts, visiting other festivals in New York and New Orleans, and gathering advice from friends.

