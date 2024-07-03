Classifieds - 7-4-24

Help Wanted

Ecological Land Care Company: based in the Berkshires of Massachusetts specializing in native plants and regenerative practice seeks committed land stewards for long-term working relationship. Ideal candidates will have strong attention to detail and knowledge of indigenous flora. Training possible for select individuals. Competitive wage, paid federal holidays, paid vacation and sick time, flexible time off, paid continuing education, supportive environment, and room for advancement. April-November. M-F. Weekdays only. wintergreengardening@gmail.com or 860-706-4424.

Falls Village Landscaping Company Hiring: Looking for an experienced gardener for ongoing garden maintenance and new landscape installations. Those interested must have plant knowledge, 3+ years experience, a valid driver’s license, and a clean driving record. Competitive pay and sign-on bonus. Gardener Assistant Looking for a gardener assistant to help with garden maintenance and new landscape installations. No experience required, but must be motivated and eager to learn.Contact garret@bluespadelandscaping.com or 860-402-7307 to apply.

Gardening Help: needed part time at a lovely property in Millerton NY. Some experience appreciated. 212-203-7518 or rularu@yahoo.com.

Isabella Freedman Jewish Retreat Center: is a year-round 120-person retreat facility that is located in Falls Village, CT. Want to work at a beautiful, peaceful location, with great people? This is the place to be! We are currently seeking positions for Lifeguards, a Sous Chef, Retreat Services Associate (front of house), Hospitality Specialist to work in housekeeping, Manager on Duty (MOD), dishwashers, and Mashgichim (F/T and P/T) for our summer season. For more details please visit our website at adamah.org/about-adamah/careers/or email a copy of your resume to rebecca.eisen@adamah.org.

Relief Driver: For the Lakeville Journal Company for newspaper routes, part time Wednesdays, Thursdays and some Fridays. Call James Clark. 860-435-9873, x 401 or email publisher@lakevillejournal.com.

Small bespoke Residential Interior Design Firm: in Salisbury Connecticut, seeking part time administrative assistant to Principal Designer. Must be: highly courteous and professional, have strong attention to detail, solid Mac proficiency, be extremely organized, responsible and have strong time management skills. Please send resumes directly to: erin@robinbelldesign.com.

Services Offered

David Valyou Carpenter / Builder / Handy-man services: homes and barns my specialty. complete renovations and repairs. 20+ years serving CT MA NY. + insured. Based in Canaan CT. 917-538-1617 text or call.
email-davidvalyou@yahoo.com.

Carpenter and tile setter: now offering handyman services. Over 35 years experience. 413-229-0260 or email at tylerhomeprop@yahoo.com.

Expert Tree Removal: Brush Hogging, Competitive Rates, Crane Service Avail., Ins., Free Est. Donahue and Son, LLC 203-704-7199.

Hector Pacay Service: House Remodeling, Landscaping, Lawn mowing, Garden mulch, Painting, Gutters, Pruning, Stump Grinding, Chipping, Tree work, Brush removal, Fence, Patio, Carpenter/decks, Masonry. Spring and Fall Cleanup. Commercial & Residential. Fully insured. 845-636-3212.

I can be your girl Friday: balance your checkbook, run errands (grocery shopping, drive you to local Dr. appointments, etc). I am available most Thursdays & Sundays. If interested, please call or text at 845-366-9021.

Lamp repair and rewiring: Serving the Northwest Corner. 413-717-2494.

I offer house cleaning Commercial & Residential: Office cleaning, weekly, biweekly, monthly, one time. You will love the results. Contact Maria. 845-366-0107.

Misc For Sale

2017 StarCraft Mini Comet Camper:17 ft. Has one slide out, queen size bed, heavy duty trailer hitch, roll out awning. Very good condition. Great starter camper. Sleeps 4 people. $9,000. 860-309-2543.

Real Estate

PUBLISHER’S NOTICE: Equal Housing Opportunity. All real estate advertised in this newspaper is subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act of 1966 revised March 12, 1989 which makes it illegal to advertise any preference, limitation, or discrimination based on race, color religion, sex, handicap or familial status or national origin or intention to make any such preference, limitation or discrimination. All residential property advertised in the State of Connecticut General Statutes 46a-64c which prohibit the making, printing or publishing or causing to be made, printed or published any notice, statement or advertisement with respect to the sale or rental of a dwelling that indicates any preference, limitation or discrimination based on race, creed, color, national origin, ancestry, sex, marital status, age, lawful source of income, familial status, physical or mental disability or an intention to make any such preference, limitation or discrimination.

Houses For Rent

MT RIGA Two Bedroom LAKEFRONT: log cabin. Private beach, canoes and kayaks. $1350/Week. 585-355-5245.

Tag Sales

Canaan, CT

Garage Sale: July 6 & 7, 2024. 8 am to 3 pm Just got a new apartment and nothing for the kitchen?? We got it plus more. Come make a pile and make a deal. 8 Mountain View Lane, Canaan. No early birds please and cash only.

Latest News

Housatonic Railroad sprays herbicide days before new regs

Housatonic Railroad sprays herbicide days before new regs

Vegetation between Hatch Pond and the railroad track shows signs of herbicide.

Bruce Bennett

The Housatonic Railroad Co. (HRRC) sprayed herbicide along tracks between New Milford and North Canaan days before new state laws took effect on July 1 requiring notification of spraying times and locations, local officials said Tuesday, July 2.

“They snuck it in just before they had to follow all the regulations that is in bill number 5219,” said Kent Tree Warden Bruce Bennett. “Just showed how really uninvolved they are in the environmental care.”

Keep ReadingShow less
environment

Exactly like you, Bob Parker

Exactly like you, Bob Parker
Jack Branfield
Alexander Wilburn

'Bob never got through a gig without having a good time and having a laugh,” said Wanda Houston at Music Mountain’s Gordon Hall on Saturday, June 29. She was there performing jazz classics in a tribute concert, and the “Bob” in question being honored was the late West Cornwall resident Robert Andrew Parker, who Houston described meeting at The Wake Robin Inn in the mid 1990s as she was still getting used to the music scene of rural Connecticut. Parker was a veteran of just that scene. Outside of his work as a prolific watercolor painter and illustrator whose work was featured in The New Yorker and the collection of The Museum of Modern Art alike, was also a drummer. In his free time, Parker, who died in 2024 at the age of 96, was a member of the jazz band Jive by Five along with members like pianist Scott Heth.

Keep ReadingShow less
concerts

Kent painter creates ‘Best Watercolor of the Year'

Kent painter creates ‘Best Watercolor of the Year'

“Empty Nest” is the painting that won “Best Watercolor of the Year.”

Provided

'This is my time,” said Deborah Chabrian, still basking in the glow of winning “Best Watercolor of the Year” at the PleinAir Convention in Cherokee, S.C.

Her painting “Empty Nest,” depicting an empty birdcage in front of her South Kent studio window, with a view of Schaghticoke Mountain behind it, was chosen as the ultimate winner in the watercolor category after a complex year-long competition.

Keep ReadingShow less
paintings