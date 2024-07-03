Classifieds - 7-4-24

Help Wanted

Ecological Land Care Company: based in the Berkshires of Massachusetts specializing in native plants and regenerative practice seeks committed land stewards for long-term working relationship. Ideal candidates will have strong attention to detail and knowledge of indigenous flora. Training possible for select individuals. Competitive wage, paid federal holidays, paid vacation and sick time, flexible time off, paid continuing education, supportive environment, and room for advancement. April-November. M-F. Weekdays only. wintergreengardening@gmail.com or 860-706-4424.

Falls Village Landscaping Company Hiring: Looking for an experienced gardener for ongoing garden maintenance and new landscape installations. Those interested must have plant knowledge, 3+ years experience, a valid driver’s license, and a clean driving record. Competitive pay and sign-on bonus. Gardener Assistant Looking for a gardener assistant to help with garden maintenance and new landscape installations. No experience required, but must be motivated and eager to learn.Contact garret@bluespadelandscaping.com or 860-402-7307 to apply.

Gardening Help: needed part time at a lovely property in Millerton NY. Some experience appreciated. 212-203-7518 or rularu@yahoo.com.

Isabella Freedman Jewish Retreat Center: is a year-round 120-person retreat facility that is located in Falls Village, CT. Want to work at a beautiful, peaceful location, with great people? This is the place to be! We are currently seeking positions for Lifeguards, a Sous Chef, Retreat Services Associate (front of house), Hospitality Specialist to work in housekeeping, Manager on Duty (MOD), dishwashers, and Mashgichim (F/T and P/T) for our summer season. For more details please visit our website at adamah.org/about-adamah/careers/or email a copy of your resume to rebecca.eisen@adamah.org.

Relief Driver: For the Lakeville Journal Company for newspaper routes, part time Wednesdays, Thursdays and some Fridays. Call James Clark. 860-435-9873, x 401 or email publisher@lakevillejournal.com.

Small bespoke Residential Interior Design Firm: in Salisbury Connecticut, seeking part time administrative assistant to Principal Designer. Must be: highly courteous and professional, have strong attention to detail, solid Mac proficiency, be extremely organized, responsible and have strong time management skills. Please send resumes directly to: erin@robinbelldesign.com.

Services Offered

David Valyou Carpenter / Builder / Handy-man services: homes and barns my specialty. complete renovations and repairs. 20+ years serving CT MA NY. + insured. Based in Canaan CT. 917-538-1617 text or call.

email-davidvalyou@yahoo.com.

Carpenter and tile setter: now offering handyman services. Over 35 years experience. 413-229-0260 or email at tylerhomeprop@yahoo.com.

Expert Tree Removal: Brush Hogging, Competitive Rates, Crane Service Avail., Ins., Free Est. Donahue and Son, LLC 203-704-7199.

Hector Pacay Service: House Remodeling, Landscaping, Lawn mowing, Garden mulch, Painting, Gutters, Pruning, Stump Grinding, Chipping, Tree work, Brush removal, Fence, Patio, Carpenter/decks, Masonry. Spring and Fall Cleanup. Commercial & Residential. Fully insured. 845-636-3212.

I can be your girl Friday: balance your checkbook, run errands (grocery shopping, drive you to local Dr. appointments, etc). I am available most Thursdays & Sundays. If interested, please call or text at 845-366-9021.

Lamp repair and rewiring: Serving the Northwest Corner. 413-717-2494.

I offer house cleaning Commercial & Residential: Office cleaning, weekly, biweekly, monthly, one time. You will love the results. Contact Maria. 845-366-0107.

Misc For Sale

2017 StarCraft Mini Comet Camper:17 ft. Has one slide out, queen size bed, heavy duty trailer hitch, roll out awning. Very good condition. Great starter camper. Sleeps 4 people. $9,000. 860-309-2543.

Real Estate

PUBLISHER’S NOTICE: Equal Housing Opportunity. All real estate advertised in this newspaper is subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act of 1966 revised March 12, 1989 which makes it illegal to advertise any preference, limitation, or discrimination based on race, color religion, sex, handicap or familial status or national origin or intention to make any such preference, limitation or discrimination. All residential property advertised in the State of Connecticut General Statutes 46a-64c which prohibit the making, printing or publishing or causing to be made, printed or published any notice, statement or advertisement with respect to the sale or rental of a dwelling that indicates any preference, limitation or discrimination based on race, creed, color, national origin, ancestry, sex, marital status, age, lawful source of income, familial status, physical or mental disability or an intention to make any such preference, limitation or discrimination.

Houses For Rent

MT RIGA Two Bedroom LAKEFRONT: log cabin. Private beach, canoes and kayaks. $1350/Week. 585-355-5245.

Tag Sales

Canaan, CT

Garage Sale: July 6 & 7, 2024. 8 am to 3 pm Just got a new apartment and nothing for the kitchen?? We got it plus more. Come make a pile and make a deal. 8 Mountain View Lane, Canaan. No early birds please and cash only.