Classifieds - 8-1-24

Antique, Classic Cars

For Sale 1930 Model A Ford: Four Door Sedan, Looks Great, Runs Well, Interesting History. $13,500.00 OBO, Call 413- 229-2510 for Pics. Email tapart70@gmail.com.

Help Wanted

FAMILY RESOURCE ASSISTANT: To support North East Community Center Family Programs. Focus will be on Case Management and Family Support Resources (food, housing, utilities, etc.) for immigrant community. Associate’s or Bachelor’s in social work, human services, or related OR minimum 2 years experience required. Spanish language proficiency required. Please email resume and cover letter to info@neccmillerton.org. For more information, visit neccmillerton.org/

employment.

Grounds/Maintenance Position: Berkshire School has an opening for an individual to perform routine seasonal outside maintenance and grounds work, and event set-ups and breakdowns. This position requires heavy lifting and the ability to work as an effective member of a team. Some weekend and holiday hours are mandatory. This is a full-time, year round position with excellent benefits. Interested parties should contact Gabe Starczewski, gstarczewski@berkshireschool.org, 413-229-1211.

Town of Salisbury Highway Department: The Town of Salisbury is seeking a full-time crew member for the Highway Department. Must have and maintain a valid Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) Class B (Class A desirable) and a good driving record; Ability to learn and carry out assigned tasks requiring physical labor; Available to work in all weather conditions; Responsible operation of equipment and vehicles on town roads and grounds. Additional mechanical skills preferred. Please send cover letter and resume by August 9th, 2024 to townhall@salisburyct.us. For more information, please call 860-435-5170. The Town of Salisbury is an equal opportunity employer.

Weatogue Stables: Looking for weekend and afternoon stable help. (More hours possible) Feeding, turnout, barn cleaning, etc. Experience preferred. Come join our great team! Contact Bobbi at 860-307-8531.

Services Offered

Carpenter and tile setter: now offering handyman services. Over 35 years experience. 413-229-0260 or email at tylerhomeprop@yahoo.com.

Hector Pacay Service: House Remodeling, Landscaping, Lawn mowing, Garden mulch, Painting, Gutters, Pruning, Stump Grinding, Chipping, Tree work, Brush removal, Fence, Patio, Carpenter/decks, Masonry. Spring and Fall Cleanup. Commercial & Residential. Fully insured. 845-636-3212.

I offer house cleaning Commercial & Residential: Office cleaning, weekly, biweekly, monthly, one time. You will love the results. Contact Maria. 845-366-0107.

Lamp repair and rewiring: Serving the Northwest Corner. 413-717-2494.

Need your house cleaned?: Gardens beautified? Our multi-talented team is ready to help. Over 25 years of experience with home cleaning, organizing, de-cluttering, and air bnb rentals. All phases of garden care, from clean up to maintenance, pruning and small scale installation. Call Emily to set up a consultation. 413-854-8626.

Antiques, Collectibles

MID CENTURY FURNITURE WANTED. BUYING: 1950’s-1970’s designer modern furniture and lighting. Danish, French, Italian and American design. Eames, Knoll, Herman Miller, Nakashima, Wegner, Noguchi Etc. Open Air Modern 718.383.6465 info@openairmodern.com.

Pets

RESCUE DOG?: We recently lost Rosie our family member of 10 years. Looking for another “middle-aged” family member to rescue. 407-620-7777.

Building Materials

Local electrical contractor: David Seitz, who is retiring, has equipment and material for sale. If you are just starting out, this could be a boost to your business. Contact David through Janet Manko at 860-671-0254. Serious inquiries only, please.

Real Estate

PUBLISHER’S NOTICE: Equal Housing Opportunity. All real estate advertised in this newspaper is subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act of 1966 revised March 12, 1989 which makes it illegal to advertise any preference, limitation, or discrimination based on race, color religion, sex, handicap or familial status or national origin or intention to make any such preference, limitation or discrimination. All residential property advertised in the State of Connecticut General Statutes 46a-64c which prohibit the making, printing or publishing or causing to be made, printed or published any notice, statement or advertisement with respect to the sale or rental of a dwelling that indicates any preference, limitation or discrimination based on race, creed, color, national origin, ancestry, sex, marital status, age, lawful source of income, familial status, physical or mental disability or an intention to make any such preference, limitation or discrimination.

Apartments For Rent

SALISBURY SARUM VILLAGE III: Now accepting applications for newly constructed 1-, 2-, and 3-bedroom apartments. Income-based housing. Must be income qualified. NO PETS / NO SMOKING. For information, and to obtain application, contact: 203-699-9335 ext. 310. Leave message. tbroderick@cremllc.com. ****Equal Housing Opportunity****

Tag Sales

Sharon, CT

Tag Sale: Sharon Methodist Church, Sat. Aug. 3, 9 to 4 pm, 1/2 price sale, everything must go. Books, puzzles, jewelry, vintage doll collection & clothing, housewares, XXL men’s clothing, and much more. Don’t miss the deals.