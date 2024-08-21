Classifieds - 8-22-24

Help Wanted

Equipment Room Manager: Berkshire School: has a full-time opening for an Equipment Room Manager in our athletic facility. This position requires some heavy lifting, initiative, organization, and the ability to work in a high school setting. Saturday hours are required, and holiday hours are mandatory. This year-round position has excellent benefits. Interested parties should contact Cheryl Geerhold at cgeerhold@berkshireschool.org; 413-229-1201.

Highway Department Maintainer:The Town of Cornwall has a full-time job opening for Highway Department Maintainer. CLD required. For more details and to apply, contact Jane Hall in the First Selectmen’ ‘s office: 860-672-4959.

Salisbury/Lakeville Interior and Architecture firm: seeking junior level designers. Must be proficient in autocad, creating specifications, and 3-d rendering. If interested please submit application to: info@bristowproffitt.com.

Pet sitter wanted: for sweet, senior mini-dach. No administration of medicine required: just love, and a warm lap. Text or call 914-482-2964.

The North East Community Center: is hiring Part Time as well as Per Diem Assistants for our Early Learning Program. Up to 30 hours per week. Delivers programming to children ages 12-48 months in support of the daily planning of the Youth Program Management staff and ELP Lead Teacher. Email resume and/or questions to info@neccmillerton.org. Full position descriptions available at www.neccmillerton.org.

Town of Salisbury Assistant to the WPCA Superintendent:The Town of Salisbury is seeking applicants for an Assistant to the WPCA Superintendent. This is a full-time (40-hrs) position. A CT Class I Wastewater treatment license is preferred, but will consider training the right candidate. Duties include day-to-day monitoring and operation of our wastewater treatment plant, pump stations and collection network. Please email cover letter and resume to townhall@salisburyct.us or by mail to: Town of Salisbury WPCA, Attn: Hiring Committee, PO Box 548, Salisbury, CT 06068 by August 30th, 2024. For more information, please call 860-435-5170. The Town of Salisbury is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

Business Opportunities

Local electrical contractor: David Seitz, who is retiring, has equipment and material for sale. If you are just starting out, this could be a boost to your business. Contact David through Janet Manko at 860-671-0254. Serious inquiries only, please.

Services Offered

Carpenter and tile setter: now offering handyman services. Over 35 years experience. 413-229-0260 or email at tylerhomeprop@yahoo.com.

Hector Pacay Service: House Remodeling, Landscaping, Lawn mowing, Garden mulch, Painting, Gutters, Pruning, Stump Grinding, Chipping, Tree work, Brush removal, Fence, Patio, Carpenter/decks, Masonry. Spring and Fall Cleanup. Commercial & Residential. Fully insured. 845-636-3212.

I offer house cleaning Commercial & Residential: Office cleaning, weekly, biweekly, monthly, one time. You will love the results. Contact Maria. 845-366-0107.

Lamp repair and rewiring: Serving the Northwest Corner. 413-717-2494.

LeBeau Appraisal Service: has provided appraisals since 1973 for; Furniture, Ceramics, Silver, Weapons. Contact 413-229- 3445 voice & text.

Private Bookkeeper: Accounts Payable/Receivable, Bank Reconciliation, Credit Card Reconciliation, Organizational Skills, Insurance Claims and more. Hourly Rate $45/hr. Contact LLorraine77@gmail.com for more information.

Tired of Looking at Dirty Windows??: Call Cristian’s Window Cleaning Services! No job to small! Commercial and Residential, insured and licensed. Call or Text: 860-709-8739 or Email bonettc07@live.com.

Antiques, Collectibles

MID CENTURY FURNITURE WANTED. BUYING: 1950’s-1970’s designer modern furniture and lighting. Danish, French, Italian and American design. Eames, Knoll, Herman Miller, Nakashima, Wegner, Noguchi Etc. Open Air Modern 718.383.6465 info@

openairmodern.com.

Building Materials

ATTENTION CONTRACTORS / HOMEOWNERS: 1300 BF of prime cherry, rough sawn 5/4” thickness, (some 1/4 sawn) Random widths 6” to 15”, 10’ lengths +/- Air dried 4.5 yrs. $4.50/BF. Call Tom @ 860-307-8142.

Real Estate

PUBLISHER’S NOTICE: Equal Housing Opportunity. All real estate advertised in this newspaper is subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act of 1966 revised March 12, 1989 which makes it illegal to advertise any preference, limitation, or discrimination based on race, color religion, sex, handicap or familial status or national origin or intention to make any such preference, limitation or discrimination. All residential property advertised in the State of Connecticut General Statutes 46a-64c which prohibit the making, printing or publishing or causing to be made, printed or published any notice, statement or advertisement with respect to the sale or rental of a dwelling that indicates any preference, limitation or discrimination based on race, creed, color, national origin, ancestry, sex, marital status, age, lawful source of income, familial status, physical or mental disability or an intention to make any such preference, limitation or discrimination.

Apartments For Rent

Short term furnished apartment: for rent in Amenia, NY $2,000/month. Call 917-929-1617.

Tag Sales

Falls Village, CT

PEDDLERS FLEA MARKET: Aug. 24, 8-2, Raindate Aug. 25. The South Canaan Meetinghouse, 12 Rte. 63, Falls Village, CT. Antiques, books, tag sale, something for everyone. Bake sale, light refreshments. Vendor space available. Call 860-824-5607 for info.

Litchfield, CT

HUGE ESTATE TAG SALE: 8/23 10-5 + 8/24 10-3. Antiques, Art +More. 425 Bantam Rd., Litchfield.