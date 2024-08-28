Classifieds - 8-29-24

Automobiles For Sale

2017 Audi Q3: Clean. Asking $6500. 860-307-8142.

Help Wanted

Full-Time DPW Crew Member: The Village of Millerton is seeking a full-time motivated Department of Public Works crew member. Must have a valid CDL license and a safe driving record. Ability to learn and carry out assigned tasks requiring physical labor. Available to work in all weather conditions. Additional mechanical skills preferred. Experience with heavy equipment operations a plus. The position includes NYS Retirement Benefits, Health Insurance, Paid Time off. Starting pay between $21.00-$23.00 per hour based on experience. Please send cover letter and resume to clerk@villageofmillerton-ny.gov or drop off at 5933 N. Elm Ave, Millerton, NY 12546 for more information, please call 845-705-5732. The Village of Millerton is an equal opportunity employer.

Highway Department Maintainer: The Town of Cornwall has a full-time job opening for Highway Department Maintainer. CLD required. For more details and to apply, contact Jane Hall in the First Selectmen’s office:860-672-4959.

Part Time Building, Planning and Zoning Board of Appeal Secretary Position:The Village of Millerton is currently seeking a professional and dedicated Part-Time Secretary to the Building, Planning and Zoning Board of Appeals to join our team. This position entails working 10 hours per week, Tuesday and Thursday from 9am-2pm and attending monthly meetings in the evening. Potential for more hours in the future. The ideal candidate will be responsible for various administrative tasks within a fast-paced office environment. We are looking for individuals who are highly motivated, organized, possess excellent customer service skills, and excel in time management. Applications, resume, and a letter of interest can be emailed to Lisa Cope, Village Clerk/Treasurer at clerk@villageofmillerton-ny.gov or dropped off at 5933 N. Elm Ave, Millerton NY 12546 or call 518-789-4489 for more information. The Village of Millerton is an equal opportunity employer.

Pet sitter wanted: for sweet, senior mini-dach. No administration of medicine required: just love, and a warm lap. Text or call 914-482-2964.

The North East Community Center: is hiring Part Time as well as Per Diem Assistants for our Early Learning Program. Up to 30 hours per week. Delivers programming to children ages 12-48 months in support of the daily planning of the Youth Program Management staff and ELP Lead Teacher. Email resume and/or questions to info@neccmillerton.org. Full position descriptions available at www.neccmillerton.org.

Salisbury/Lakeville Interior and Architecture firm: seeking junior level designers. Must be proficient in autocad, creating specifications, and 3-d rendering. If interested please submit application to: info@bristowproffitt.com.

Business Opportunities

Local electrical contractor: David Seitz, who is retiring, has equipment and material for sale. If you are just starting out, this could be a boost to your business. Contact David through Janet Manko at 860-671-0254. Serious inquiries only, please.

Services Offered

Carpenter and tile setter: now offering handyman services. Over 35 years experience. 413-229-0260 or email at tylerhomeprop@yahoo.com.

Lamp repair and rewiring: Serving the Northwest Corner. 413-717-2494.

Hector Pacay Service: House Remodeling, Landscaping, Lawn mowing, Garden mulch, Painting, Gutters, Pruning, Stump Grinding, Chipping, Tree work, Brush removal, Fence, Patio, Carpenter/decks, Masonry. Spring and Fall Cleanup. Commercial & Residential. Fully insured. 845-636-3212.

I offer house cleaning Commercial & Residential: Office cleaning, weekly, biweekly, monthly, one time. You will love the results. Contact Maria. 845-366-0107.

LeBeau Appraisal Service: has provided appraisals since 1973 for; Furniture, Ceramics, Silver, Weapons. Contact 413-229- 3445 voice & text.

Tired of Looking at Dirty Windows??: Call Cristian’s Window Cleaning Services! No job to small! Commercial and Residential, insured and licensed. Call or Text: 860-709-8739 or Email bonettc07@live.com

Psychological Services are being offered to Connecticut residents: Dr. Paul Gunser holds a license in this state in addition to New York and registration in Florida. Testing for Attention Deficit Disorder, Memory Problems, Depression, and Anxiety is available in our Millerton, NY office or in Connecticut via telehealth. Please check our website for additional information. Call us for information: 518-592-1023 or 914-263-9023. www.psychologicalconsulting.net.

Antiques, Collectibles

MID CENTURY FURNITURE WANTED. BUYING: 1950’s-1970’s designer modern furniture and lighting. Danish, French, Italian and American design. Eames, Knoll, Herman Miller, Nakashima, Wegner, Noguchi Etc. Open Air Modern 718.383.6465 info@

openairmodern.com.

Building Materials

ATTENTION CONTRACTORS / HOMEOWNERS: 1300 BF of prime cherry, rough sawn 5/4” thickness, (some 1/4 sawn) Random widths 6” to 15”, 10’ lengths +/- Air dried 4.5 yrs. $4.50/BF. Call Tom @ 860-307-8142.

Real Estate

PUBLISHER’S NOTICE: Equal Housing Opportunity. All real estate advertised in this newspaper is subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act of 1966 revised March 12, 1989 which makes it illegal to advertise any preference, limitation, or discrimination based on race, color religion, sex, handicap or familial status or national origin or intention to make any such preference, limitation or discrimination. All residential property advertised in the State of Connecticut General Statutes 46a-64c which prohibit the making, printing or publishing or causing to be made, printed or published any notice, statement or advertisement with respect to the sale or rental of a dwelling that indicates any preference, limitation or discrimination based on race, creed, color, national origin, ancestry, sex, marital status, age, lawful source of income, familial status, physical or mental disability or an intention to make any such preference, limitation or discrimination.

Tag Sales

Salisbury, CT

NOBLE BOOK & TAG SALE. SAVE THE DATE:The Noble Horizons Auxiliary in Salisbury, CT (17 Cobble Rd.) will hold its semi-annual Book & Tag Sale, Fri, Sept. 6 and Sat, Sept. 7 in the Community Room at Noble Horizons from 9am - 2pm. DONATIONS NEEDED! Bring items (no clothing or electronics) to Noble’s Comm. Rm. 9am-4pm Sun. 9/1 - Thurs. 9/5.