Classifieds - 8-8-24

Help Wanted

Salisbury/Lakeville Interior and Architecture firm: seeking junior level designers. Must be proficient in autocad, creating specifications, and 3-d rendering. If interested please submit application to:info@bristowproffitt.com.

Weatogue Stables: Looking for weekend and afternoon stable help. (More hours possible) Feeding, turnout, barn cleaning, etc. Experience preferred. Come join our great team! Contact Bobbi at 860-307-8531.

Services Offered

Carpenter and tile setter: now offering handyman services. Over 35 years experience. 413-229-0260 or email at tylerhomeprop@yahoo.com.

Hector Pacay Service: House Remodeling, Landscaping, Lawn mowing, Garden mulch, Painting, Gutters, Pruning, Stump Grinding, Chipping, Tree work, Brush removal, Fence, Patio, Carpenter/decks, Masonry. Spring and Fall Cleanup. Commercial & Residential. Fully insured. 845-636-3212.

I offer house cleaning Commercial & Residential: Office cleaning, weekly, biweekly, monthly, one time. You will love the results. Contact Maria. 845-366-0107.

Lamp repair and rewiring: Serving the Northwest Corner. 413-717-2494.

Antiques, Collectibles

MID CENTURY FURNITURE WANTED. BUYING: 1950’s-1970’s designer modern furniture and lighting. Danish, French, Italian and American design. Eames, Knoll, Herman Miller, Nakashima, Wegner, Noguchi Etc. Open Air Modern 718.383.6465 info@openairmodern.com.

Building Materials

ATTENTION CONTRACTORS / HOMEOWNERS: 1300 BF of prime cherry, rough sawn 5/4” thickness, (some 1/4 sawn) Random widths 6” to 15”, 10’ lengths +/- Air dried 4.5 yrs. $4.50/BF. Call Tom @ 860-307-8142.

Real Estate

Apartments For Rent

SALISBURY SARUM VILLAGE III: Now accepting applications for newly constructed 1-, 2-, and 3-bedroom apartments. Income-based housing. Must be income qualified. NO PETS / NO SMOKING. For information, and to obtain application, contact: 203-699-9335 ext. 310. Leave message. tbroderick@cremllc.com ****Equal Housing Opportunity****

Latest News

Fundraising efforts ramp up after Kemmerer Farm fire

Fire on July 18 claimed crops, barns and all equipment at the Kemmerer Farm in Stanfordville.

Emily Hay Kemmerer

STANFORD — Following the fire that devastated the Kemmerer Farm on July 18, the Kemmerers are attempting to rebuild their livelihood with support from the local community.

The family lost all of their crops and hay, three barns and their farming equipment.

Making marbled paper at Scoville

Chistina DiMarco prepares the paint for marbling at Scoville Memorial Library, July 28.

Patrick L. Sullivan

Open an old book and chances are the endpapers will consist of a colorful, swirling design.

Artist Christina Di Marco came to the Scoville Memorial Library Sunday morning, July 28, to lead a class in the basics of paper marbling.

Tilling time: a year on the farm

Kneeland Munson owner of KM Cattle (Falls Village) in the John Deere tractor with round baler attachment wrapped the rows of hay which turns into the round bale as pictured.

Kayla Jacquier

In Connecticut, we get a full four seasons. Bitter cold and snowy winters give way to lush springs, hot summers, and scenic falls.

To many, this is a predictable and reliable cycle. But farmers see the seasons differently.

