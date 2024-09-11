Classifieds - 9/12/24

Help Wanted

Weatogue Stables: Looking for weekend and afternoon stable help. (More hours possible) Feeding, turnout, barn cleaning, etc. Experience preferred. Come join our great team! Contact Bobbi at 860-307-8531.

Are you a creative and enthusiastic individual: who enjoys working with children and making a positive impact on the community? The Scoville Memorial Library in Salisbury, CT, is seeking a Children’s Services Coordinator to join our dynamic team. This position offers an exciting opportunity to develop and implement innovative programs and services that inspire children to explore the world through books and imagination. For a full description of the position, email Library Director, Karin Goodell at kgoodell@bibilio.org. Applications will be accepted until Friday, September 27.

Part-time Visitor Center Staff: The Sharon Audubon Center is looking for a friendly and responsible individual to work weekend afternoons, welcoming people to the Visitor Center and Nature Store. The work entails opening and closing the building, answering visitor questions, ringing up sales, checking live exhibits, guiding clients to the wildlife clinic, and occasional clerical tasks. The ideal applicant can work independently, represent Audubon in a professional way, and interact with a variety of people. More details and online application are available (see Senior Center Assistant) at www.Audubon.org/careers. For questions, contact Eileen.fielding@audubon.org.

Part Time Home Boutique Assistant: Seeking weekend help in a home boutique in Sharon 1-2 days per week. Must be customer-oriented, have a passion for home goods + furnishings, and ability to operate basic technology/point of sales system. Send a cover letter and resume to hello@themckenzieshoppe.com.

Relief Driver: For the Lakeville Journal Company for newspaper routes, part time Wednesdays, Thursdays and some Fridays. Call James Clark. 860-435-9873, x 401 or email publisher@lakevillejournal.com.

Services Offered

Carpenter and tile setter: now offering handyman services. Over 35 years experience. 413-229-0260 or email at tylerhomeprop@yahoo.com.

Hector Pacay Service: House Remodeling, Landscaping, Lawn mowing, Garden mulch, Painting, Gutters, Pruning, Stump Grinding, Chipping, Tree work, Brush removal, Fence, Patio, Carpenter/decks, Masonry. Spring and Fall Cleanup. Commercial & Residential. Fully insured. 845-636-3212.

I offer house cleaning Commercial & Residential: Office cleaning, weekly, biweekly, monthly, one time. You will love the results. Contact Maria. 845-366-0107.

Psychological Services are being offered to Connecticut residents: Dr. Paul Gunser holds a license in this state in addition to New York and registration in Florida. Testing for Attention Deficit Disorder, Memory Problems, Depression, and Anxiety is available in our Millerton, NY office or in Connecticut via telehealth. Please check our website for additional information. Call us for information: 518-592-1023 or 914-263-9023. www.
psychologicalconsulting.net.

Lamp repair and rewiring: Serving the Northwest Corner. 413-717-2494.

LeBeau Appraisal Service: has provided appraisals since 1973 for; Furniture, Ceramics, Silver, Weapons. Contact 413-229- 3445 voice & text.

Antiques, Collectibles

MID CENTURY FURNITURE WANTED. BUYING: 1950’s-1970’s designer modern furniture and lighting. Danish, French, Italian and American design. Eames, Knoll, Herman Miller, Nakashima, Wegner, Noguchi Etc. Open Air Modern 718.383.6465 info@
openairmodern.com.

Real Estate

PUBLISHER’S NOTICE: Equal Housing Opportunity. All real estate advertised in this newspaper is subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act of 1966 revised March 12, 1989 which makes it illegal to advertise any preference, limitation, or discrimination based on race, color religion, sex, handicap or familial status or national origin or intention to make any such preference, limitation or discrimination. All residential property advertised in the State of Connecticut General Statutes 46a-64c which prohibit the making, printing or publishing or causing to be made, printed or published any notice, statement or advertisement with respect to the sale or rental of a dwelling that indicates any preference, limitation or discrimination based on race, creed, color, national origin, ancestry, sex, marital status, age, lawful source of income, familial status, physical or mental disability or an intention to make any such preference, limitation or discrimination.

Commercial Rentals

3 Office Spaces Available Now: Main Street Salisbury, CT. Minutes from Restaurants/Shops. Parking & Utilities Included. 860-248-9605.

Tag Sales

Lakeville, CT

Exquisite estate sale! Not to be missed!:283 Indian Mountain Road Lakeville CT. Saturday, Sept 14, 9:00-4:00 Sunday Sept 15, 9:00-2:00. Dressers, beds, rugs, fine china, antiques, handpainted breakfront, rattan furniture set, spectacular custom-made dining table and chairs, garden equipment, garden furniture, porch furniture, kitchen equipment, beautiful sofas, art, and upholstered furniture all in excellent condition ...and much, much, more! Cash and Venmo accepted. No checks please!

Sharon, CT

Garage Sale: 35 Benton Hill Road, Sharon. Friday and Saturday, September 13 and 14, from 9 to 3. A nice variety of tasteful treasures for your house and garden!

Latest News

Crescendo’s upcoming tribute to Wanda Landowska

Kenneth Weiss (above) will play a solo recital performance in honor of Wanda Landowska, a harpischord virtuoso, who lived in Lakeville for many years.

Provided

On Sept. 14, Crescendo, the award-winning music program based in Lakeville, will present a harpsichord solo recital by Kenneth Weiss in honor of world-renowned harpsichordist Wanda Landowska. Landowska lived in Lakeville from 1941 to 1959. Weiss is a professor at the Paris Conservatoire and has taught at Julliard. Born in New York, he now resides in Europe.

Weiss will play selections from “A Treasury of Harpsichord Music.” It includes works by Baroque composers such as Bach, Mozart, and Handel. It was recorded by Landowska at her Lakeville home, at 63 Millerton Road, which overlooks Lakeville Lake. Weiss said, “I am honored and excited to play in Lakeville, where Wanda Landowska lived.”

concerts

Silent cinema, live magic

The live audience at Music Mountain takes in a silent film Sept. 7.

Natalia Zukerman

On Saturday, Sept. 7, Gordon Hall at Music Mountain was transformed into a time machine, transporting the audience for a 1920’s spectacular of silent films and live music. Featuring internationally acclaimed silent film musicians Donald Sosin and Joanna Seaton, the evening began with a singalong of songs by Gershwin, Irving Berlin and more. Lyrics for favorites like “Ain’t We Got Fun,” “Yes Sir That’s My Baby,” and “Ain’t Misbehavin’” were projected on the screen and Sosin and Seaton lead the crowd with an easeful joy. The couple then retreated to the side of the stage where they provided the live and improvised score for Buster Keaton’s 1922 short, “Cops,” and his 1924 comedy, “Sherlock Jr.”

Joanna Seaton and Donald Sosin, a husband-and-wife duo, have crafted a singular career, captivating audiences at some of the world’s most prestigious film festivals—New York, TriBeCa, San Francisco, Seattle, Denver, Telluride, and Yorkshire among them. Their performances have graced venerable institutions like MoMA, Film at Lincoln Center, the AFI Silver Theatre, and Moscow’s celebrated Lumière Gallery. Their melodic journey has taken them to far-flung locales such as the Thailand Silent Film Festival and the Jecheon International Music and Film Festival in South Korea. Notably, Seaton and Sosin have become a fixture at Italy’s renowned silent film festivals in Bologna and Pordenone, where they perform annually.

concerts

Desperately seeking Susan Seidelman

The cover art for Seidelman's memoir "Desperately Seeking Something."

Provided

On Thursday, Sept. 19 at 6 p.m., Haystack Book Talks will present a special evening with director Susan Seidelman, author of “Desperately Seeking Something: A Memoir About Movies, Mothers, and Material Girls.” Part of the Haystack Book Festival run by Michael Selleck, the event will take place at the Norfolk Library, featuring a conversation with Mark Erder after a screening of the 1984 classic, “Desperately Seeking Susan.”

Susan Seidelman’s fearless debut film, “Smithereens,” premiered in 1982 and was the first American indie film to ever compete at Cannes. Then came “Desperately Seeking Susan,” a smash hit that not only solidified her place in Hollywood but helped launch Madonna’s career. Her films, blending classic Hollywood storytelling with New York’s downtown energy, feature unconventional women navigating unique lives. Seidelman continued to shape pop culture into the ’90s, directing the pilot for “Sex and the City.” Four decades later, Seidelman’s stories are still as sharp, funny, and insightful as ever.

book talk