Classifieds - July 18, 2024

FAMILY RESOURCE ASSISTANT: To support North East Community Center Family Programs. Focus will be on Case Management and Family Support Resources (food, housing, utilities, etc.) for immigrant community. Associate’s or Bachelor’s in social work, human services, or related OR minimum 2 years experience required. Spanish language proficiency required. Please email resume and cover letter to info@neccmillerton.org. For more information, visit neccmillerton.org/
THE TOWN OF SALISBURY Seeking a full-time Assistant Town Clerk: For more information or to send a cover letter and resume, please email: townclerk@salisburyct.us. You may also view a full job description on the Town website: www.salisburyct.us and click on Employment Opportunities. Applications must be received by July 26, 2024. The Town of Salisbury is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

Isabella Freedman Jewish Retreat Center: is a year-round 120-person retreat facility that is located in Falls Village, CT. Want to work at a beautiful, peaceful location, with great people? This is the place to be! We are currently seeking positions for Lifeguards, a Sous Chef, Retreat Services Associate (front of house), Hospitality Specialist to work in housekeeping, Manager on Duty (MOD), dishwashers, and Mashgichim (F/T and P/T) for our summer season. For more details please visit our website at adamah.org/about-adamah/careers/ or email a copy of your resume to rebecca.eisen@adamah.org.

YARD WORKER WANTED: General yard worker wanted for a home on the Amenia/Sharon border. Planting, mulch, weed-whacking, weeding, hedge trimming etc. About 6 hours per week. $15 - $20/hour depending on experience. Call or text Paul at 203- 912 -4923.

David Valyou Carpenter / Builder / Handy-man services: homes and barns my specialty. complete renovations and repairs. 20+ years serving CT MA NY. + insured. Based in Canaan CT. 917-538-1617 text or call. email-davidvalyou@yahoo.com.

Italian lessons by experienced language teacher: trained at the University of Bologna in Italy. Packages for travelers to Italy. Retired teacher of Italian, French and Spanish at Litchfield High School. 860-672-8970.

Carpenter and tile setter: now offering handyman services. Over 35 years experience. 413-229-0260 or email at tylerhomeprop@yahoo.com.

Expert Tree Removal: Brush Hogging, Competitive Rates, Crane Service Avail., Ins., Free Est. Donahue and Son, LLC 203-704-7199.

I offer house cleaning Commercial & Residential: Office cleaning, weekly, biweekly, monthly, one time. You will love the results. Contact Maria. 845-366-0107.

Hector Pacay Service: House Remodeling, Landscaping, Lawn mowing, Garden mulch, Painting, Gutters, Pruning, Stump Grinding, Chipping, Tree work, Brush removal, Fence, Patio, Carpenter/decks, Masonry. Spring and Fall Cleanup. Commercial & Residential. Fully insured. 845-636-3212.

Lamp repair and rewiring: Serving the Northwest Corner. 413-717-2494.

2017 StarCraft Mini Comet Camper:17 ft. Has one slide out, queen size bed, heavy duty trailer hitch, roll out awning. Very good condition. Great starter camper. Sleeps 4 people. $9,000. 860-309-2543.

Local electrical contractor: David Seitz, who is retiring, has equipment and material for sale. If you are just starting out, this could be a boost to your business. Contact David through Janet Manko at 860-671-0254. Serious inquiries only, please.

MID CENTURY FURNITURE WANTED: BUYING: 1950’s-1970’s designer modern furniture and lighting. Danish, French, Italian and American design. Eames, Knoll, Herman Miller, Nakashima, Wegner, Noguchi Etc. Open Air Modern 718.383.6465 info@openairmodern.com.

PUBLISHER’S NOTICE: Equal Housing Opportunity. All real estate advertised in this newspaper is subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act of 1966 revised March 12, 1989 which makes it illegal to advertise any preference, limitation, or discrimination based on race, color religion, sex, handicap or familial status or national origin or intention to make any such preference, limitation or discrimination. All residential property advertised in the State of Connecticut General Statutes 46a-64c which prohibit the making, printing or publishing or causing to be made, printed or published any notice, statement or advertisement with respect to the sale or rental of a dwelling that indicates any preference, limitation or discrimination based on race, creed, color, national origin, ancestry, sex, marital status, age, lawful source of income, familial status, physical or mental disability or an intention to make any such preference, limitation or discrimination.

MT RIGA Two Bedroom LAKEFRONT: log cabin. Private beach, canoes and kayaks. $1350/Week. 585-355-5245.

ANTIQUE SALE: 84 Main St, Salisbury, CT. Saturday and Sunday, July 20-21, 8a-3p. Early American Objects, Folk, Ephemera, Primitive Furniture, and More. No early admittance. Sale will take place in front gravel drive, no house access allowed. Questions call 401-573-3023.


Thru hikers linked by life on the Appalachian Trail

Of thousands who attempt to walk the entire length of the Appalachian Trail, only one in four make it.

The AT, completed in 1937, runs over roughly 2,200 miles, from Springer Mountain in Georgia’s Chattahoochee-Oconee National Forest to Mount Katahdin in Baxter State Park of Maine.

17th Annual New England Clambake: a community feast for a cause

The 17th Annual Traditional New England Clambake, sponsored by NBT Bank and benefiting the Jane Lloyd Fund, is set for Saturday, July 27, transforming the Salisbury Winter Sports Association’s Satre Hill into a cornucopia of mouthwatering food, live music, and community spirit.

The Jane Lloyd Fund, now in its 19th year, is administered by the Berkshire Taconic Community Foundation and helps families battling cancer with day-to-day living expenses. Tanya Tedder, who serves on the fund’s small advisory board, was instrumental in the forming of the organization. After Jane Lloyd passed away in 2005 after an eight-year battle with cancer, the family asked Tedder to help start the foundation. “I was struggling myself with some loss,” said Tedder. “You know, you get in that spot, and you don’t know what to do with yourself. Someone once said to me, ‘Grief is just love with no place to go.’ I was absolutely thrilled to be asked and thrilled to jump into a mission that was so meaningful for the community.”

Getting to know our green neighbors

This installment of The Ungardener was to be about soil health but I will save that topic as I am compelled to tell you about a book I finished exactly three minutes before writing this sentence. It is called “The Light Eaters.” Written by Zoe Schlanger, a journalist by background, the book relays both the cutting edge of plant science and the outdated norms that surround this science. I promise that, in reading this book, you will be fascinated by what scientists are discovering about plants which extends far beyond the notions of plant communication and commerce — the wood wide web — that soaked into our consciousnesses several years ago. You might even find, as I did, some evidence for the empathetic, heart-expanding sentiment one feels in nature.

A staff writer for the Atlantic who left her full-time job to write this book, Schlanger has travelled around the world to bring us stories from scientists and researchers that evidence sophisticated plant behavior. These findings suggest a kind of plant ‘agency’ and perhaps even a consciousness; controversial notions that some in the scientific community have not been willing or able to distill into the prevailing human-centric conceptions of intelligence.

