Classifieds - July 18, 2024

Help Wanted

FAMILY RESOURCE ASSISTANT: To support North East Community Center Family Programs. Focus will be on Case Management and Family Support Resources (food, housing, utilities, etc.) for immigrant community. Associate’s or Bachelor’s in social work, human services, or related OR minimum 2 years experience required. Spanish language proficiency required. Please email resume and cover letter to info@neccmillerton.org. For more information, visit neccmillerton.org/

THE TOWN OF SALISBURY Seeking a full-time Assistant Town Clerk: For more information or to send a cover letter and resume, please email: townclerk@salisburyct.us. You may also view a full job description on the Town website: www.salisburyct.us and click on Employment Opportunities. Applications must be received by July 26, 2024. The Town of Salisbury is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

Isabella Freedman Jewish Retreat Center: is a year-round 120-person retreat facility that is located in Falls Village, CT. Want to work at a beautiful, peaceful location, with great people? This is the place to be! We are currently seeking positions for Lifeguards, a Sous Chef, Retreat Services Associate (front of house), Hospitality Specialist to work in housekeeping, Manager on Duty (MOD), dishwashers, and Mashgichim (F/T and P/T) for our summer season. For more details please visit our website at adamah.org/about-adamah/careers/ or email a copy of your resume to rebecca.eisen@adamah.org.

YARD WORKER WANTED: General yard worker wanted for a home on the Amenia/Sharon border. Planting, mulch, weed-whacking, weeding, hedge trimming etc. About 6 hours per week. $15 - $20/hour depending on experience. Call or text Paul at 203- 912 -4923.

Services Offered

David Valyou Carpenter / Builder / Handy-man services: homes and barns my specialty. complete renovations and repairs. 20+ years serving CT MA NY. + insured. Based in Canaan CT. 917-538-1617 text or call. email-davidvalyou@yahoo.com.

Italian lessons by experienced language teacher: trained at the University of Bologna in Italy. Packages for travelers to Italy. Retired teacher of Italian, French and Spanish at Litchfield High School. 860-672-8970.

Carpenter and tile setter: now offering handyman services. Over 35 years experience. 413-229-0260 or email at tylerhomeprop@yahoo.com.

Expert Tree Removal: Brush Hogging, Competitive Rates, Crane Service Avail., Ins., Free Est. Donahue and Son, LLC 203-704-7199.

I offer house cleaning Commercial & Residential: Office cleaning, weekly, biweekly, monthly, one time. You will love the results. Contact Maria. 845-366-0107.

Hector Pacay Service: House Remodeling, Landscaping, Lawn mowing, Garden mulch, Painting, Gutters, Pruning, Stump Grinding, Chipping, Tree work, Brush removal, Fence, Patio, Carpenter/decks, Masonry. Spring and Fall Cleanup. Commercial & Residential. Fully insured. 845-636-3212.

Lamp repair and rewiring: Serving the Northwest Corner. 413-717-2494.

Misc For Sale

2017 StarCraft Mini Comet Camper:17 ft. Has one slide out, queen size bed, heavy duty trailer hitch, roll out awning. Very good condition. Great starter camper. Sleeps 4 people. $9,000. 860-309-2543.

Building Materials

Local electrical contractor: David Seitz, who is retiring, has equipment and material for sale. If you are just starting out, this could be a boost to your business. Contact David through Janet Manko at 860-671-0254. Serious inquiries only, please.

Furniture Wanted

MID CENTURY FURNITURE WANTED: BUYING: 1950’s-1970’s designer modern furniture and lighting. Danish, French, Italian and American design. Eames, Knoll, Herman Miller, Nakashima, Wegner, Noguchi Etc. Open Air Modern 718.383.6465 info@openairmodern.com.

Real Estate

Houses For Rent

MT RIGA Two Bedroom LAKEFRONT: log cabin. Private beach, canoes and kayaks. $1350/Week. 585-355-5245.

Tag Sales

Salisbury, CT

ANTIQUE SALE: 84 Main St, Salisbury, CT. Saturday and Sunday, July 20-21, 8a-3p. Early American Objects, Folk, Ephemera, Primitive Furniture, and More. No early admittance. Sale will take place in front gravel drive, no house access allowed. Questions call 401-573-3023.



