miscellany
03/15/2025
Pine Plains Presbyterian Church
3039 NY-199
12567
Pine Plains, N.Y.
United States
Corned Beef Dinner

Corned Beef Dinner

The Pine Plains Presbyterian Church is holding their annual Corned Beef Dinner on Saturday, March 15 with pickup from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. We donate 25% of our net profit to our two local food banks, Willow Roots and The Food Locker.

Dinners are $18 each and include corned beef, red potatoes, cabbage, glazed baby carrots, Irish soda bread and dessert. Dinner is Take-Away only and a limited number of walk-in dinners may be available. We accept cash, check or Venmo @FUPCPP.

To reserve dinners, please phone 518.398.7117 and leave a message on the church’s voicemail and include your phone number, or send an email to dyanwapnick@optimum.net and please include your phone number.

miscellany

Latest News

Sidelines shine with reborn Mountaineer cheer team

Sidelines shine with reborn Mountaineer cheer team

The Mountaineer cheer squad amps up team spirit in front of a pink-themed student section during rivalry night against Lakeview High School on Feb. 5.

Photo by Riley Klein

FALLS VILLAGE — Housatonic Valley Regional High School basketball games this year had more spirit than in years past thanks to the return of courtside cheerleaders.

Founded by senior captain Taylor Terwilliger, the Mountaineer cheer team was reformed this winter for the first time since 2005. When asked what inspired her to bring the squad back to life, she said, “I found my voice last year.”

Keep ReadingShow less
hvrhs sports

Health center advocacy group launches legal action over ‘inadequate’ Medicaid reimbursement

Health center advocacy group launches legal action over ‘inadequate’ Medicaid reimbursement
An exam room at Community Health and Wellness Center in North Canaan.
Photo by Riley Klein

NORTH CANAAN — The new federally qualified health center in North Canaan has treated more than 1,000 patients since opening its doors last summer to strong demand in the Northwest Corner. However, operators of that facility, and others like it in Connecticut, said they are facing a “serious financial crisis” because Medicaid reimbursements have failed for decades to cover the actual costs of providing essential services.

In response to the longstanding problem, the not-for-profit Community Health Center Association of Connecticut has filed a Declaratory Ruling Request with the state Department of Social Services regarding that agency’s legal obligations for setting and revising Medicaid reimbursement rates for the state’s federally qualified health centers, also referred to as FQHC’s.

Keep ReadingShow less
health

Employment Opportunities

Employment Opportunities

LJMN Media, publisher of The Lakeville Journal (first published in 1897) and The Millerton News (first published in 1932), is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit news organization.

We seek to help readers make more informed decisions through comprehensive news coverage of communities in Northwest Connecticut and Eastern Dutchess County in New York.

Keep ReadingShow less
about us

Selectmen suspend town clerk’s salary during absence

Selectmen suspend town clerk’s salary during absence

North Canaan Town Hall

Photo by Riley Klein

NORTH CANAAN — “If you’re not coming to work, why would you get paid?”

Selectman Craig Whiting asked his fellow selectmen this pointed question during a special meeting of the Board on March 12 discussing Town Clerk Jean Jacquier, who has been absent from work for more than a month. She was not present at the meeting.

Keep ReadingShow less
government