Ridgways revise cidery proposal

CORNWALL — The third installment of a public hearing for the application by Jayne and Ian Ridgway to add a cidery at their farm on Town Street was held in Town Hall on Dec. 12.

Ian Ridgway spoke at the top of the meeting to address concerns about the proximity of the cidery to neighbors’ homes. Ridgway stated the proposal has been altered to move the building 1,100 feet farther from the road, making the Ridgway home the closest residence to the cidery.

The applicants also agreed to reduce deliveries and trash pickup to one day per week and to limit hours of operation so the cidery would never be open past sundown. Additionally, the Ridgways’ revised proposal included a double driveway to accommodate bidirectional traffic to the cidery.

Numerous residents voiced concerns about the project, particularly related to alcohol in a residential area and increased traffic on Town Street.

“All the adjacent neighbors — every one — is opposed to this,” said Diane Ingersoll. “Making cider is one thing, but inviting the public into an entertainment venue where alcohol will be served is a totally different situation and unacceptable. There will be no peace in peaceful North Cornwall if this permit is allowed.”

“The Ridgways don’t know who their customers will be, and if a cidery appears on Google Maps people will come from all over the region,” said Roxanna Robinson on the potential for increased traffic. 

Other residents spoke out in support of the application.

“In order for people to stay in agriculture, they have no choice but to adjust with the times and this is no different,” said Richard Dolan. Dolan also noted that Cream Hill Lake Association, just up the road from Ridgway Farm, is a lake club that allows BYOB drinking. “You can bring as much booze as you want, whatever you want, and there’s no one monitoring that place.”

“Major compromises have been made by the applicant, and it’s about time some compromises were made by the opponents,” said Richard Bramley.

Once all residents had testified, the public hearing on this application was closed. P&Z will vote on the cidery proposal at its next regular meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 9.

