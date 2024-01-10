Police Blotter: Troop B

The following information was provided by the Connecticut State Police at Troop B. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Hits tree on Route 44

On Thursday, Dec. 28, at approximately 6:30 a.m., Lisa Douyard, 59, of Pine Meadow, was driving on Route 44 in East Canaan in a 2013 Honda Cr-v when she failed to break for a downed tree that was obstructing both lanes of traffic, striking it. Douyard declined medical attention and was found not at fault for the accident. The airbag deployed.

Cellphone-use accident

On Monday, Jan. 1, at approximately 12:20 p.m., Rusian Peirce, 20, of Salisbury, was northbound on Great Hill Road in Cornwall in a 2013 Toyota Corolla and was attempting to change the music on his cellphone while approaching a curve in the roadway. As Peirce looked at his phone, the vehicle veered off the road, striking a utility pole. The Toyota came to a rest on an embankment and Peirce was issued an infraction for failure to maintain lane and given a warning for using a cellphone while driving.

Ends in a ditch

On Friday, Jan. 5, at approximately 6:45 p.m., Cindy Odell, 58, of Sharon, was traveling north on Route 41 in Sharon in a 2006 Kia Spectra5 and while proceeding straight the vehicle left the road and ended in a ditch. The car was towed from the scene and Odell was issued an infraction for failure to maintain lane.

Arrest warrant served

On Friday, Jan. 5, at approximately 8:45 a.m., Troopers from Troop B served an arrest warrant on Michael Moore, 54, of Sharon, at his residence. The charges were evading responsbility, failure to grant a right of way at an intersection, and failure to display lights. Moore was placed into custody and transported to Troop B. He posted a $5,000 cash/surety bond and was released.

The Lakeville Journal will publish the outcome of police charges. Contact us by mail at P.O. Box 1688, Lakeville, CT 06039, Attn: Police Blotter, or send an email, with “police blotter” in the subject line, to johnc@lakevillejournal.

Board of Finance receives positive audit report

SHARON — A drafted FY23 audit report was reviewed in detail at the regular meeting of the Board of Finance on Tuesday, Dec. 19, with the town’s auditor having determined that everything is in good order.

“The town is very well run,” reported George Sinnamon, CPA, of Sinnamon and Associates of Canaan, adding that no compliance issues were found for the fiscal year that ended June 30, 2023.

Land trust's $800K purchase of Salmon Kill acreage aided by community

The view from the Salisbury Association Land Trust’s newly purchased Salmon Kill Preserve.

Photo contributed

SALISBURY— One hundred and seventy people helped raise $800,000 so that the Salisbury Association Land Trust (SALT) could purchase and protect in perpetuity 14 acres of environmentally and aesthetically valuable farmland in the scenic Salmon Kill Valley.

The property transaction between SALT and the landowners took place in mid-December, according to John Landon, co-chairman of the Salisbury Association Land Trust Committee. The parcel purchased by the land trust is a portion of the larger Belter family farm, said SALT officials.

Portable propane heater linked to fatal Winsted blaze

Fire engulfed a barn in Pine Plains. N.Y. on Jan. 2.

Photo courtesy the Passeri Family

WINSTED — An early morning blaze that claimed the lives of a man and a dog at a Walnut Street residence Dec. 27 has been linked to a portable liquid propane heater fueled by two 20-pound LP tanks inside the home, according to Winchester Fire Marshal Steven Williams.

The case remains open pending positive identification of the victim from the deceased’s relatives and an official report from the chief medical examiner’s office, said Williams during a phone interview Jan. 4.

Mauro steps down as leader of Project SAGE

Since 2016, Betsey Mauro has guided Project SAGE through significant expansion and has solidified a network of support.

Photo by John Dolan, courtesy of Berkshire Taconic Community Foundation

After nearly a decade of dedicated service, Betsey Mauro has retired as the executive director of Project SAGE, leaving behind a legacy of growth, and a commitment to social justice and community health.

Her work at Project SAGE, a community-focused organization dedicated to supporting, advocating, guiding and educating victims of relationship violence through a range of services and outreach programs in Lakeville, Connecticut, began eight years ago in January 2016. Since then, she has guided the organization through a time of significant expansion and innovation, and has solidified a network of connections in the community and beyond.

