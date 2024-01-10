Police Blotter: Troop B

“We are preserving one of our town’s most magnificent views,” Landon explained.

Sellers include James and Melinda Belter, and Ann and Stephen Torrey. “Ann and James’ father had farmed it,” for many decades, said Landon, noting that in recent years the parcel had also been farmed by Allen Cockerline of Whippoorwill Farm.

Landon explained that SALT has had its eye on the property on and off for several years, but it wasn’t until this past summer that the two sides came to an agreement on the purchase price. “That is when we started actively fundraising,” he said.



“There was a proposal to build some houses on it, and a lot of people in the area didn’t want to see that happening, including us. So we reached an agreement with the Belter family. If a couple of houses were to be built there, it would have ruined that whole view of that magnificent valley.”

“We are very grateful to have received donations from so many people in the community,” said Jeanette Weber, president of the Salisbury Association. “As a result, we were able to sign the final papers just before Christmas, thus preserving the land.”

Landon said the work of SALT in protecting pristine parcels of land like the 14 acres of unspoiled farmland in the Salmon Kill Valley would not be possible without the generosity of past, present and future landowners and conservationists.

The newly purchased land, one portion of which borders the Salmon Kill — also referred to locally as the stream, creek or river — will be known as SALT’s Salmon Kill Preserve, said Landon.

“It will continue to be farmed, that’s our plan,” said Landon. “Our goal is to try to preserve as much agricultural land in town as possible.”

The Salmon Kill Valley and the creek itself have long been considered some of the most beautiful and ecologically valuable in Connecticut. The 6 miles of the Salmon Kill Creek flow through Salisbury, from the confluence of several mountain streams to its eventual confluence with the Housatonic River across from Housatonic Valley Region High School and directly above the Housatonic Trout Management Area.

Nearly a decade ago, Trout Unlimited, working with Salisbury’s private landowners and community groups dedicated to preserving the Salmon Kill Valley, launched the Salmon Kill Enhancement and Restoration Project. SALT was among the conservation groups engaged in the effort at that time.

The initiative, aimed at projects to improve the aquatic habitat of the Salmon Kill stream, was funded as part of the Natural Resource Damages (NRD) assessed to General Electric for the release of PCB’s into the Housatonic River Basin.

“It was all about trying to make it a better habitat for the fish. The trout need cooler water,” said Landon.

According to the Connecticut Farmland Trust (CFT), America today is losing agricultural land at the alarming rate of 175 acres every hour and 1.5 million acres every year.

“The quality of the natural world benefits from farmland protection. Protecting farmland protects wetlands and water quality and protects properties from flooding. Farmland is also a major source of habitat for birds and wildlife,” according to CFT.