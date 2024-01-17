Police Blotter: Troop B

The following information was provided by the Connecticut State Police at Troop B. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Hits snow, leaves roadway

On Tuesday, Jan. 9, at approximately 11 a.m., Nicholaus Jefferson, 45, of Pawtucket, Rhode Island, was traveling east on Cornwall Bridge Road in Sharon in a 2019 Nissan NV2500 when he stated he struck snow in the eastbound shoulder. The vehicle left the road, striking a guardrail rope and a utility pole before coming to rest 50 feet off the road down an embankment. He was issued an infraction for driving too fast for conditions and verbal warnings for failure to maintain lane and operating an unregistered vehicle.

Exits roadway at curve

On Friday, Jan. 12, at approximately 4 p.m., Barbara Ellis, 81, of West Cornwall, was traveling east on Cream Hill Road in Cornwall in a 2020 Subaru Crosstrek and failed to maintain lane at a curve, exiting the roadway and hitting a metal guardrail. Ellis, who didn’t sustain physical injuries, was transported to Charlotte Hungerford Hospital by Cornwall EMS. The vehicle was towed from the scene and Ellis was cited for failure to maintain lane.

Fled scene after accident

On Saturday, Jan. 6, at approximately 5:30 a.m., Evan Mace, 18, of Byfield, Massachusetts, was driving a 2022 Hyundai Santa in the area of 650 Route 272 in Norfolk. Troopers responded to a report of a two-car accident, with the Hyundai sustaining disabling rear-end damage. The second vehicle, described as a green sedan with possible Vermont plates, fled the scene and may show damage to the front passenger side. Contact Troop B with information regarding this accident.


