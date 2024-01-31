Police Blotter: Troop B

The following information was provided by the Connecticut State Police at Troop B. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Asleep at the wheel

On Friday, Jan. 26, at approximately 3:30 p.m., Pearse Langlands, 68, of Lakeville, was traveling west on Lime Rock Road in Salisbury when he fell asleep at the wheel and drove off the right side of the road. The car struck a guardrail and a tree. The car was towed from the scene and Langlands was issued a written warning for failure to maintain lane and failure to wear a seat belt.

Truck rolls on side

On Wednesday, Jan. 24, at approximately 10 a.m., David Wlock, 42, of Goshen, ws northbound on Route 43 in a 2011 International 7400 when he felt the rear end of the truck swing out. While trying to regain control he struck a dirt embankment, causing the truck to come to an uncontrolled final rest onto its driver side. Wlock was issued an infraction for driving too fast for conditions and driving a commercial vehicle without a commercial license.

Traveling too fast

On Tuesday, Jan. 23, at approximately 7 p.m., Salvador Santosperez, 28, of Woodhaven, New York, was southbound on Johnson Road in Canaan in a 2007 Nissan Altima and lost control in a curved portion of road. The vehicle struck a cable-barrier on the southbound side and had to be towed from the scene. Santosperez was issued a written warning for traveling too fast for conditions.

Collides with boulder

On Sunday, Jan. 21, at approximately 10:30 p.m. Alison Forman, 41, was southbound on Factory Street in Salisbury in a 2023 Subaru Outback. While negotiating a curve the Subaru continued straightforward, ran off the road and collided with a boulder. Forman left the scene prior to the arrival of troopers. The vehicle was towed from the scene. Forman arrived at Troop B to report the accident and was issued an infraction for a restricted turn.

Driving under influence

On Saturday, Jan. 20, at approximately 11 p.m., troopers responded to a one-vehicle accident at the intersection of Twin Lakes Road and Route 44 in Salisbury. Troopers observed that Daniel Brazee, 51, of Salisbury, the operator of the 2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 that struck a utility pole, snapping it at its base, appeared to be under the influence of alcohol. Brazee failed a sobriety test and was charged with operating under the influence, traveling too fast for conditions, failure to drive in proper lane and failure to renew registration.

The Lakeville Journal will publish the outcome of police charges. Contact us by mail at P.O. Box 1688, Lakeville, CT 06039, Attn: Police Blotter, or send an email, with “police blotter” in the subject line, to johnc@lakevillejournal.