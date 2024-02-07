Police Blotter: Troop B

The following information was provided by the Connecticut State Police at Troop B. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Strikes embankment

On Monday, Jan. 29, at approximately 9:30 p.m., Michael Miller, 18, of Millerton, was westbound on Route 44 west of Taconic Road in Salisbury in a 2003 Pontiac Grand Am when he lost control at a curve and hit an embankment. Miller declined medical treatment and the Pontiac was towed from the scene. He was issued a written warning for traveling too fast for conditions.

McDonald’s disturbance

On Tuesday, Jan. 30, at approximately 12:30 p.m., Albert Newhouse, 49, of Ellington, Conn., was involved in a disturbance at McDonald’s in North Canaan. On Thursday, Feb. 1, Newhouse was placed in State Police custody and charged with criminal mischief 2nd degree and breach of peace, 2nd degree. Newhouse allegedly kicked a door as he left the restaurant, breaking the glass. Newhouse told troopers he was having a “bad day.” He was released on a $1,500 non-surety bond.

Sideswipe in no-passing zone

On Tuesday, Jan. 30, at approximately 9:50 a.m., two vehicles were northbound on Route 41 in Salisbury in the area of Easy Street. Mouffa Alio, 25, of Waterbury was driving a 2004 Ford Econoline 3500 in a no-passing zone when he attempted to pass Dominic Capalbo, 66, of West Cornwall, who was driving a 1997 GMC Sierra 1500. While Capalbo was attempting to turn left into a driveway, Alio’s vehicle sideswiped Capalbo’s vehicle. Alio was issued a written warning for improper passing.

Suspicious parked vehicle

On Tuesday, Jan. 30, at approximately 2 a.m., Troop B received a call about a suspicious vehicle parked at the end of Swifts Bridge Road in Cornwall. Responding troopers found a man and a woman in the vehicle who refused to identify themselves. The involved operator, Michael Jardine, 40, of Falls Village, was arrested for interfering with an investigation and was transported to Troop B. He was charged with operating an unregistered vehicle, operating without a license, and interfering with an officer and resisting and released on $2,500 non-surety bond.

