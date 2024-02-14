Police Blotter: Troop B

The following information was provided by the Connecticut State Police at Troop B. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Juvenile gun threat

On Friday, Feb. 2, at approximately 2:45 p.m. troopers were dispatched to a residence on Hollenbeck Road in Cornwall for the report of a juvenile who made threats to bring a firearm to school to shoot his classmates. An investigation determined that an altercation had occurred prior to the arrival of the troopers. The juvenile was issued a summons for disorderly conduct and was scheduled to appear in Juvenile Court in Torrington.

Sideswiping flower pot

On Sunday, Feb. 4, at approximately 1:30 p.m., Rebecca Conn, 55, of Cornwall Bridge, was traveling north on Upper Main Street in Sharon in a 2022 Toyota Tacoma and attempting to make a left turn onto West Main Street. The vehicle sideswiped a concrete flower pot lane separator. Conn received a written warning for improper turn.

Rear-ended on Rt. 44

On Thursday, Feb. 8 at approximately 1:30 p.m. Alison Kist., 56, of Salisbury, was traveling eastbound on Route 44 near Deely Road in North Canaan in a 2014 BMW and slowed down due to traffic in front. Christina Melius, 43, of Torrington, also was eastbound on Route 44 in a 2000 Dodge Dakota and rear ended Kist. Melius was issued an infraction for following too close and a written warning for no insurance.

Avoids animal, crashes

On Friday, Feb. 9, at approximately 10:30 p.m., Spencer Lucas, 21, of Sharon, was driving southbound on White Hollow Road in Sharon in a 1987 Jeep Suburban when he swerved to avoid an animal in the road. The Jeep struck a wooden fence and a tree. Lucas was transported to Sharon Hospital with minor injuries. The Jeep was towed from the scene and Lucas was issued an infraction for insufficient insurance and a written warning for illegal use of registration, restricted turns and operating an unregistered vehicle.

North Canaan assaults

On Saturday, Feb. 10, at approximately 10:45 p.m., troopers received a report of an active disturbance on at a Main Street address in North Canaan. Enroute to the call a trooper was flagged down by a motorist who reported an unrelated domestic disturbance that she witnessed in the center of North Canaan. Troopers made contact with Christopher Fasolo, 35, of Canaan, and a female, who was uninjured. Fasolo was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and assault, 3rd degree and was released on a $1,500 non-surety bond. Further investigation of the disturbance at the Main Street address led to the arrest of a juvenile for an assault on an elderly woman.

The Lakeville Journal will publish the outcome of police charges. Contact us by mail at P.O. Box 1688, Lakeville, CT 06039, Attn: Police Blotter, or send an email, with “police blotter” in the subject line, to johnc@lakevillejournal.

