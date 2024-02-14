Police Blotter: Troop B

Latest News
McEnroe Farm Stand and Eatery closes; compost facility and farm remain open
Feb 14, 2024
Judith O’Hara Balfe
MILLERTON — McEnroe Market and Eatery announced Thursday, Feb. 8, that it would be closing its doors at 5400 Route 22.
For 10 years, the little market has stood among the rolling green hills and the long, low, red-shingled building.
At first, it seemed only to be closed for a winter break. Then came the final word: “After a decade of serving the community with farm-fresh produce and delectable organic cuisine, McEnroe Farm Market and Eatery announces its closure.”
McEnroe Organic Farms, which has been around since 1952, will continue farming organic food but will now only be distributing it wholesale, for local restaurants and food markets.
McEnroe Organic Compost and Soils at 194 Coleman Station Road will remain open, and will continue to serve the public for bulk and bagged soil purchase.
McEnroe Market and Eatery was known to locals for baked goods, sandwiches, fresh salads, frozen yogurt, prepared foods, cherry and oatmeal cookies, fries and array of ciders.
The produce was always fresh, and given that there is no retail food market in Millerton, farm stands are important to the locals, and McEnroe’s was a favorite. It was also relied on as a place to get plants in the spring, sunflowers in August, and pumpkins in the fall.
When asked why the business was closing, Olivia Skeen, manager of development, said that COVID-19 had had an impact, as did climate change and other factors that caused financial constraints.
Skeen said, “We are currently determining how we will use our market location going forward.”
She also wanted the community to know that the compost facility will remain open and that CSA options will be available. Customers will also be able to order certain food products, like beef. Despite the farm’s turn towards wholesale, she said, any excess produce will be offered to the public via social media.
The farm will still give public tours, and all of its educational programs, which started in 2007, including apprenticeships, will be in place. Its commitment to the community remains intact, said Skeen.
On behalf of the McEnroe and Durst families, Skeen said: “We deeply appreciate the community support we have received throughout the years. The feedback we have received of our market and eatery closing is a testament of our integral part of the community over the years.”
SALISBURY — The Planning and Zoning Commission (PZC) determined that a proposal for affordable housing on Undermountain Road is in agreement with the town’s Plan of Conservation and Development (POCD). The commission met online Monday, Feb. 5.
Last month the Board of Selectmen referred a proposal from the Salisbury Housing Trust (SHT) to build two affordable housing homes on a town-owned parcel on Undermountain Road to the PZC for an “8-24 review.”
This refers to section 8-24 of the Connecticut General Statutes, which requires that selling or leasing town-owned property be referred to the PZC to determine whether the proposed use is consistent with the town’s POCD.
PZC Chair Michael Klemens said he took a suggested motion from the SHT and “tinkered with it.”
Commissioner Allen Cockerline said the motion should mention the 2012 POCD, as the updated POCD is still in the works.
That change was made.
Klemens noted that the PZC action “is not an approval in any way, shape or form.”
The actual site plan, when it is created and submitted in an application, will be subject to the special permit process, which includes a public hearing.
Submitted
FALLS VILLAGE — The National FFA Organization is developing the next generation of leaders.
Each year, FFA chapters around the country celebrate National FFA Week. It’s a time to share what FFA is and the impact it has on members every day.
The FFA mission is to make a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education. FFA helps members discover their talent through hands-on experiences, which give members the tools to achieve real-world success.
A combined 850,823 students from throughout the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands have chosen to be a part of FFA. Of those members,116 are from our chapter. Each year these numbers grow as more young people become a part of the organization. FFA was chartered in 1928 as the Future Farmers of America.
The organization changed its name from the Future Farmers of America to the National FFA Organization. The name changed because FFA is not only for future farmers, but it is for any and all students despite what their plans are for the future. It is an organization that provides countless opportunities and develops leadership skills that can carry over to all careers.
Housatonic Valley FFA (HVFFA) members are involved in local, statewide and national events throughout the year. This past summer, students attended the Washington Leadership Conference (WLC), the Sound School chapter exchange, and the Alumni Picnic hosted at Laurelbrook Farm. While at WLC, students spent the week with fellow FFA members from all over the U.S. to develop leadership skills and ways to help their community.
This summer, HVFFA partnered with the Sound School in New Haven for a chapter exchange program. Members from our chapter were invited on a deep fishing excursion, and in exchange, we gave their chapter members a tour of agriculture in our part of the state. The Housatonic Valley FFA Alumni Association sponsors both of these summer activities.
HVFFA also has many activities and events throughout the school year to help members learn and grow. Students prepare for and compete in numerous state competitions called Career Development Events (CDEs) and Leadership Development Events (LDEs). This past November, the Ag Communications team (Anne Moran, Simon Markow, Hannah Johnson and Chris Crane) and Creed speaker (Riley Mahaffey) competed at the National FFA Convention representing Connecticut.
In addition, students attend IMAGE, COLT, JLC, State FFA Convention, and the National FFA Convention. We give back to our community by helping with the Falls Village Car Show, volunteering at the Big E and the Goshen Fair, and sponsoring a rabies clinic over the summer.
HVFFA chapter members are looking forward to spring competitions, conferences and our annual ag open house. We appreciate all the ways that the community supports our program.
Lauren Sorrell is a student reporter at HVRHS and a member of HVFFA.
SALISBURY — The most recent installment of the Salisbury Forum featured an informative discussion of U.S.-China relations led by Bonnie Glaser.
The Forum was held online Thursday, Feb. 8.
Glaser, managing director of the German Marshall Fund’s Indo-Pacific program and author of “US-Taiwan Relations: Will China’s Challenge Lead to a Crisis,” which was published in April 2023, said relations between the two governments were cool during the first two years of the Biden administration.
The Chinese objected to the American characterization of China as a “competitive” country in relation to the U.S., and smarted under tariffs and restrictions on technology that could be sold to China.
Xi Jinping, the Chinese president who is in an “unprecedented” third term, has a firm grasp on power and is promoting a program of “national rejuvenation” by 2049, Glaser said.
“He appears to be confident that China is on a path to becoming stronger than the U.S.”
Glaser said Xi’s belief is that China is rising as the West is declining, and that “democracy has failed around the world.”
That is not to say that Xi isn’t dealing with problems. Glaser said there is lingering resentment over China’s harsh COVID-19 lockdown measures, more willingness to criticize the central government, and a sputtering economy.
However, “there is no opposition to his rule.”
Biden and Xi met in November 2023 at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in San Francisco.
In the wake of that meeting, Glaser ran through what she termed “Areas of Progress” and “Areas of Divergence and Competition.”
Under “progress,” Glaser said that while China did crack down on domestic manufacturers and exporters of fentanyl and other synthetic opioids, it has not done much about the production of precursor chemicals that are shipped to clandestine labs in Mexico and turned into drugs there.
She credited U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), the Senate majority leader, for pushing the issue during a visit to China by a congressional delegation in October 2023. A joint working group was established last month.
Under “defense relations,” Glaser said that restrictions on military-to-military communications that were enacted by the Chinese after then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) traveled to Taiwan in 2022 have been lifted.
And under “artificial intelligence,” the possibilities for cooperation are wide open.
“This is a completely new issue. There are no rules, no norms,” she said.
The goal should be “to build boundaries and common expectations.”
An example of that would be keeping “humans in the loop” regarding the use of nuclear weapons.
The list of troublesome items is longer.
While China has not sent Russia lethal aid for the latter’s ongoing war with Ukraine, “China has done nothing to stop the war.”
China has advocated for the “two-state” position regarding the war between Israel and Hamas. Glaser said this was somewhat surprising as China had previously had good relations with Israel. “But they threw Israel under the bus.”
Rather, China has attacked American policy in the hope of driving a wedge between the U.S. and its European allies.
Glaser said the Biden administration has tried to get China to use its substantial pull with Iran to get the latter to stop funding terrorist groups in the Middle East, to no avail.
China has been similarly uninterested in pressuring North Korea to be less belligerent.
The issue of the independence of Taiwan “is really dangerous.”
Glaser said she does not believe China, Taiwan or the U.S. are seeking a military conflict.
But the situation is dicey. China routinely sends aircraft close to but not into Taiwan’s air space. Taiwan will inaugurate a new president in May, who was elected with a 40% plurality in a three-way race. Glaser said Chinese propagandists will certainly seize on this fact to belittle Taiwan’s democratic process.
And on nuclear weapons, Glaser noted that China is actively trying to match the size of the U.S. nuclear arsenal.
Asked if Chinese shipping had been affected by ongoing attacks by Houthi rebels on ships in the Red Sea, Glaser said “If it was damaging China, they’d do something about it.”
She said the Chinese Navy has started escorting Chinese ships through the area, but not as part of the American-led coalition.
Asked about China’s demographic problems, Glaser said that China has experienced “a serious decline in working-age people.”
She said the decline has occurred faster than anticipated, and one of the ways China is coping is by increased use of automation.
“The jury is out on this being the most problematic” issue for China, Glaser continued. They have so many other economic problems.”
