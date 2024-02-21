Police Blotter: Troop B

The following information was provided by the Connecticut State Police at Troop B. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Two arrests made

On Sunday, Feb. 11, at approximately noon, troopers were conducting a patrol check on Sharon Valley Road in Sharon and stopped at the residence of Donna Peterson, 62, who had an active arrest warrant for failure to appear in court. Peterson was taken into custody and transported to Troop B headquarters, where she was processed under a court-set bond of $10,000. Peterson said was having difficulty breathing and was transported by North Canaan EMS to Sharon Hopspital for evaluation.

During the course of serving the warrant on Donna Peterson, contact was made with Peter Peterson, 67, of Sharon, residing at the residence, who was in violation of a protective order. Peterson was transported to Troop B and issued a $10,000 surety-bond.

Rollover in snowstorm

On Tuesday, Feb. 13, at approximately 10 a.m., Sebastian Castro Restrepo, 27, of Wingdale, New York, was eastbound on Route 4 in Cornwall heading to Mohawk Mountain Ski area. Traveling at a reduced speed in a 2000 Honda CRV, the vehicle lost control in snow and ice, hit an embankment and rolled over on its passenger side. Castro Restrepo was issued a written warning for failure to maintain lane.

Crash at Stop sign

On Thursday, Feb. 15, at approximately 10:15 a.m., John Pickering, 67, of Sharon, was driving a 2007 Subaru Forester, which was stopped at the Stop sign by Routes 7 and 4 in Cornwall. James Shepherd, 62, of Sharon, approached the Stop sign in a 2015 Volkswagen Golf and came to a full stop. The Subaru began to continue straight onto Route 4 when the Volkswagen collided into the rear of the vehicle. The Volkwagen sustained disabling damage and was towed from the scene. Shepherd was issued an infraction for following too close.

Transported to hospital

On Thursday, Feb. 15, at approximately 10:15 a.m., Heather Blass, 41, of Falls Village, was southbound on Route 7 in Canaan in a 2009 Hyundai Accent. Sonia Malloy, 52, of Norwalk, was eastbound on Route 126 in a 2023 Toyota Highlander and was stopped at the Stop sign in the intersection. The Highlander failed to yield at the intersection and struck the Hyundai’s passenger side. Blass complained of leg pain and was transported to Sharon Hospital by Falls Village EMS. Both vehicles were towed from the scene. Malloy was issued a written warning for failure to grant right of way at a highway junction.


The Lakeville Journal will publish the outcome of police charges. Contact us by mail at P.O. Box 1688, Lakeville, CT 06039, Attn: Police Blotter, or send an email, with “police blotter” in the subject line, to johnc@lakevillejournal.

