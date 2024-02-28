Police Blotter: Troop B

Police Blotter: Troop B

John Coston

Police Blotter: Troop B

The following information was provided by the Connecticut State Police at Troop B. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Covered bridge accident

On Monday, Feb. 19, at approximately 2:45 p.m., Robert Rende, 39, of Woodbury, was eastbound on Route 128, east of Route 7 at the covered bridge intersection in Sharon in a Hino truck. Kim Fitch, 67, of Gaylordsville, was traveling behind the truck in a 2017 Volkswagen Jetta. Rende entered the intersection with the covered bridge, observed an oncoming vehicle and attempted to back out, striking the Volkwagen. Rende was issued a written warning for unsafe backing.

Falls asleep, hits pole

On Monday, Feb. 19, at approximately 4 p.m., James Picton, 71, of Salisbury, was traveling north on Route 7 in Cornwall in a 2019 Toyota Highlander when he fell asleep. The Toyota left the road and struck a utility pole, and was later towed from the scene. Picton was issued a written warning for failure to maintain lane.

Stolen vehicle arrest

On Thursday, Feb. 22, at approximately 7:50 p.m., Troop B responded to a report of a stolen vehicle in North Canaan. Following an investigation, Edward Humes, 45, of Waterbury, was taken into custody for larceny of a motor vehicle.

Dog struck by car

On Thursday, Feb. 22, at approximately 4 p.m., Paxton Pedersen, 30, of Millerton, was traveling west on Sharon Station Road in a 2022 Nissan Frontier when a dog ran into the road and was struck and killed by the vehicle. No enforcement action was taken.

The Lakeville Journal will publish the outcome of police charges. Contact us by mail at P.O. Box 1688, Lakeville, CT 06039, Attn: Police Blotter, or send an email, with “police blotter” in the subject line, to johnc@lakevillejournal.

Latest News

The Creators: An interview with filmmaker Keith Boynton

The Creators: An interview with filmmaker Keith Boynton

Keith Boynton, left, with Aitor Mendilibar, right, the cinematographer who shot “The Haunted Forest” as well as “The Scottish Play” and “The Winter House.” In the background of is Vinny Castellini, first assistant director.

Submitted

Keith Boynton is a filmmaker who grew up in Salisbury, Connecticut. He attended Salisbury Central School, Town Hill School, and Hotchkiss. He has made numerous feature films including Seven Lovers, The Scottish Play, The Winter House, and is just wrapping up a new film, The Haunted Forest, which is a horror/slasher movie. Boynton has made numerous music videos for the band Darlingside, and for Alison Krauss. He is a poet, a playwright, and comic book art collector.

JA: This series of stories The Creators focuses on artists, their inspiration, and their creative process. Keith, what was the seed that got you started?

Keep ReadingShow less
film

Millerton director is an Oscar nominee

Millerton director is an Oscar nominee

Arlo Washington in a film still from the Oscar-nominated short "The Barber of Little Rock."

Story Syndicate

John Hoffman, a Millerton resident, has been nominated for his film “The Barber of Little Rock,” which he co-directed with Christine Turner, in the Best Documentary Short Film category at the upcoming 96th Academy Awards.

Distributed by The New Yorker and produced by Story Syndicate Production in association with 59th & Prairie, Better World Projects, and Peralta Pictures, “The Barber of Little Rock” explores the efforts of Arkansas local hero Arlo Washington, who opened a barbershop at 19 years old and, with a mission to close the racial inequality gap in his community, went on to found the Washington Barber College as well as People Trust Community Federal Credit Union. Washington’s goal is aiding his primarily Black neighborhood, which has historically been underserved by more prominent banking institutions.

Keep ReadingShow less
film

Gone With The Winsted: The Civil War in The Litchfield Hills

Gone With The Winsted: The Civil War in The Litchfield Hills

President Lincoln by William Marsh, 1860.

The Metropolitan Museum of Art

In 1861, following the election of Abraham Lincoln to the United States presidency on a platform to prohibit the legal slavery of African Americans, seven southern states seceded from the country, and the American Civil War began.

While no battles were fought on the soil of Connecticut, Peter C. Vermilyea has gone to lengths to detail the political climate of Northern communities and military recruitment efforts in the early years of the conflict in a new book from The History Press, “Litchfield County and The Civil War.” Vermilyea, a history teacher at Housatonic Valley Regional High School and the author of “Wicked Litchfield County” and “Hidden History of Litchfield County,” will appear at the David M. Hunt Library in Falls Village for a discussion Saturday, March 2, at 2 p.m.

Keep ReadingShow less
history