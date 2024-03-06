Police Blotter: Troop B

The following information was provided by the Connecticut State Police at Troop B. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

IMS teacher arrest

On Sunday, March 3, at approximately 1 p.m., Michael Wilson, 40, of Lakeville, turned himself in at Troop B on an active arrest warrant based on investigation of an incident at Indian Mountain School in Salisbury on Nov. 8, 2023, involving Wilson and a 7th grade student. Wilson, an English teacher and mountain bike coach who lives on campus, was accused of inappropriate physical interaction with the student and was relieved of duties and is currently staying in Delaware. He is charged with breach of peace, 2nd degree; assault, 3rd degree; reckless endangerment, 2nd degree; strangulation/suffocation, 3rd degree; and unlawful restraint, 2nd degree. Wilson posted a $10,000 cash-surety bond.

Interlaken Inn trespass

On Sunday, Feb. 25, at approximately 10:30 a.m. Troop B received a call from the Interlaken Inn in Salisbury about a man causing a disturbance and who wouldn’t leave the property. Segundo Lalvay, 50, of Millerton, was served an infraction for simple trespass and told not to return to the Inn. Lalvay soon returned anyway and was charged with criminal tresspass, 2nd degree.

Disorderly conduct charge

On Sunday, Feb. 25, at approximately 7 p.m., Troopers were dispatched to a residence on Aetna Lane in Norfolk on the report of a disturbance. Eugene Harding, 50, reportedly had threatened a victim and pushed him. Harding was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct.

HVRHS knife arrest

On Wednesday, Feb. 28, at approximately 12:30 p.m. Troop B was notified by Region One school that a large knife was found in a student’s possession at the high school. Christos Curry, 18, of Kent, was placed under arrest for possession of a weapon on school grounds, a Class D felony.

North Canaan drug arrest

On Thursday, Feb. 29, Mohammad Rahman, 45, of Litchfield, was taken into custody on an outstanding arrest warrant following an investigation involving Smoker’s Choice, 11 East Main, North Canaan. Rahman was charged with possession with intent to sell narcotics. He was released on a $10,000 cash/surety bond.

The Lakeville Journal will publish the outcome of police charges. Contact us by mail at P.O. Box 1688, Lakeville, CT 06039, Attn: Police Blotter, or send an email, with “police blotter” in the subject line, to johnc@lakevillejournal.

Latest News

Finding ‘The Right Stuff’ for a documentary

Finding ‘The Right Stuff’ for a documentary

Tom Wolfe

Film still from “Radical Wolfe” courtesy of Kino Lorber

If you’ve ever wondered how retrospective documentaries are made, with their dazzling compilation of still images and rare footage spliced between contemporary interviews, The Moviehouse in Millerton, New York, offered a behind-the-scenes peek into how “the sausage is made” with a screening of director Richard Dewey’s biographical film “Radical Wolfe” on Saturday, March 2.

Coinciding with the late Tom Wolfe’s birthday, “Radical Wolfe,” now available to view on Netflix, is the first feature-length documentary to explore the life and career of the enigmatic Southern satirist, city-dwelling sartorial icon and pioneer of New Journalism — a subjective, lyrical style of long-form nonfiction that made Wolfe a celebrity in the pages of Esquire and vaulted him to the top of the best-seller lists with his drug-culture chronicle “The Electric Kool-Aid Acid Test” and his first novel, “The Bonfire of The Vanities.”

Keep ReadingShow less
documentaries

Art on view this March

Art on view this March

“Untitled” by Maureen Dougherty

New Risen

While there are area galleries that have closed for the season, waiting to emerge with programming when the spring truly springs up, there are still plenty of art exhibitions worth seeking out this March.

At Geary Contemporary in Millerton, founded by Jack Geary and Dolly Bross Geary, Will Hutnick’s “Satellite” is a collection of medium- and large-scale acrylic on canvas abstracts that introduce mixtures of wax pastel, sand and colored pencil to create topographical-like changes in texture. Silhouettes of leaves float across seismic vibration lines in the sand while a craterous moon emerges on the horizon, all like a desert planet seen through a glitching kaleidoscope. Hutnick, a resident of Sharon and director of artistic programming at The Wassaic Project in Amenia, New York, will discuss his work at Geary with New York Times art writer Laura van Straaten Saturday, March 9, at 5 p.m.

Keep ReadingShow less
exhibit

Caught on Camera: Our wildlife neighbors

Caught on Camera: Our wildlife neighbors

Clockwise from upper left: Wildlife more rarely caught by trail cameras at Cary Institute of Ecosystem Studies: great blue heron, river otters, a bull moose, presenter and wildlife biologist Michael Fargione, a moose cow, and a barred owl.

Cary Institute of Ecosystem Studies

‘You don’t need to go to Africa or Yellowstone to see the real-life world of nature. There are life and death struggles in your wood lot and backyard,” said Michael Fargione, wildlife biologist at Cary Institute of Ecosystem Studies in Millbrook, New York, during his lecture “Caught on Camera: Our Wildlife Neighbors.”

He showed a video of two bucks recorded them displaying their antlers, then challenging each other with a clash of antlers, which ended with one buck running off. The victor stood and pawed the ground in victory.

Keep ReadingShow less
nature's notebook