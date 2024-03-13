Police Blotter: Troop B

The following information was provided by the Connecticut State Police at Troop B. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Rear ended on Route 41

On Saturday, March 2, at approximately 10 a.m., Olaf Olsen, 86, of Saisbury, was traveling north on Route 41 in Salisbury in a 2015 Subaru Forester. Ahead was a 2006 Honda Pilot driven by Sergei Givotovsky, 86, of Sharon. Olsen’s vehicle struck the Honda. Both vehicles were driven from the scene and Olsen was issued a written warning for failure to drive a reasonable distance apart resultin in a collision.

Hits utility pole, flips over

On Sunday, March 3, at approximately 3 p.m., John Kehoe, 53, of New York City, was was traveling eastbound on Wells Hill Road in Salisbury in a 2006 Range Rover when the vehicle left the road, struck a utility pole, then rotated and flipped, coming to rest on its driver’s side. The vehicle was towed from the scene and Kehoe was issued an infraction for failure to maintain lane.

Series of collisions

On Wednesday, March 6, at approximately 2 p.m., Robert Schur, 47, of North Canaan, was eastbound on Route 44 in Salisbury when his 2015 GMC Sierra sideswiped a 2021 Subaru Outback near 19 Main Street, and continued traveling eastbound. Later, Schur was northbound on North Elm Street in North Canaan and was attempting to turn into St. Martin of Tours Church of St. Joseph when the vehicle struck a post and a sign, coming to rest. Schur was charged with operating under the influence, evading responsibility and failure to maintain lane.

Stop sign collision

On Wednesday, March 5, at approximately 9 p.m., Luke Brown, 24, of Verbank, New York, was traveling south on Route 41 in Sharon in a 2013 Ford Escape and made a complete stop at a four-way Stop sign. Jane Larkworthy, 61, of New York City, driving a 2022 Volvo XC40, failed to stop at the Stop sign, resulting in her vehicle striking Brown’s. Larkworthy was issued a written warning for failure to obey a Stop sign.

Route 63 collision

On Friday, March 8, at approximately 5 p.m., Peter Pixley, 73, of Falls Village, was traveling eastbound on Route 63 in Canaan in a 2019 Ford Ranger Supercrew. Rebekah Oppenheimer, 17, of New Haven, was driving a 2018 Tesla Model 3 and making a right turn from Johnson Road onto Route 63 and struck the Ford’s passenger side. Pixley was transported by Falls Village EMS to Sharon Hospital for stated chest pain. Both vehicles were towed from the scene.

The Lakeville Journal will publish the outcome of police charges. Contact us by mail at P.O. Box 1688, Lakeville, CT 06039, Attn: Police Blotter, or send an email, with “police blotter” in the subject line, to johnc@lakevillejournal.

