Police Blotter: Troop B

The following information was provided by the Connecticut State Police at Troop B. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Sharon disorderly conduct

On Monday, March 18, at approximately 8:15 p.m., Troop B responded to a Sharon Valley Road address in Sharon for the report of a male and female screaming on a 911 call. Subsequent to an investigation, Chad Peterson, 36, of Sharon, was taken into custody and charged with disorderly conduct. Peterson was transported to Troop B headquarters. A cash/bond was set at $25,000.

Driver hits utility pole

On Wednesday, March 20, at approximately 7:30 a.m., Keely Reed, 40, of Canaan, was traveling southbound on West Cornwall Road in Sharon in a 2012 Ford Escape and lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle veered off the roadway and struck a utility pole. Reed was transported to Sharon Hospital for injuries. The Escape was towed from the scene. Reed was issued a written warning for failure to drive in the proper lane.

One-car crash in Norfolk

On Saturday, March 23, at approximately 6:15 p.m., Walter White, 22, of Torrington, was traveling south on Winchester Road, south of Parker Hill Road in Norfolk, in a 2005 Pontiac Vibe. While negotiating a curve in the road, White’s vehicle exited the roadway and struck a telephone pole. White did not sustain any injury and the vehicle was towed from the scene. White was issued an infraction for failure to maintain lane.

Copake prepares for second Shepherd’s Run solar filing

Farmland vista where the proposed 42 megawatt Shepherd’s Run Solar Farm is planned along Route 23 at the entryway to the rural hamlet of Copake. Opponents say the project would detract from the scenic farmland community.

John Coston

COPAKE — Town of Copake Supervisor Richard Wolfe reported that Hecate Energy LLC plans to seek a siting permit for a 42 megawatt (MW) solar project after the company’s plan was turned down by the state last month.

The project, called Shepherd’s Run, was originally designed as a 60MW facility that would be situated near the intersection of Routes 23 and 7.

Customers queue up for Blue Gate Farm Bakery’s coveted confections

After nearly one year in business, pastry chef Bruce Young of Blue Gate Farm Bakery shows off a tray of baguettes that, when baked, will sell out fast to customers of this thriving French bakery in Sharon.
Leila Hawken

SHARON — Local French pastry buffs do not mind a bit that the lines are sometimes long at the Blue Gate Farm Bakery in Sharon. After a few years of offering baked goods at a variety of area farmers’ markets, the bakery settled down and opened for business nearly a year ago.

Located on the Sharon side of the Housatonic River where Routes 7 and 4 meet, the bake shop is the work of pastry chef Bruce Young, along with his wife, Yobana, both owners of Blue Gate Farm in Warren. They paused for an interview on Thursday, March 21, after a busy day of preparation for Friday’s sales.

State reps take on herbicide issue

LAKEVILLE ­— At long last, there is progress to report on the subject of spraying herbicides along the Housatonic Railroad Company (HRRC) tracks.

State Representative Maria Horn (D-64) and State Senator Steve Harding (R-30), interviewed on Sunday, both said that language was added to proposed bill 5219 requiring railroads to use the same herbicide standards in Connecticut that they use in Massachusetts, in accordance with that state’s regulations.

Conservation dreams become reality

Elyse Harney Morris and Bill Melnick on Cooper Hill in Sheffield, Mass. The real estate agents negotiated transactions totaling $12 million between seller Robert Boyett and various conservation organizations and Limited Liability Companies in Northwest Connecticut and Southern Berkshire County.

Photo contributed

SALISBURY — Robert Boyett’s long-time vision to conserve a large swath of more than 1,000 contiguous acres of scenic pastures, forests and farmland in Northwest Connecticut and Southern Berkshire County became reality earlier this month.

On March 13, Boyett, 82, a retired television producer and Salisbury resident, sold 75 acres off Cooper Hill in Sheffield, Mass., to the Trustees of Reservations for $1.3 million, which will be placed under conservation restriction.

