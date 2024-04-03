Police Blotter: Troop B
Police Blotter: Troop B
John Coston
crime

Police Blotter: Troop B

The following information was provided by the Connecticut State Police at Troop B. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Evading responsibility

On Saturday, March 23, at approximately 1 p.m., Jesse Morey, 42, of Salisbury, turned himself in to Troop B on an active arrest warrant for an incident that occurred on Dec. 12, 2023. He was arrested for evading responsibility of a motor vehicle accident and failure to drive upon right and was scheduled to appear in Connecticut Superior Court.

McDonald’s stop arrest

On Sunday, March 24, at approximately 8:30 a.m., Troop B personnel were investigating a motor vehicle stop in the parking lot of McDonald’s in North Canaan. During the investigation it was discovered that the operator, Taylor Charles Wilson, 34, of Canaan, had an active warrant issued for failure to appear in the second degree. Wilson was taken into custody with bond set at $5,000, of which 10 percent was paid, and was scheduled to appear at a later date.

Disorderly conduct arrest

On Wednesday, March 27, at approximately 10:50 p.m., Troopers from Troop B were dispatched to Main Street in North Canaan for a disturbance. A subsequent investigation led to the arrest of Kenneth Considine, 67, of North Canaan, on a disorderly conduct charge. Considine was issued a $1,500 non-surety bond.

The Lakeville Journal will publish the outcome of police charges. Contact us by mail at P.O. Box 1688, Lakeville, CT 06039, Attn: Police Blotter, or send an email, with “police blotter” in the subject line, to johnc@
lakevillejournal.com

crime

Latest News

Election officials report tepid response to early voting debut

Election officials report tepid response to early voting debut

Lisa Sheble, shown here depositing her ballot, was the first person in Salisbury to take advantage of early voting on Tuesday, March 26.

Karin Gerstel

After months of intensive planning and training, election officials across the Northwest Corner were staffed and ready to launch early in-person voting on Tuesday, March 26 for the April 2 Presidential Preference Primary.

Patriotic “Early Voting Today” signs beckoned residents. New equipment and procedures were in place. The voters trickled in.

Keep ReadingShow less
elections

Salisbury approves Dresser Woods affordable housing

Salisbury approves Dresser Woods affordable housing

Design concepts for the multi-family homes at the proposed Dresser Woods affordable housing complex in Salisbury.

Salisbury Housing Committee

SALISBURY — The Planning and Zoning Commission (P&Z) voted unanimously to approve a special permit for the Dresser Woods affordable housing development after the third installment of a public hearing on Monday, April 1.

The April 1 continued hearing concentrated on two topics: lighting and parking.

Keep ReadingShow less
affordable housing

Changing the food waste narrative

Changing the food waste narrative

Books on composting and food waste on display at the Hotchkiss Library in Sharon.

Photo provided

An apple stored in a refrigerator stays fresh several days longer than an apple in a bowl of fruit on your counter — particularly if that bowl has a banana or an avocado in it.

Bananas, by the way, are the fruit most frequently thrown away uneaten, due to the perception that the discoloration and softness means “icky” or “inedible.” (Tip: make banana bread, or store in your freezer for a smoothie.)

Keep ReadingShow less
environment

CT bills would fight teacher shortage by changing pay, certification

CT bills would fight teacher shortage by changing pay, certification

Sen. Doug McCrory, D-Hartford, urged students to apply for the Aspiring Educators Diversity Scholarship Program

Jessica Harkay/CT Mirror

Legislation passed out of the Education Committee last week would raise starting salaries for educators and make it easier to obtain teacher certification, measures that some lawmakers hope will address teacher shortages and aid ongoing efforts to recruit and retain a diverse teacher workforce in Connecticut.

Language in Senate Bill 381 and House Bill 5348 proposes using state subsidies to raise the starting salary for educators up to $60,000 and to $45,000 for paraeducators, respectively.

Keep ReadingShow less
education