Sign at Troop B Police Headquarters in North Canaan
Police Blotter: Troop B
John Coston
crime

Police Blotter: Troop B

The following information was provided by the Connecticut State Police at Troop B. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.


Interfering with officer

On Monday, April 1, at approximately 3 p.m., Troopers were dispatched to Aetna Lane in Norfolk on the report of a suspicious incident. An investigation led to the arrest of Eugene Harding, 50, of Norfolk on charges of interfering with an officer and resisting, false incident report, 2nd degree, and misuse of emergency 911. A $15,000 cash-surety bond was issued.

Intersection collision

On Monday, April 1, at approximately 5 p.m., Jonathan Blumberg, 57, of Millerton, was traveling east on Jackson Hill Road in Sharon in a 2019 Toyota RAV4. Orlando Bonett-escobar, 73, of Goshen, in a 2018 Subaru Crosstrek, was stopped at the intersection of Jackson Hill Road and Sharon Mountain Road. Unaware that the Toyota was approaching, Bonett-escobar entered the intersection and collided with the Toyota, and was issued a warning for failure to grant right of way at an intersection.

Jeep hits embankment

On Wednesday, April 3, at approximately 9 p.m., Kevin Harmon, 43, of Falls Village, was northbound on Route 43 in Cornwall in a 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee and swerved to avoid a tree in the roadway. The Jeep struck an embankment and sustained disabling damage. Harmon left the scene and later was contacted by Troop B. The vehicle was tdowed from the scene.

Traveling too close

On Thursday, April 4, at approximately 9 p.m., Natalie Wells, 17, of Canaan, was northbound on Route 7 near Stein Lane in a 2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee and applied the brakes to slow down for a vehicle in front. Nicholas Turner, 20, of Falls Village, was behind the Jeep in a 2005 Lincoln Aviator and struck its rear bumper. The Lincoln was towed from the scene and Turner was issued a verbal warning for failure to travel a reasonable distance apart resulting in a collision.

Lower Road rollover

On Friday, April 5, at approximatley midnight, Hogan Michael William, 32, of Southfield, Massachusetts, was eastbound on Lower Road in North Canaan in a 2020 Hyundai Elant and crossed the centerline, hitting a utility pole, severing it as the base and then reentering the roadway and overturning. The driver was transported to Sharon Hospital for evaluation. The accident remains under investigation.

Construction zone crash

On Friday, April 5, at approximatley 11 a.m., Agnessuzanne Colt, 82, of New York City, was eastbound on Route 44 in Norfolk in a 2016 Mini Cooper and disobeyed a posted Stop sign held by a Trooper. Colt was instructed to reverse due to westbound traffic traveling straight ahead. Colt reversed and struck a Chevrolet van driven by Benjamin Serafini, 41, of Winsted. Colt was cited for disobeying a posted Stop sign, unsafe backing, and disobeying an officer in a construction zone.

The Lakeville Journal will publish the outcome of police charges. Contact us by mail at P.O. Box 1688, Lakeville, CT 06039, Attn: Police Blotter, or send an email, with “police blotter” in the subject line, to johnc@lakevillejournal.

crime

Latest News

Letters to the Editor - 4-11-24

Letters to the Editor - 4-11-24
The attacks are starting early

Area Dems are starting early to attack Congressional candidate George Logan. An intelligent, articulate and genuinely nice man, Logan served two terms in the Connecticut Senate and is now running for the 5 th District Congressional seat currently held by Jahana Hayes.

In 2000, Ms. Hayes narrowly defeated Mr. Logan despite outspending him by a margin of 3 to 1.

Keep ReadingShow less

Choir Rehearsal

Choir Rehearsal

Less favoring of fossil fuels?

Less favoring of fossil fuels?

Congress has a “fiscal and moral responsibility to stop taxpayer dollars from padding the profits of an industry that is destroying our planet.” —Senator Bernie Sanders

Last December at the U.N. Environmental Conference in Dubai,U.A.E., one positive accomplishment was a document signed after much argument by representatives of each of the 197 countries attending the conference. For the first time, the individual countries pledged to “transition” away from fossil fuels toward cleaner sources of energy. And for the first time a U.N. document used the term “climate change”.

Keep ReadingShow less
occasional observer

Turning Back the Pages

Turning Back the Pages

100 years ago – April 1924

LIME ROCK – Several cars got stuck Sunday near the Belter farm, owing to the bad condition of the roads.

Keep ReadingShow less