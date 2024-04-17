Police Blotter: Troop B
John Coston
crime

The following information was provided by the Connecticut State Police at Troop B. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Swerving to avoid vehicle

On Monday, April 8, at approximately 4 p.m., George Cafiero, 54, of Wassaic was southbound on Route 41 in Sharon in a 2017 Volkswagen Jetta when the vehicle swerved off the road, striking a DOT wire rope guardrail. Cafiero said he swerved to avoid a northbound vehicle that was in his established lane. The Jetta was towed from the scene and Cafiero was issued a written warning for failure to maintain lane.

Up an embankment

On Tuesday, April 9 at approximately 4:10 p.m., Mavis Richardson, 70, of Torrington, was southbound on Route 63 north or Hautboy Hill Road in Cornwall in a 2017 Honda CR-V. The vehicle exited the roadway up an embankment. Richardson did not sustain injury. The Honda was towed from the scene Richardson was issued a written warning for failure to maintain lane.

Traveling too fast

On Friday, April 12, at approximately 8 a.m., Emily Wagner, 40, of North Canaan, was westbound on Route 44 in Norfolk and failed to negotiate a curve, and exited the roadway, striking an embankment. The 2016 Honda Fit was towed from the scene and Wagner was issued a written warning for traveling too fast for conditions and failure to maintain lane.

